Vuex Class Component

A Type Safe Solution for Vuex Modules using ES6 Classes and ES7 Decorators that works out of the box for TypeScript and JavaScript.

Installation

$ npm install --save vuex- class - component

New API

The goal of the new API is to reduce the decorator overhead and https://github.com/michaelolof/vuex-class-component/issues/27

How we normally define Vuex Stores.

const user = { namespace : true , state : { firstname : "Michael" , lastname : "Olofinjana" , specialty : "JavaScript" , }, mutations : { clearName(state ) { state.firstname = "" ; state.lastname = "" ; } }, actions : { doSomethingAsync(context) { ... } doAnotherAsyncStuff(context, payload) { ... } }, getters : { fullname : ( state ) => state.firstname + " " + state.lastname, bio : ( state ) => `Name: ${state.fullname} Specialty: ${state.specialty} ` , } }

import { createModule, mutation, action, extractVuexModule } from "vuex-class-component" ; const VuexModule = createModule({ namespaced: "user" , strict: false , target: "nuxt" , }) export class UserStore extends VuexModule { private firstname = "Michael" ; private lastname = "Olofinjana" ; specialty = "JavaScript" ; clearName() { this .firstname = "" ; this .lastname = "" ; } async doSomethingAsync() { return 20 } async doAnotherAsyncStuff(payload) { const number = await this .doSomethingAsyc(); this .changeName({ firstname: "John" , lastname: "Doe" }); return payload + this .fullName; } get fullname() { return this .firstname + " " + this .lastname; } set fullname( name : string ) { const names = name.split( " " ); this .firstname = names[ 0 ]; this .lastname = names[ 1 ]; } get bio() { return `Name: ${ this .fullname} Specialty: ${ this .specialty} ` ; } } export const store = new Vuex.Store({ modules: { ...extractVuexModule( UserStore ) } }) const vxm = { user: createProxy( store, UserStore ), }

On the surface, it looks like not much has changed. But some rethinking has gone into how the libary works to make for a much better developer experience.

More Powerful Proxies

With the strict option set to false we can enable greater functionality for our proxies with automatic getters and setters for our state.\ For Example:

vxm.user.firstname vxm.user.firstname = "John" ; vxm.user.firstname vxm.user.fullname vxm.user.fullname = "Mad Max" ; vxm.user.fullname vxm.user.firstname vxm.user.lastname

Notice that we didn't have to define a mutation to change the firstname we just set the state and it updates reactively. This means no more boilerplate mutations for our state, we just mutate them directly.

This also opens up new possibilities in how we consume stores in Vue components. Example

< template > < div class > < input type = "text" v-model = "user.firstname" /> < div > Firstname: {{ user.firstname }} </ div > < button @ click = "user.clearName()" > Clear Name </ button > < div > Bio: {{ user.bio }} </ div > </ div > </ template > < script > import { vxm } from "./store" ; export default { data() { return { user : vxm.user, } } } </ script >

Notice how much boilerplate has been reduced both in defining our vuex stores and also in using them in our components. Also notice we no longer need functions like mapState or mapGetters .

Implementing More Vuex Functionality

Vuex today has additional functionalities like $watch $subscribe and $subScribeAction respectfully.

This also possible with vuex-class-component

vxm.user.$watch( "fullname" , newVal => { console .log( `Fullname has changed: ${newVal} ` ) }); vxm.user.$subscribe( "clearName" , payload => { console .log( `clearName was called. payload: ${payload} ` ) }); vxm.user.$subscribeAction( "doSomethingAsync" , { before: ( payload : any ) => console .log( payload ), after: ( payload : any ) => console .log( payload ), })

We can even do better with Local watchers and subscribers.

const VuexModule = createModule({ strict: false , target: "nuxt" , enableLocalWatchers: true , }) export class UserStore extends VuexModule.With({ namespaced: "user" }) { firstname = "John" ; lastname = "Doe" ; changeName( name : string ) { ... } fetchDetails() { ... } get fullname() { return this .firstname + " " + this .lastname; } $watch = { fullname( newValue ) { console .log( `Fullname has changed ${newValue} ` }, } $subscribe = { changeName( payload ) { console .log( `changeName was called with payload: ${payload} ` ) } } $subscribeAction = { fetchDetails( payload ) { console .log( `fetchDetails action was called with payload: ${payload} ` ) } } }

SubModules Support

To use submodules

const VuexModule = createModule({ strict: false }) class CarStore extends VuexModule.With({ namespaced: "car" }) { noOfWheels = 4 ; drive() { console .log( "driving on" , this .noOfWheels, "wheels" ) } }

We could use this sub module in a class

class VehicleStore extends VuexModule.With({ namespaced: "vehicle" }) { car = createSubModule( CarStore ); }

Now you can easily use in your Vue Components like:

vxm.vehicle.car.drive()

JavaScript Support

From version 1.5.0 JavaScript is now supported fully. To use vuex-class-component in your JavaScript files, ensure your babel.config.js file has the following plugins:

module .exports = { ... plugins: [ [ "@babel/plugin-proposal-decorators" , { "legacy" : true }], [ "@babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties" , { "loose" : true }] ] }

And then use as follows

import { Module, VuexModule, getter, action } from "vuex-class-component/js" ;

NuxtJS Support

From verison 1.6.0 Nuxt is also supported. To use vuex-class-component with Nuxt, You add a target property to the @Module decorator and set it to "nuxt" .

export class UserStore extends createModule ( { target: "nuxt" }) { ... }

See Old API

Old API >