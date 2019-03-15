Binding helpers for Vuex and vue-class-component

Dependencies

Installation

$ npm install --save vuex-class $ yarn add vuex-class

Example

import Vue from 'vue' import Component from 'vue-class-component' import { State, Getter, Action, Mutation, namespace } from 'vuex-class' const someModule = namespace( 'path/to/module' ) @Component export class MyComp extends Vue { @State( 'foo' ) stateFoo @State( state => state.bar) stateBar @Getter( 'foo' ) getterFoo @Action( 'foo' ) actionFoo @Mutation( 'foo' ) mutationFoo @someModule.Getter( 'foo' ) moduleGetterFoo @State foo @Getter bar @Action baz @Mutation qux created () { this .stateFoo this .stateBar this .getterFoo this .actionFoo({ value : true }) this .mutationFoo({ value : true }) this .moduleGetterFoo } }

Issue Reporting Guideline

Questions

For general usage question which is not related to vuex-class should be posted to StackOverflow or other Q&A forum. Such questions will be closed without an answer.

Bug Reports

Please make sure to provide minimal and self-contained reproduction when you report a bug. Otherwise the issue will be closed immediately.

License

MIT