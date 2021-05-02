Cache dispatched actions and prevent repeated requests and heavy actions.
Map and
Promise are required (you can use polyfills, like
@babel/polyfill);
vuex-cache just deals with Vuex;
vuex-cache is published in the NPM registry and can be installed using any compatible package manager.
npm install vuex-cache --save
# For Yarn use the command below.
yarn add vuex-cache
Import
createCache factory and use on
Vuex's plugins.
import Vue from 'vue';
import Vuex, { Store } from 'vuex';
import createCache from 'vuex-cache';
const store = new Store({
plugins: [createCache()],
...
});
Only use it if you're not using Classic Mode.
Create a module on plugins to setup
vuex-cache. Call
vuex-cache with your options, then call returned value with store on
onNuxtReady event.
~/plugins/vuex-cache.js
import createVuexCache from 'vuex-cache';
export default ({ store }) => {
const options = {
timeout: 2 * 60 * 60 * 1000 // Equal to 2 hours in milliseconds.
};
const setupVuexCache = createVuexCache(options);
window.onNuxtReady(() => setupVuexCache(store));
};
Then just add this plugin to your nuxt configuration. Like the example below.
~/nuxt.config.js
module.exports = {
...,
plugins: [
...,
{ src: '~/plugins/vuex-cache.js', ssr: false },
]
};
After install you can use
cache property to call cache methods.
const store = new Store({
...,
actions: {
'FETCH_USER': async (_, id) => {
const response = await fetch(baseURL + '/user/' + id);
const { users } = await response.json();
return users;
}
}
});
store.cache.dispatch('FETCH_USER', 1);
//=> Promise { User }
createCache
The default exported factory to create
Vuex's store plugin. It define
cache property on Store instances.
import { Store } from 'vuex';
import createCache from 'vuex-cache';
const store = new Store({
plugins: [
createCache()
]
})
cacheAction
A named exported function to enhance actions and define
cache property on ActionContext instances.
import { cacheAction } from 'vuex-cache';
// ...
const actions = {
'FETCH_STARGAZERS': cacheAction(
({ cache, commit }, payload) => (
cache.dispatch('FETCH_REPOSITORIES')
.then((repos) => Promise.all(repos.map(getStargazers)))
.then((stargazers) => {
commit('STARGAZERS', [].concat(...stargazers));
})
)
),
'SET_STARGAZERS': (context, payload) => { ... }
}
store.cache.dispatch
Dispatches an action if it's not cached and set it on cache, otherwise it returns cached
Promise.
It uses action name and payload as cache key.
store.cache.dispatch('user/GET_USER');
//=> Promise { User }
// Returns value without dispatching the action again.
store.cache.dispatch('user/GET_USER');
//=> Promise { User }
store.cache.has
Check if an action is cached. Returns
true if action is cached and
false otherwise.
store.cache.has('user/GET_USER');
//=> true
store.cache.has('FETCH_REPOSITORY', 219);
//=> false
store.cache.delete
Delete an action from cache. Returns
true if action is deleted and
false otherwise.
store.cache.delete('user/GET_USER');
//=> true
store.cache.delete('FETCH_REPOSITORY', 219);
//=> false
Only exact matches are deleted. Use
store.cache.clearto delete all items or by action name.
store.cache.clear
Clear the cache, delete all actions from it. Returns
true if cache is cleared and
false otherwise.
store.cache.clear();
//=> true
If using the type parameter, only actions with the specified type are deleted from cache and the number of deleted keys is returned.
// store.cache.dispatch('FETCH_REPOSITORIES', { page: 1 });
// store.cache.dispatch('FETCH_REPOSITORIES', { page: 2 });
store.cache.clear('FETCH_REPOSITORIES');
//=> 2
mapCacheActions
Create component methods that dispatch a cached action.
import { mapCacheActions } from 'vuex-cache';
export default {
name: 'Users',
methods: {
...mapCacheActions(['FETCH_REPOSITORY']),
...mapCacheActions('user', ['GET_USER']),
},
async mounted() {
this.GET_USER();
this.FETCH_REPOSITORY(219, {
timeout: 30000
});
}
}
The payload value is
undefined as default and supports functions, primitive values and JSON parseable objects.
store.cache.dispatch,
store.cache.has and
store.cache.delete supports payload object as argument.
store.cache.dispatch({
type: 'FETCH_REPOSITORY',
payload: 198
});
//=> Promise { Repository }
store.cache.has({
type: 'FETCH_REPOSITORY',
payload: 198
});
//=> true
store.cache.delete({
type: 'FETCH_REPOSITORY',
payload: 198
});
//=> true
timeout option is
0 as default and define cache duration is milliseconds.
0means it has no defined duration, no timeout.
const store = new Store({
plugins: [
createCache({ timeout: 10000 })
],
...
});
After milliseconds defined in timeout option an action is expired from cache.
// This dispatches the action and set it on cache.
store.cache.dispatch('FETCH_REPOSITORY', 219);
//=> Promise { Repository }
store.cache.has('FETCH_REPOSITORY', 219);
//=> true
setTimeout(() => {
// It returns false because the action is expired.
store.cache.has('FETCH_REPOSITORY', 219);
//=> false
// This dispatches the action again because the action is expired.
store.cache.dispatch('FETCH_REPOSITORY', 219);
//=> Promise { Repository }
}, 10000)
Store's timeout can be overwritten by dispatch timeout option in Dispatch Options or in payload.
store.cache.dispatch('FETCH_REPOSITORY', 219, {
timeout: 30000
});
// OR
store.cache.dispatch({
type: 'FETCH_REPOSITORY',
payload: 219,
timeout: 30000
});