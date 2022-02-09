🔥 HEADS UP! You're currently looking at Vuex 4 branch. If you're looking for Vuex 3, please check out
Vuex is a state management pattern + library for Vue.js applications. It serves as a centralized store for all the components in an application, with rules ensuring that the state can only be mutated in a predictable fashion. It also integrates with Vue's official devtools extension to provide advanced features such as zero-config time-travel debugging and state snapshot export / import.
Learn more about Vuex at "What is Vuex?", or get started by looking into full documentation.
To check out docs, visit vuex.vuejs.org.
You may find example applications built with Vuex under the
examples directory.
Running the examples:
$ npm install
$ npm run dev # serve examples at localhost:8080
For questions and support please use the Discord chat server or the official forum. The issue list of this repo is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.
Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.
Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.
Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.
Copyright (c) 2015-present Evan You
