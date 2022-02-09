openbase logo
vuex

by vuejs
3.6.2 (see all)

🗃️ Centralized State Management for Vue.js.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6M

GitHub Stars

27.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue State Management

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/5264
Read All Reviews
Top Feedback

15Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
8Performant
5Responsive Maintainers
4Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge

Readme

Vuex

npm ci status

🔥 HEADS UP! You're currently looking at Vuex 4 branch. If you're looking for Vuex 3, please check out 3.x branch.

Vuex is a state management pattern + library for Vue.js applications. It serves as a centralized store for all the components in an application, with rules ensuring that the state can only be mutated in a predictable fashion. It also integrates with Vue's official devtools extension to provide advanced features such as zero-config time-travel debugging and state snapshot export / import.

Learn more about Vuex at "What is Vuex?", or get started by looking into full documentation.

Documentation

To check out docs, visit vuex.vuejs.org.

Examples

You may find example applications built with Vuex under the examples directory.

Running the examples:

$ npm install
$ npm run dev # serve examples at localhost:8080

Questions

For questions and support please use the Discord chat server or the official forum. The issue list of this repo is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.

Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Stay In Touch

For latest releases and announcements, follow on Twitter: @vuejs.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2015-present Evan You

100
Ankit Raj32 Ratings32 Reviews
building for the world
13 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Like Redux in React, so has been Vuex with Vue for sure. Great tool for state management. A smooth learning curve makes it easier to adapt. That makes it compatible with both simple as well as complex projects. Very intuitive to build state management on top. Documentation is the best place to start with, for doubts and queries, there is a very active community. Strongly recommended.

2
vishal-majhi23 Ratings38 Reviews
7 months ago

Vuex helped to manage my state, my data within apps more effectively especially when it comes to large applications with a lot of shared data. It really enhances my applications. Overall, I like this, and is recommended.

2
Ricardo A. Vargas R.Dominican Republic63 Ratings52 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

In modern front-end, web development, is almost impossible to handle control of our middle or large applications without a tool that allows us to communicate between components. Vuex, like Redux on React, is the number one solution to state management on Vue applications. Nowadays Vuex gets confronted by the new Vue 3 features and the new team member Pinia. This is a weird state for the library, but for sure, this going to bring new innovations in this field. I hope to see state machines on the new version (cross finger).

0
Ankit RajIIIT Ranchi67 Ratings67 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

Vuex is a Centralized state management library for Vue, It is litle bit hard to understand but once you understand this it will help you to manage state of vue app smartly. it's a powerful tool, has a huge ecosystem, and documentation is well documented. it is also easy to use if you understand it otherwise it looks litle bit hard

0
Yeshwanth ReddyBangalore16 Ratings19 Reviews
Cloud Native Guy(mostly on cloud) GoLang Developer, CKAD & CKA, Co-Organisor of Cloud Native Bangalore Meetup Group @cnatblr
9 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation

I've learnt vuex from Vue Mastery course and it's pretty cool addition for Vue 3. I cant comment on Vue 2 as I've started off with Vue 3. But it works pretty well with Vue 3. Fast, Efficient and reliable state management made easy :)

0

