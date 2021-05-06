openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vue

vuewordcloud

by Sergej Sintschilin
18.7.12 (see all)

Generates a cloud out of the words.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

318

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Word Cloud

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
1Buggy

Readme

VueWordCloud

Generates a cloud out of the words.

demo

Try it out!

setup

npm

npm i vuewordcloud

ES module

Register the component globally.

import Vue from 'vue';
import VueWordCloud from 'vuewordcloud';

Vue.component(VueWordCloud.name, VueWordCloud);

or

Register the component in the scope of another component.

import VueWordCloud from 'vuewordcloud';

export default {
  components: {
    [VueWordCloud.name]: VueWordCloud,
  },
};

browser

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vuewordcloud"></script>

The component is globally available as VueWordCloud. If Vue is detected, the component will be registered automatically.

usage

<vue-word-cloud
  style="
    height: 480px;
    width: 640px;
  "
  :words="[['romance', 19], ['horror', 3], ['fantasy', 7], ['adventure', 3]]"
  :color="([, weight]) => weight > 10 ? 'DeepPink' : weight > 5 ? 'RoyalBlue' : 'Indigo'"
  font-family="Roboto"
/>

Pass custom renderer for the words.

<vue-word-cloud :words="words">
  <template slot-scope="{text, weight, word}">
    <div :title="weight" style="cursor: pointer;" @click="onWordClick(word)">
      {{ text }}
    </div>
  </template>
</vue-word-cloud>

properties

propertytypedefaultdescription
animation-durationNumber1000The duration of the animation.
animation-easingString'ease'The easing of the animation.
animation-overlapNumber1The overlap of the animation. Set the value to 1 to animate words all at once. Set the value to 0 to animate words one by one. The value 5 has the same effect as the value 1/5.
color[String, Function]'Black'The default color for each word.
create-canvasFunction*Creates a new Canvas instance.
create-workerFunction*Creates a new Worker instance.
enter-animation[Object, String]*The enter animation.
font-family[String, Function]'serif'The default font family for each word.
font-size-ratioNumber0The font size ratio between the words. For example, if the value is 5, then the largest word will be 5 times larger than the smallest one. The value 5 has the same effect as the value 1/5.
font-style[String, Function]'normal'The default font style for each word.
font-variant[String, Function]'normal'The default font variant for each word.
font-weight[String, Function]'normal'The default font weight for each word.
leave-animation[Object, String]*The leave animation.
load-fontFunction*Loads the font.
rotation-unit[String, Function]'turn'The default rotation unit for each word. Possible values are 'turn', 'deg' and 'rad'.
rotation[Number, Function]0The default rotation for each word.
spacingNumber0The spacing between the words. The value is relative to the font size.
text[String, Function]''The default text for each word.
weight[Number, Function]1The default weight for each word.
wordsArray[]The words to place into the cloud. A value of the array could be either an object, an array or a string.
If the value is an object, it will be resolved to {text, weight, rotation, rotationUnit, fontFamily, fontStyle, fontVariant, fontWeight, color}.
If the value is an array, it will be resolved to [text, weight].
If the value is a string, it will be resolved to text.
let enterAnimation = {opacity: 0};
let leaveAnimation = {opacity: 0};

Make more complex animations.

let enterAnimation = {
  opacity: 0,
  transform: 'scale3d(0.3,0.3,0.3)'
};

Use classes for CSS animations.

let enterAnimation = 'animated bounceIn';
let leaveAnimation = 'animated hinge';

let createCanvas = function() {
  return document.createElement('canvas');
};

let loadFont = function(fontFamily, fontStyle, fontWeight, text) {
  return document.fonts.load([fontStyle, fontWeight, '1px', fontFamily].join(' '), text);
};

Provide custom loadFont function to support older browsers.

import FontFaceObserver from 'fontfaceobserver';

let loadFont = function(family, style, weight, text) {
  return (new FontFaceObserver(family, {style, weight})).load(text);
};

let createWorker = function(code) {
  return new Worker(URL.createObjectURL(new Blob([code])));
};

events

eventdescription
update:progressThe current progress of the cloud words computation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
DeepChaturvedi0071 Rating0 Reviews
4 months ago
Hard to Use
Poor Documentation
Buggy

Alternatives

vdc
vue-d3-clouda word cloud component using d3-cloud
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
113
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vev
vue-echarts-v3Vue.js(v2.x+) component wrap for ECharts.js(v3.x+)
GitHub Stars
894
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
1Hard to Use
vw
vue-wordcloudA Vue.js Word Cloud component
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
495
vue
@blackywkl/vuewordcloudword cloud make by vue
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
28
vtc
vue-tag-cloudA jQCloud inspired tag-cloud for Vuejs
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
17

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial