Generates a cloud out of the words.
npm i vuewordcloud
Register the component globally.
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueWordCloud from 'vuewordcloud';
Vue.component(VueWordCloud.name, VueWordCloud);
or
Register the component in the scope of another component.
import VueWordCloud from 'vuewordcloud';
export default {
components: {
[VueWordCloud.name]: VueWordCloud,
},
};
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vuewordcloud"></script>
The component is globally available as
VueWordCloud. If Vue is detected, the component will be registered automatically.
<vue-word-cloud
style="
height: 480px;
width: 640px;
"
:words="[['romance', 19], ['horror', 3], ['fantasy', 7], ['adventure', 3]]"
:color="([, weight]) => weight > 10 ? 'DeepPink' : weight > 5 ? 'RoyalBlue' : 'Indigo'"
font-family="Roboto"
/>
Pass custom renderer for the words.
<vue-word-cloud :words="words">
<template slot-scope="{text, weight, word}">
<div :title="weight" style="cursor: pointer;" @click="onWordClick(word)">
{{ text }}
</div>
</template>
</vue-word-cloud>
|property
|type
|default
|description
animation-duration
Number
1000
|The duration of the animation.
animation-easing
String
'ease'
|The easing of the animation.
animation-overlap
Number
1
|The overlap of the animation. Set the value to
1 to animate words all at once. Set the value to
0 to animate words one by one. The value
5 has the same effect as the value
1/5.
color
[String, Function]
'Black'
|The default color for each word.
create-canvas
Function
|*
|Creates a new
Canvas instance.
create-worker
Function
|*
|Creates a new
Worker instance.
enter-animation
[Object, String]
|*
|The enter animation.
font-family
[String, Function]
'serif'
|The default font family for each word.
font-size-ratio
Number
0
|The font size ratio between the words. For example, if the value is
5, then the largest word will be 5 times larger than the smallest one. The value
5 has the same effect as the value
1/5.
font-style
[String, Function]
'normal'
|The default font style for each word.
font-variant
[String, Function]
'normal'
|The default font variant for each word.
font-weight
[String, Function]
'normal'
|The default font weight for each word.
leave-animation
[Object, String]
|*
|The leave animation.
load-font
Function
|*
|Loads the font.
rotation-unit
[String, Function]
'turn'
|The default rotation unit for each word. Possible values are
'turn',
'deg' and
'rad'.
rotation
[Number, Function]
0
|The default rotation for each word.
spacing
Number
0
|The spacing between the words. The value is relative to the font size.
text
[String, Function]
''
|The default text for each word.
weight
[Number, Function]
1
|The default weight for each word.
words
Array
[]
|The words to place into the cloud. A value of the array could be either an object, an array or a string.
If the value is an object, it will be resolved to
{text, weight, rotation, rotationUnit, fontFamily, fontStyle, fontVariant, fontWeight, color}.
If the value is an array, it will be resolved to
[text, weight].
If the value is a string, it will be resolved to
text.
let enterAnimation = {opacity: 0};
let leaveAnimation = {opacity: 0};
Make more complex animations.
let enterAnimation = {
opacity: 0,
transform: 'scale3d(0.3,0.3,0.3)'
};
Use classes for CSS animations.
let enterAnimation = 'animated bounceIn';
let leaveAnimation = 'animated hinge';
let createCanvas = function() {
return document.createElement('canvas');
};
let loadFont = function(fontFamily, fontStyle, fontWeight, text) {
return document.fonts.load([fontStyle, fontWeight, '1px', fontFamily].join(' '), text);
};
Provide custom
loadFont function to support older browsers.
import FontFaceObserver from 'fontfaceobserver';
let loadFont = function(family, style, weight, text) {
return (new FontFaceObserver(family, {style, weight})).load(text);
};
let createWorker = function(code) {
return new Worker(URL.createObjectURL(new Blob([code])));
};
|event
|description
update:progress
|The current progress of the cloud words computation.