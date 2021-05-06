animation-duration Number 1000 The duration of the animation.

animation-easing String 'ease' The easing of the animation.

animation-overlap Number 1 The overlap of the animation. Set the value to 1 to animate words all at once. Set the value to 0 to animate words one by one. The value 5 has the same effect as the value 1/5 .

color [String, Function] 'Black' The default color for each word.

create-canvas Function * Creates a new Canvas instance.

create-worker Function * Creates a new Worker instance.

enter-animation [Object, String] * The enter animation.

font-family [String, Function] 'serif' The default font family for each word.

font-size-ratio Number 0 The font size ratio between the words. For example, if the value is 5 , then the largest word will be 5 times larger than the smallest one. The value 5 has the same effect as the value 1/5 .

font-style [String, Function] 'normal' The default font style for each word.

font-variant [String, Function] 'normal' The default font variant for each word.

font-weight [String, Function] 'normal' The default font weight for each word.

leave-animation [Object, String] * The leave animation.

load-font Function * Loads the font.

rotation-unit [String, Function] 'turn' The default rotation unit for each word. Possible values are 'turn' , 'deg' and 'rad' .

rotation [Number, Function] 0 The default rotation for each word.

spacing Number 0 The spacing between the words. The value is relative to the font size.

text [String, Function] '' The default text for each word.

weight [Number, Function] 1 The default weight for each word.