vuetype

Generate TypeScript declaration files for .vue files

Installation

You can use vuetype command after exec one of following commands.

$ npm install --global vuetype $ yarn global add vuetype

Usage

Specify the directory that includes your .vue files as the 2nd argument of vuetype command. Note that the .vue files should have TypeScript code (in <script lang="ts"> element).

vuetype src/components

Then .vue.d.ts file corresponding .vue file will be output. So you can import each .vue component with concrete type declaration! This would useful if you would like to unit test your components in TypeScript.

For example, if there is the following component:

< template > < div > {{ message }} </ div > </ template > < script lang = "ts" > import Vue from 'vue' import Component from 'vue-class-component' @Component export default class MyComp extends Vue { message = 'Hello' } </ script >

You will acquire the following declaration file:

import Vue from 'vue' ; export default class MyComp extends Vue { message: string ; }

Watch mode

You can enable watch mode by adding --watch (shorthand -w ) flag. In the watch mode, vuetype watches update of .vue files and generates declaration files when the .vue files are updated.

vuetype --watch src/components

License

MIT