A tool for testing and debugging Vue.js applications.
是一個可以幫助您 Vue.js 的項目測試及偵錯的工具, 也同時支持 Vuex及 Vue-Router.
We really like the current Vue dev tools for chrome and wanted a way to extend that functionality by hooking onto the vue application itself, so we built Vuetron! Like the Developer Tools, you’re still able to view emitted events, view application state, and time travel debug. With Vuetron you have the added the ability to subscribe to specific state variables, observe API requests and responses, and visualize the component structure of your application giving you a larger toolkit for testing and debugging your Vue.js application.
To use Vuetron, you will need both the desktop application and node module in your Vue project. You can find the app download and installation instructions here.
If you want to test out Vuetron before you commit to installing it in your project, you can fork or clone our example app with the plugins pre-configured. (Vuetron app download required separately)
Read the TESTING.md file for more information on running tests.
Found a bug? Have a suggestion? Feel free to submit issues!
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct and the process for submitting pull requests if you're interesting in contributing to this project!
Samantha Barli (Salley) - https://github.com/sbarli
Louis Rouaze - https://github.com/louisrouaze
Kelly Gilliam - https://github.com/KellyGilliam
Brandon Danh - https://github.com/brandondanh
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.txt file for details