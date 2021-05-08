🔥🔥🔥
More powerful, more flexible chart library for Vue.js 👉 https://github.com/QingWei-Li/laue
🔥🔥🔥
npm i vuetrend -S
import Vue from "vue"
import Trend from "vuetrend"
Vue.use(Trend)
vue template
<trend
:data="[0, 2, 5, 9, 5, 10, 3, 5, 0, 0, 1, 8, 2, 9, 0]"
:gradient="['#6fa8dc', '#42b983', '#2c3e50']"
auto-draw
smooth
>
</trend>
unsplash/react-trend - 📈 Simple, elegant spark lines
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Example
|data
|Number|Object
undefined
|The data accepted by Vue Trend is incredibly simple: An array of y-axis values to graph.
[120, 149, 193.4, 200, 92] or
[{ value: 4 }, { value: 6 }, { value: 8 }]
|gradient
|String
['#000']
|Colour can be specified as any SVG-supported format (named, rgb, hex, etc).
['#0FF', '#F0F', '#FF0']
|gradientDirection
|String
top
|Top, Bottom, Left or Right.
|width
|Number
|auto
|Set an explicit width for your SVG.
|-
|height
|Number
|auto
|Set an explicit height for your SVG.
|-
|padding
|Number
8
|If you set a very large
strokeWidth on your line, you may notice that it gets "cropped" towards the edges.
|-
|smooth
|Boolean
false
|Smooth allows the peaks to be 'rounded' out so that the line has no jagged edges.
|-
|radius
|Number
10
|When using smoothing, you may wish to control the amount of curve around each point. This prop has no effect if
smooth isn't set to
true.
|-
|autoDraw
|Boolean
false
|Allow the line to draw itself on mount. Set to
true to enable, and customize using
autoDrawDuration and
autoDrawEasing.
|-
|autoDrawDuration
|Number
2000
|The amount of time, in milliseconds, that the autoDraw animation should span. This prop has no effect if
autoDraw isn't set to
true.
|-
|autoDrawEasing
|String
ease
|The easing function to use for the autoDraw animation. Accepts any transition timing function within the CSS spec (eg.
linear,
ease,
ease-in,
cubic-bezier...).
|-
|max
|Number
-Infinity
|Specify max value
|-
|min
|Number
Infinity
|Specify min value, This is useful if you have multiple lines. See #8
|-
By default, all properties not recognized by Vue Trend will be delegated to the SVG. The line inherits these properties if none of its own override them.
This means that, among other properties, you can use:
stroke to set a solid colour,
strokeWidth to change the default line thickness,
strokeOpacity to create a transparent line,
strokeLinecap/
strokeLinejoin to control the edges of your line,
strokeDasharray to create a dashed line, and
strokeDashoffset to control where the dashes start.
yarn
yarn dev
# open localhost:4000
MIT