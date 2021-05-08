openbase logo
vue

vuetrend

by cinwell.li
0.3.4

🌈 Simple, elegant spark lines for Vue.js

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

🔥🔥🔥

More powerful, more flexible chart library for Vue.js 👉 https://github.com/QingWei-Li/laue

🔥🔥🔥

Vue Trend

Vue Trend

🌈 Simple, elegant spark lines for Vue.js


npm vue

Installation

npm i vuetrend -S

Usage

import Vue from "vue"
import Trend from "vuetrend"

Vue.use(Trend)

vue template

<trend
  :data="[0, 2, 5, 9, 5, 10, 3, 5, 0, 0, 1, 8, 2, 9, 0]"
  :gradient="['#6fa8dc', '#42b983', '#2c3e50']"
  auto-draw
  smooth
>
</trend>

Live Demo

Inspired

unsplash/react-trend - 📈 Simple, elegant spark lines

Props

NameTypeDefaultDescriptionExample
dataNumber|ObjectundefinedThe data accepted by Vue Trend is incredibly simple: An array of y-axis values to graph.[120, 149, 193.4, 200, 92] or [{ value: 4 }, { value: 6 }, { value: 8 }]
gradientString['#000']Colour can be specified as any SVG-supported format (named, rgb, hex, etc).['#0FF', '#F0F', '#FF0']
gradientDirectionStringtopTop, Bottom, Left or Right.
widthNumberautoSet an explicit width for your SVG.-
heightNumberautoSet an explicit height for your SVG.-
paddingNumber8If you set a very large strokeWidth on your line, you may notice that it gets "cropped" towards the edges.-
smoothBooleanfalseSmooth allows the peaks to be 'rounded' out so that the line has no jagged edges.-
radiusNumber10When using smoothing, you may wish to control the amount of curve around each point. This prop has no effect if smooth isn't set to true.-
autoDrawBooleanfalseAllow the line to draw itself on mount. Set to true to enable, and customize using autoDrawDuration and autoDrawEasing.-
autoDrawDurationNumber2000The amount of time, in milliseconds, that the autoDraw animation should span. This prop has no effect if autoDraw isn't set to true.-
autoDrawEasingStringeaseThe easing function to use for the autoDraw animation. Accepts any transition timing function within the CSS spec (eg. linear, ease, ease-in, cubic-bezier...).-
maxNumber-InfinitySpecify max value-
minNumberInfinitySpecify min value, This is useful if you have multiple lines. See #8-

SVG Props

By default, all properties not recognized by Vue Trend will be delegated to the SVG. The line inherits these properties if none of its own override them.

This means that, among other properties, you can use:

  • stroke to set a solid colour,
  • strokeWidth to change the default line thickness,
  • strokeOpacity to create a transparent line,
  • strokeLinecap/strokeLinejoin to control the edges of your line,
  • strokeDasharray to create a dashed line, and
  • strokeDashoffset to control where the dashes start.

Development

yarn
yarn dev
# open localhost:4000

TODO

  • Unit test

License

MIT

