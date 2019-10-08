openbase logo
vts

vuetify-toast-snackbar

by Vitaly Kasymov
0.6.1 (see all)

Basic Vue toast service that uses Vuetify Snackbar component.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

126

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Toast

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vuetify Toast Snackbar

Basic Vue toast service with queue support that uses Vuetify Snackbar component. Inspired by https://github.com/pzs/vuetify-toast

Installation

npm install vuetify-toast-snackbar

Demo

Demo: https://eolant.github.io/vuetify-toast-snackbar

Usage

Bundler (Webpack, Rollup)

import VuetifyToast from 'vuetify-toast-snackbar'

Vue.use(VuetifyToast, {
    x: 'right', // default
    y: 'bottom', // default
    color: 'info', // default
    icon: 'info',
    iconColor: '', // default
    classes: [
        'body-2'
    ],
    timeout: 3000, // default
    dismissable: true, // default
    multiLine: false, // default
    vertical: false, // default
    queueable: false, // default
    showClose: false, // default
    closeText: '', // default
    closeIcon: 'close', // default
    closeColor: '', // default
    slot: [], //default
    shorts: {
        custom: {
            color: 'purple'
        }
    },
    property: '$toast' // default
})

Vue loader (e.g. Nuxt.js)

Update plugins/vuetify.js

import Vue from 'vue'
import Vuetify, { VSnackbar, VBtn, VIcon } from 'vuetify/lib'
import VuetifyToast from 'vuetify-toast-snackbar'

Vue.use(Vuetify, {
  components: {
    VSnackbar,
    VBtn,
    VIcon
  }
})

Vue.use(VuetifyToast)

Call

this.$toast('Default toast')

this.$toast.info('Info toast')

this.$toast('Custom options', {
    color: 'green',
    dismissable: true,
    queueable: true
})

this.$toast.custom('Custom short')

this.$toast(null, {
    slot: [this.$createElement('button', ['Click here'])]
})

Get currently displayed Toast component

let cmp = this.$toast.getCmp()
cmp.message = 'Dynamic properties'
cmp.close()

Clear Toasts queue

let queue = this.$toast.clearQueue()

