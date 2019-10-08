Vuetify Toast Snackbar

Basic Vue toast service with queue support that uses Vuetify Snackbar component. Inspired by https://github.com/pzs/vuetify-toast

Installation

npm install vuetify-toast-snackbar

Demo

Demo: https://eolant.github.io/vuetify-toast-snackbar

Usage

Bundler (Webpack, Rollup)

import VuetifyToast from 'vuetify-toast-snackbar' Vue.use(VuetifyToast, { x : 'right' , y : 'bottom' , color : 'info' , icon : 'info' , iconColor : '' , classes : [ 'body-2' ], timeout : 3000 , dismissable : true , multiLine : false , vertical : false , queueable : false , showClose : false , closeText : '' , closeIcon : 'close' , closeColor : '' , slot : [], shorts : { custom : { color : 'purple' } }, property : '$toast' })

Vue loader (e.g. Nuxt.js)

Update plugins/vuetify.js

import Vue from 'vue' import Vuetify, { VSnackbar, VBtn, VIcon } from 'vuetify/lib' import VuetifyToast from 'vuetify-toast-snackbar' Vue.use(Vuetify, { components : { VSnackbar, VBtn, VIcon } }) Vue.use(VuetifyToast)

Call

this .$toast( 'Default toast' ) this .$toast.info( 'Info toast' ) this .$toast( 'Custom options' , { color : 'green' , dismissable : true , queueable : true }) this .$toast.custom( 'Custom short' ) this .$toast( null , { slot : [ this .$createElement( 'button' , [ 'Click here' ])] })

Get currently displayed Toast component

let cmp = this .$toast.getCmp() cmp.message = 'Dynamic properties' cmp.close()

Clear Toasts queue