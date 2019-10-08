Basic Vue toast service with queue support that uses Vuetify Snackbar component. Inspired by https://github.com/pzs/vuetify-toast
npm install vuetify-toast-snackbar
Demo: https://eolant.github.io/vuetify-toast-snackbar
import VuetifyToast from 'vuetify-toast-snackbar'
Vue.use(VuetifyToast, {
x: 'right', // default
y: 'bottom', // default
color: 'info', // default
icon: 'info',
iconColor: '', // default
classes: [
'body-2'
],
timeout: 3000, // default
dismissable: true, // default
multiLine: false, // default
vertical: false, // default
queueable: false, // default
showClose: false, // default
closeText: '', // default
closeIcon: 'close', // default
closeColor: '', // default
slot: [], //default
shorts: {
custom: {
color: 'purple'
}
},
property: '$toast' // default
})
Update
plugins/vuetify.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import Vuetify, { VSnackbar, VBtn, VIcon } from 'vuetify/lib'
import VuetifyToast from 'vuetify-toast-snackbar'
Vue.use(Vuetify, {
components: {
VSnackbar,
VBtn,
VIcon
}
})
Vue.use(VuetifyToast)
this.$toast('Default toast')
this.$toast.info('Info toast')
this.$toast('Custom options', {
color: 'green',
dismissable: true,
queueable: true
})
this.$toast.custom('Custom short')
this.$toast(null, {
slot: [this.$createElement('button', ['Click here'])]
})
let cmp = this.$toast.getCmp()
cmp.message = 'Dynamic properties'
cmp.close()
let queue = this.$toast.clearQueue()