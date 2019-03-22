All of the Vuetify styles converted into Sass. No more Stylus! 🎉
Of course, to use
vuetify-scss you need to install Vuetify.
npm install vuetify --save-dev
To start using
vuetify-scss you first need to install it using npm.
npm install vuetify-scss --save-dev
After installing, import
vuetify-scss's
.scss files into your own.
@import '~vuetify-scss';
Thats's it! Now you have all the fun of Vuetify with the awesomeness of Sass!
To change the default variables, simply define them before
vuetify-scss is imported.
Example:
// Your own variables file where you override the
// default Vuetify variables.
@import 'variables';
// Then import vuetify-scss.
@import '~vuetify-scss';
To find out which version of vuetify-scss corresponds to which version of vuetify, see the compatibility table.
vuetify-scss has a few things that have been added or changed when compared to the styles in Vuetify. (such as variables and mixins)
Here is a list of the added / changed variables:
|Variable
|Default Value
|Description
$font-size-root
16px
|This is the value the
rem() mixin is based on when converting pixel units to rem. Defines the HTML tag font-size.
To change how the body font-size appears please refer to
$body-font-size.
$body-font-size
14px
|This variable dictates the body font size style.
$heading-style-tags
false
|If true, also styles the
h1 -
h6 tags in addition to the
.display-1,
.headline, etc. tags.
$values-use-rem
true
|If true, all measurements in the styles are converted to rem units, otherwise styles use px units.
vuetify-scss also adds some helper / utility mixins and functions that you can use to help when writing your own styles.
|Mixin / Function
|Example
|Description
rem(value)
font-size: rem(14px);
|Converts
value into rem or rem/px units into px if
$values-use-rem is false.
Also accepts lists (i.e.
rem(6px 12px 24px 48px)).
get-color(palette, shade)
bg-color: get-color($blue, darken-1);
|Gets a color from a color palette.
Also takes the Material Design form (i.e.
get-color(blue, 600)).
map-deep-get(map, keys...)
color: map-deep-get($material-light, text, primary);
|Gets a value from a nested map.
breakpoint(breakpoint)
@include breakpoint(md-and-up) { /* styles */ }
|A shortcut mixin to have a style only apply to a certain breakpoint.
To see a list of each version and it's changes, check out the releases page.
This project uses the Angular commit convention and is automatically generated by conventional-changelog.
We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details
All thanks goes to Vuetify for their amazing framework!