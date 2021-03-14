openbase logo
vm

vuetify-money

by Juarez Nasato
1.2.0 (see all)

vuetify-money

Overview

1.7K

36

1yr ago

5

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

vuetify-money

If you use Vuejs with Vuetify 2.x and you need a component to work with money format, maybe this can help you.

v-text-field: R$ 12.345.678,90

v-model: 12345678.90

Dependency

  • VueJS
  • Vuetify 2.x

See DEMO here

Install

$ npm install vuetify-money --save

Register component:
1- Create a src/plugins/vuetify-money.js file with the following content:
import Vue from "vue";
import VuetifyMoney from "vuetify-money";
Vue.use(VuetifyMoney);
export default VuetifyMoney;

2- Add file to src/main.js:
import "./plugins/vuetify-money.js";

Parent component:
<template>
  <div>
    <vuetify-money
      v-model="value"
      v-bind:label="label"
      v-bind:placeholder="placeholder"
      v-bind:readonly="readonly"
      v-bind:disabled="disabled"
      v-bind:outlined="outlined"
      v-bind:clearable="clearable"
      v-bind:valueWhenIsEmpty="valueWhenIsEmpty"
      v-bind:options="options"
      v-bind:properties="properties"
    />
    Parent v-model: {{ value }}
  </div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
  data: () => ({
    value: "1234567.89",
    label: "Value",
    placeholder: " ",
    readonly: false,
    disabled: false,
    outlined: true,
    clearable: true,
    valueWhenIsEmpty: "",
    options: {
      locale: "pt-BR",
      prefix: "R$",
      suffix: "",
      length: 11,
      precision: 2
    },
    properties: {
      hint: "my hint"
      // You can add other v-text-field properties, here.
    },
  })
};
</script>

Properties

Property Type Default Description
label String “” v-text-field property
placeholder String undefined v-text-field property
readonly Boolean false v-text-field property
dense Boolean false v-text-field property
error Boolean false v-text-field property
hideDetails Boolean false v-text-field property
rules Array or String [] v-text-field property
disabled Boolean false v-text-field property
outlined Boolean false v-text-field property
clearable Boolean false v-text-field property
backgroundColor String white v-text-field property
valueWhenIsEmpty String “” value when TextField is empty. Ex: 0, “”, null

*** If you need to use other v-text-field properties, you can add them in properties object.

Options

Option Type Default Description
locale String pt-BR Locale to format number
prefix String “” Currency symbol
suffix String “” % or others
length Number 11 Number length
precision Number 2 Decimal precision
Option Type Default Description
min Number 0 Value min
minEvent String 0 Custom event name
max Number - Value max
maxEvent String - Custom event name

