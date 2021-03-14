If you use Vuejs with Vuetify 2.x and you need a component to work with money format, maybe this can help you.

v-text-field: R$ 12.345.678,90

v-model: 12345678.90

Install

$ npm install vuetify-money --save Register component: 1 - Create a src/plugins/vuetify-money.js file with the following content: import Vue from "vue" ; import VuetifyMoney from "vuetify-money" ; Vue.use(VuetifyMoney); export default VuetifyMoney; 2 - Add file to src/main.js: import "./plugins/vuetify-money.js" ; Parent component: < template > < div > < vuetify-money v-model = "value" v-bind:label = "label" v-bind:placeholder = "placeholder" v-bind:readonly = "readonly" v-bind:disabled = "disabled" v-bind:outlined = "outlined" v-bind:clearable = "clearable" v-bind:valueWhenIsEmpty = "valueWhenIsEmpty" v-bind:options = "options" v-bind:properties = "properties" /> Parent v-model: {{ value }} </ div > </ template > < script > export default { data : () => ({ value : "1234567.89" , label : "Value" , placeholder : " " , readonly : false , disabled : false , outlined : true , clearable : true , valueWhenIsEmpty : "" , options : { locale : "pt-BR" , prefix : "R$" , suffix : "" , length : 11 , precision : 2 }, properties : { hint : "my hint" }, }) }; </ script >

Properties

Property Type Default Description label String “” v-text-field property placeholder String undefined v-text-field property readonly Boolean false v-text-field property dense Boolean false v-text-field property error Boolean false v-text-field property hideDetails Boolean false v-text-field property rules Array or String [] v-text-field property disabled Boolean false v-text-field property outlined Boolean false v-text-field property clearable Boolean false v-text-field property backgroundColor String white v-text-field property valueWhenIsEmpty String “” value when TextField is empty. Ex: 0, “”, null

*** If you need to use other v-text-field properties, you can add them in properties object.

Options

Option Type Default Description locale String pt-BR Locale to format number prefix String “” Currency symbol suffix String “” % or others length Number 11 Number length precision Number 2 Decimal precision