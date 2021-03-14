If you use Vuejs with Vuetify 2.x and you need a component to work with money format, maybe this can help you.
v-text-field: R$ 12.345.678,90
v-model: 12345678.90
$ npm install vuetify-money --save
Register component:
1- Create a src/plugins/vuetify-money.js file with the following content:
import Vue from "vue";
import VuetifyMoney from "vuetify-money";
Vue.use(VuetifyMoney);
export default VuetifyMoney;
2- Add file to src/main.js:
import "./plugins/vuetify-money.js";
Parent component:
<template>
<div>
<vuetify-money
v-model="value"
v-bind:label="label"
v-bind:placeholder="placeholder"
v-bind:readonly="readonly"
v-bind:disabled="disabled"
v-bind:outlined="outlined"
v-bind:clearable="clearable"
v-bind:valueWhenIsEmpty="valueWhenIsEmpty"
v-bind:options="options"
v-bind:properties="properties"
/>
Parent v-model: {{ value }}
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data: () => ({
value: "1234567.89",
label: "Value",
placeholder: " ",
readonly: false,
disabled: false,
outlined: true,
clearable: true,
valueWhenIsEmpty: "",
options: {
locale: "pt-BR",
prefix: "R$",
suffix: "",
length: 11,
precision: 2
},
properties: {
hint: "my hint"
// You can add other v-text-field properties, here.
},
})
};
</script>
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|label
|String
|“”
|v-text-field property
|placeholder
|String
|undefined
|v-text-field property
|readonly
|Boolean
|false
|v-text-field property
|dense
|Boolean
|false
|v-text-field property
|error
|Boolean
|false
|v-text-field property
|hideDetails
|Boolean
|false
|v-text-field property
|rules
|Array or String
|[]
|v-text-field property
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|v-text-field property
|outlined
|Boolean
|false
|v-text-field property
|clearable
|Boolean
|false
|v-text-field property
|backgroundColor
|String
|white
|v-text-field property
|valueWhenIsEmpty
|String
|“”
|value when TextField is empty. Ex: 0, “”, null
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|locale
|String
|pt-BR
|Locale to format number
|prefix
|String
|“”
|Currency symbol
|suffix
|String
|“”
|% or others
|length
|Number
|11
|Number length
|precision
|Number
|2
|Decimal precision
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|min
|Number
|0
|Value min
|minEvent
|String
|0
|Custom event name
|max
|Number
|-
|Value max
|maxEvent
|String
|-
|Custom event name