A Vue.js Component for editing and previewing markdown using Vuetify.js and markdown-it.
npm install vuetify-markdown-editor
Since this component is based on Vuetify, it is required to install and configure Vuetify. For installing Vuetify, please visit https://vuetifyjs.com/en/getting-started/quick-start.
mermaid)
This package can be used in Node.js module:
<template>
<v-app>
<Editor
mode="preview"
ref="editor"
hint="Hint"
:outline="false"
:render-config="renderConfig"
v-model="text"
/>
</v-app>
</template>
<script>
import { Editor } from "vuetify-markdown-editor";
import { VApp } from 'vuetify/lib';
export default {
name: "app",
components: {
Editor,
VApp
},
data() {
return {
text: "",
renderConfig: {
// Mermaid config
mermaid: {
theme: "dark"
}
}
};
},
mounted() {
// Access properties or methods using $refs
// this.$refs.editor.focus();
// this.$refs.editor.upload();
// Dark theme
this.$vuetify.theme.dark = true;
}
};
</script>
To show the rendered html only, use
viewer mode.
To use the markdown-it renderer directly,
use
createRenderer to create it.
|Prop
|Default
|Description
|value
''
|String that binds to the textarea
|mode
'preview'
|Possible value
'editor',
'preview' or
'viewer'. When set to
'editor' or
'viewer', only the editor or viewer is displayed, while
'preview' mode displays both.
|renderConfig
undefined
|Override default configurations
|outline
false
|The border will be outlined instead of card style
|color
undefined
|The outline and icon's color
|nativeEmoji
false
|Use native emoji instead of pictures
|emoji
true
|Enable emoji input
|emojiSet
"apple"
|Supported emoji sets:
'apple', 'google', 'twitter', 'facebook'
|image
true
|Enable image upload
|fileTarget
'/'
|Image upload target uri
|fileFilter
file => file.type.startsWith('image')
|Allow only specific files. Return true to allow, false to reject
|baseUrl
'/'
|The baseUrl for uploaded images. Must end with a slash (mainly used in
viewer mode)
Other props that are not listed in the above table will be directly passed to
v-textarea,
which enables you to set the native props in
v-textarea.
{
// markdown-it-texmath config
texmath: undefined,
// markdown-it-highlightjs config
hightlightjs: undefined,
// markdown-it-code-copy config
codeCopy: {
buttonClass: 'v-icon theme--dark'
},
// The native mermaid config
mermaid: undefined,
// Markdown-it config
markdownIt: undefined
}
|Method
|Description
|upload()
|Start or resume uploading all files in list
|pause()
|Pause uploading
|resume()
|Resume uploading
|focus()
|Focus on the editor
|Property
|Description
|files
|Get all files in list in FlowFile format
Clone this repository, and then run:
npm install
npm run serve
Then open http://localhost:8080 in browser to test.
Solo mode:
<Editor v-model="text" />
Dark mode:
this.$vuetify.theme.dark = true;
Outline mode:
<Editor outline v-model="text" />
MIT License