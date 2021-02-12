A Vue.js Component for editing and previewing markdown using Vuetify.js and markdown-it.

Install

npm install vuetify-markdown-editor

Since this component is based on Vuetify, it is required to install and configure Vuetify. For installing Vuetify, please visit https://vuetifyjs.com/en/getting-started/quick-start.

Features

TypeScript support

Solo and inline mode

Editor-only and Editor-Preview mode

Code highlighting

Emoji picking

Math formula (See markdown-it-texmath)

Image uploading and previewing (to use uploaded image in markdown, use the filename as the link)

Mermaid diagram rendering (use code block with language mermaid )

TODO

Fix SSR

Fix SSR Allow to change sets of emoji

Allow to change sets of emoji Add typescript support

Add typescript support Add copy icon

Add copy icon Add viewer mode

Add viewer mode Fix large image

Fix large image Add self-hosted emoji images

Add self-hosted emoji images Add emoji rendering in rendered text

Add emoji rendering in rendered text Add more WYSIWYG functions

Add more WYSIWYG functions Add plantuml support

Usage

This package can be used in Node.js module:

< template > < v-app > < Editor mode = "preview" ref = "editor" hint = "Hint" :outline = "false" :render-config = "renderConfig" v-model = "text" /> </ v-app > </ template > < script > import { Editor } from "vuetify-markdown-editor" ; import { VApp } from 'vuetify/lib' ; export default { name : "app" , components : { Editor, VApp }, data() { return { text : "" , renderConfig : { mermaid : { theme : "dark" } } }; }, mounted() { this .$vuetify.theme.dark = true ; } }; </ script >

To show the rendered html only, use viewer mode.

To use the markdown-it renderer directly, use createRenderer to create it.

Exported modules

Editor: a vue component to edit markdown

createRenderer: a function to create a markdown-it render

Props

Prop Default Description value '' String that binds to the textarea mode 'preview' Possible value 'editor' , 'preview' or 'viewer' . When set to 'editor' or 'viewer' , only the editor or viewer is displayed, while 'preview' mode displays both. renderConfig undefined Override default configurations outline false The border will be outlined instead of card style color undefined The outline and icon's color nativeEmoji false Use native emoji instead of pictures emoji true Enable emoji input emojiSet "apple" Supported emoji sets: 'apple', 'google', 'twitter', 'facebook' image true Enable image upload fileTarget '/' Image upload target uri fileFilter file => file.type.startsWith('image') Allow only specific files. Return true to allow, false to reject baseUrl '/' The baseUrl for uploaded images. Must end with a slash (mainly used in viewer mode)

Other props that are not listed in the above table will be directly passed to v-textarea , which enables you to set the native props in v-textarea .

Default Renderer Configurations

{ texmath : undefined , hightlightjs : undefined , codeCopy : { buttonClass : 'v-icon theme--dark' }, mermaid : undefined , markdownIt : undefined }

Methods

Method Description upload() Start or resume uploading all files in list pause() Pause uploading resume() Resume uploading focus() Focus on the editor

Properties

Property Description files Get all files in list in FlowFile format

Test

Clone this repository, and then run:

npm install npm run serve

Then open http://localhost:8080 in browser to test.

Screenshots

Solo mode: <Editor v-model="text" />

Dark mode: this.$vuetify.theme.dark = true;

Outline mode: <Editor outline v-model="text" />

Dependencies

License

MIT License