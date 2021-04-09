openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vii

vuetify-image-input

by Sergej Sintschilin
19.2.2 (see all)

Provides basic image editing tools.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

125

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Image Manipulation, Vue File Uploader

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

VuetifyImageInput

Provides basic image editing tools.

demo

Try it out!

dependencies

setup

npm

npm i vuetify-image-input

import VuetifyImageInput from 'vuetify-image-input';

or

Use the treeshaking system.

import VuetifyImageInput from 'vuetify-image-input/a-la-carte';

browser

<link
  href="https://unpkg.com/vuetify@2/dist/vuetify.min.css"
  rel="stylesheet"
/>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@2"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vuetify@2/dist/vuetify.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vuetify-image-input"></script>

The component is globally available as VuetifyImageInput. If Vue is detected, the component is registered automatically.

usage

Register the component globally.

import Vue from 'vue';
import VImageInput from 'vuetify-image-input';

Vue.component(VImageInput.name, VImageInput);

or

Register the component locally.

import VImageInput from 'vuetify-image-input';

export default {
  components: {
    VImageInput,
  },
  // ...
};

Use the component inside a template.

<v-image-input
  v-model="image"
  :image-quality="0.85"
  clearable
  image-format="jpeg"
  @file-info="onFileInfo"
/>

properties

nametypedefaultdescription
clearableBooleanfalse
clearIconString'$clear'
clearIconStyleObject
debounceNumber0
disabledBooleanfalse
errorIconString'$error'
errorIconStyleObject
flipHorizontallyIconString'mdi-flip-horizontal'
flipHorizontallyIconStyleObject
flipVerticallyIconString'mdi-flip-vertical'
flipVerticallyIconStyleObject
fullHeightBooleanfalse
fullWidthBooleanfalse
hideActionsBooleanfalse
imageBackgroundColorString
imageFormatString'png'Possible values are 'png', 'jpeg' and 'webp'.
imageHeightNumber256
imageMaxScalingNumber1
imageMinScalingString'cover'Possible values are 'cover' and 'contain'.
imageQuality
imageWidthNumber256
nameString
overlayBackgroundColorString'rgba(0,0,0,0.5)'
overlayBorderColorString'#fff'
overlayBorderWidthString'4px'
overlayPaddingString'50px'
readonlyBooleanfalse
rotateClockwiseIconString'mdi-rotate-right'
rotateClockwiseIconStyleObject
rotateCounterClockwiseIconString'mdi-rotate-left'
rotateCounterClockwiseIconStyleObject
successIconString'$success'
successIconStyleObject
uploadIconString'mdi-upload'
uploadIconStyleObject
valueString

events

name
file-info
input

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vc
vue-cropperjsA Vue wrapper component for cropperjs https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs
GitHub Stars
781
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vac
vue-advanced-cropperThe advanced vue cropper library that gives you opportunity to create your own croppers suited for any website design
GitHub Stars
482
Weekly Downloads
25K
vc
vue-croppieVue wrapper for croppie
GitHub Stars
239
Weekly Downloads
8K
vc
vue-croppaA simple straightforward customizable mobile-friendly image cropper for Vue 2.0.
GitHub Stars
956
Weekly Downloads
12K
vc
vuejs-clipperkVue.js image clipping components using Vue-Rx.
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
10

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial