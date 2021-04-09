Provides basic image editing tools.
npm i vuetify-image-input
import VuetifyImageInput from 'vuetify-image-input';
or
Use the treeshaking system.
import VuetifyImageInput from 'vuetify-image-input/a-la-carte';
<link
href="https://unpkg.com/vuetify@2/dist/vuetify.min.css"
rel="stylesheet"
/>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@2"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vuetify@2/dist/vuetify.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vuetify-image-input"></script>
The component is globally available as
VuetifyImageInput. If Vue is detected, the component is registered automatically.
Register the component globally.
import Vue from 'vue';
import VImageInput from 'vuetify-image-input';
Vue.component(VImageInput.name, VImageInput);
or
Register the component locally.
import VImageInput from 'vuetify-image-input';
export default {
components: {
VImageInput,
},
// ...
};
Use the component inside a template.
<v-image-input
v-model="image"
:image-quality="0.85"
clearable
image-format="jpeg"
@file-info="onFileInfo"
/>
|name
|type
|default
|description
clearable
Boolean
false
clearIcon
String
'$clear'
clearIconStyle
Object
debounce
Number
0
disabled
Boolean
false
errorIcon
String
'$error'
errorIconStyle
Object
flipHorizontallyIcon
String
'mdi-flip-horizontal'
flipHorizontallyIconStyle
Object
flipVerticallyIcon
String
'mdi-flip-vertical'
flipVerticallyIconStyle
Object
fullHeight
Boolean
false
fullWidth
Boolean
false
hideActions
Boolean
false
imageBackgroundColor
String
imageFormat
String
'png'
|Possible values are
'png',
'jpeg' and
'webp'.
imageHeight
Number
256
imageMaxScaling
Number
1
imageMinScaling
String
'cover'
|Possible values are
'cover' and
'contain'.
imageQuality
imageWidth
Number
256
name
String
overlayBackgroundColor
String
'rgba(0,0,0,0.5)'
overlayBorderColor
String
'#fff'
overlayBorderWidth
String
'4px'
overlayPadding
String
'50px'
readonly
Boolean
false
rotateClockwiseIcon
String
'mdi-rotate-right'
rotateClockwiseIconStyle
Object
rotateCounterClockwiseIcon
String
'mdi-rotate-left'
rotateCounterClockwiseIconStyle
Object
successIcon
String
'$success'
successIconStyle
Object
uploadIcon
String
'mdi-upload'
uploadIconStyle
Object
value
String
|name
file-info
input