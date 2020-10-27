Vuetify Google Autocomplete

A Vuetify ready Vue.js (2.x) autosuggest component for the Google Maps Places API.

Versions

Latest Beta: 2.0.0-beta.8

Latest Stable: 2.0.1

See releases for details.

Thanks

Huge thanks and credit goes to @olefirenko and contributors for creating Vue Google Autocomplete from which this Vuetify ready version was inspired.

Demo

Live Interactive demo: madimetjashika.github.io/vuetify-google-autocomplete

Installation

The easiest way to use Vuetify Google Autocomplete is to install it from npm or yarn.

npm i vuetify-google-autocomplete

Or

yarn add vuetify-google-autocomplete

For version >= 2.0.0-alpha.2

Within your main.js or Vue entry point, import and initialise the component.

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VuetifyGoogleAutocomplete from 'vuetify-google-autocomplete' ; Vue.use(VuetifyGoogleAutocomplete, { apiKey : '...' , version : '...' , language : '...' , installComponents : true , vueGoogleMapsCompatibility : false , });

For use with vue2-google-maps

import Vue from 'vue' ; import * as VueGoogleMaps from 'vue2-google-maps' ; import VuetifyGoogleAutocomplete from 'vuetify-google-autocomplete' ; Vue.use(VueGoogleMaps, { load : { key : 'xxxxxxxxs' , libraries : 'places' , }, }); Vue.use(VuetifyGoogleAutocomplete, { vueGoogleMapsCompatibility : true , });

For version <= 1.1.0

This component uses Google Maps Places API to get geo suggests for autocompletion, so you have to include the Google Maps Places API in the <head> of your HTML:

< html > < head > … < script src = "https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_API_KEY_HERE&libraries=places" > </ script > </ head > < body > … </ body > </ html >

To obtain API key please visit the Google Developer Console. The API's that you have to enable in your Google API Manager Dashboard are Google Maps Geocoding API, Google Places API Web Service and Google Maps Javascript API.

Usage and API

For version >= 2.0.0-alpha.1

Simply start using the component in your HTML.

< vuetify-google-autocomplete id = "map" append-icon = "search" v-bind:disabled = "true" placeholder = "Start typing" v-on:placechanged = "getAddressData" > </ vuetify-google-autocomplete >

For version <= 1.1.0

The Vuetify Google Autocomplete works out of the box by just including it.

import VuetifyGoogleAutocomplete from 'vuetify-google-autocomplete'

In your template you can use this syntax:

< vuetify-google-autocomplete id = "map" append-icon = "search" v-bind:disabled = "true" classname = "form-control" placeholder = "Start typing" v-on:placechanged = "getAddressData" > </ vuetify-google-autocomplete >

Properties

Please refer to the following for a list of all the properties supported by this library:

Vuetify text fields, for all vuetify props supported.

Props API Docs or JSDOCS.md file, for living code documentation on props defined in this library.

Events

The component emits the following events, which you can listen in your application:

placechanged

Gets triggered when the address data got obtained. This data is available on the returned objects:

street_number , route , locality , administrative_area_level_1 , country , postal_code , latitude , longitude .

, , , , , , , . place - PlaceResult object is available as second parameter.

Gets triggered when a user entered the name of a Place that was not suggested and pressed the Enter key, or the Place Details request failed.

Pleae refer to Vuetify text field events for all vuetify supported events.

Exposed component functions

These functions are accessible by setting "ref" on the component (Refs documentation). See example below how to use these functions.

Call to clear the value of the user input.

Call focus to focus on the element

Call blur to blur (unfocus) the element

Call to update the user input with a new value

Example

Please note that you need to provide the method that will listen ( v-on:placechanged ) to for an event when the address data is obtained. In the example below, the method is getAddressData .

< template > < div > < h2 > Your Address </ h2 > < vuetify-google-autocomplete ref = "address" id = "map" classname = "form-control" placeholder = "Please type your address" v-on:placechanged = "getAddressData" country = "sg" > </ vuetify-google-autocomplete > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { data : function ( ) { return { address : '' } }, mounted() { this .$refs.address.focus(); }, methods : { getAddressData : function ( addressData, placeResultData, id ) { this .address = addressData; } } } </ script >

Exposed component slots

The slots available are proxied v-text-field slots.

append

Adds an item inside the input and after input content. (Note in underlying v-text-field this slot overrides append-icon prop.)

Adds an item inside the input and after input content. (Note in underlying v-text-field this slot overrides append-outer-icon prop.)

label

Replaces the default label

prepend

Adds an item outside the input and before input content. (Note in underlying v-text-field this slot overrides prepend-icon prop.)

Adds an item inside the input and before input content. (Note in underlying v-text-field this slot overrides prepend-inner-icon prop.)

progress

Slot for custom progress linear (displayed when loading prop is not equal to Boolean False)

Example

Use slots as you would any other component. Example below uses append which uses a component rather than the append-icon props (note: this defers slot behaviour back to the v-text-field implementation).

< template > < div > < h2 > Your Address </ h2 > < vuetify-google-autocomplete ref = "address" id = "map" classname = "form-control" placeholder = "Please type your address" v-on:placechanged = "getAddressData" country = "sg" > < template # append > < my-btn /> </ template > </ vuetify-google-autocomplete > </ div > </ template >

Contributing

Let's make this an awesome vuetify component! Collaborations and contributions are welcome!

Contribution Guidlines

Have a read through the Contributor Code of Conduct. Pretty standard, nothing hectic.

Fork, then clone the repo:

git clone git @github .com:your-username/vuetify-google-autocomplete.git

Install dependencies with npm

npm install

or yarn

yarn

Make your changes, and observe them at dev-time by running

npm run dev

and going to the displayed URL to see your changes.

Then, ensure tests are written for your changes. Ensure that your changes pass all the tests:

npm run test

Ensure that your changes are documented via JSDocs standard, then run

npm run docs

to update the JSDocs.

If relevant, please ensure that you update the README and demo/example accordingly.

Push to your fork and submit a pull request.

If all is well, your changes will be merged timeously!

Feel free to also post issues for bug fixes or enhancements or anything.

Roadmap

I'm planning on updating this library to support the most latest version of vuetify during the month of December 2019. This would include potentially having this library as a vue cli 3.* supported plugin.

If you've got any requests, please post them via issues and i'll look into them.

PS - I am looking for people to help me maintain this library. The demand has grown since creation and unfortunately i'm unable to support it regularly at an acceptable rate. If you're keen, please drop me a mail me at madi@mjshika.xyz.