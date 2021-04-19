Documentation

Updated Documentation at Gitbook

Imagine you get Data as JS-Object and you have to create an editable Form.

Model: { name : 'Stoner' , position : 'Admin' , tasks : [ { done : true , title : 'make refactoring' }, { done : false , title : 'write documentation' }, { done : true , title : 'remove logs' } ] }

Normally you have to flatten the Data-Structure and map all to an appropriate Format. Then you have to define a HTML-Form and animate it with your Data.

With Vuetify-Form-Base create a Schema Object with the same Structure as your Data.

Schema: { name : { type : 'text' , label : 'Name' }, position : { type : 'text' , label : 'Position' }, tasks : { type : 'array' , schema : { done :{ type : 'checkbox' , label : 'done' , col : 3 }, title :{ type : 'text' , col : 9 } } } }

and you will get a working Form.

If you have to generate Forms or you have to edit Data presented as JSON- or JS-Objects, then take a closer look at Vuetify-Form-Base and try it. It can make your work much easier and save your time. This Form Generator works as Vue.js 2.0 Component and can simplify your Work by automatically creating Forms, based on your Schema-Definition.

Furthermore if you don't define a Schema, then Vuetify-Form-Base tries to generate a schema automatically. This works if the Data Values are of Type 'string', 'number' or 'bool'.

Vuetify-Form-Base uses the well known and excellent Component Framework Vuetify 2.0 to style and layout your Form. Vuetify Controls have a clear, minimalistic design and support responsive Design. If necessary add specific layouts by using the implemented Vuetify Grid System.

Demo

Read Documentation

and start here

Here you can see a Demo with Key-Examples

or

Clone or download this Project, change current directory to ./vuetify-form-base/example and then run

npm install

npm run serve

or

Download and open this HTML-File in your Browser

or

Play with Fiddle

or

Copy this HTML File with CDN

< html > < head > < link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:100,300,400,500,700,900" rel = "stylesheet" > < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@mdi/font@5.x/css/materialdesignicons.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vuetify@2.x/dist/vuetify.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1, maximum-scale=1, user-scalable=no, minimal-ui" > </ head > < body > < div id = "app" > < v-app > < v-main > < v-container > < v-form-base :col = "{cols:12, sm:6, md:3 }" :model = "model" :schema = "schema" @ input = "log" /> </ v-container > </ v-main > </ v-app > </ div > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@2.x/dist/vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vuetify@2.x/dist/vuetify.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vuetify-form-base" > </ script > < script > new Vue({ el : '#app' , vuetify : new Vuetify(), components : { vFormBase }, data () { return { model : { text : 'Base' , password : 'abcdefgh' , checkbox : true , file : [] }, schema : { text : 'text' , password : { type : 'password' , clearable : true , solo : true , class : 'mx-2 mt-2' }, checkbox : 'checkbox' , file : { type : 'file' , label : 'Images' , showSize : true , counter : true } } } }, methods :{ log(v){ console .log(v) } } }) </ script > </ body > </ html >

Intro

vuetify-form-base comes as a singular File. It is a Vue Component and can easily integrated into any Vue Project.

< v-form-base :model = "myModel" :schema = "mySchema" @ input = "handleInput" /> < v-form-base :value = "myModel" :schema = "mySchema" @ input = "handleInput" />

The Schema-Object has the same Structure as the Model-Object. Create a Schema by copying the Model-Object and replace the Values of the Model-Object by Definitions for your your Schema. This corresponding Schema-Object defines type, layout and functional behaviour of the Controls in your Form.

The Component Framework Vuetify 2.0 styles your Form. The Controls have a clear design, but don't worry if you need more you can change Style and Layout. For more Details see Section Style with CSS

Autogenerated Schema

If you don't define a Schema, then Vuetify-Form-Base tries to generate a schema automatically. But this works only if the Model Values are of Type 'string','number' or 'bool'.

Defined Schema

Based on an existing Model vuetify-form-base generates a full editable Form using defined Schema. Layout and Functionality are defined in a Schema-Object, which has the same Property structure as the Model-Object. Your Data-Object keeps full reactive and any Input or Change in your Form triggers an Event too.

If you have a deep nested Model-Object including any Array-Structure you can direct work on it. There is no need to flatten or modify your Data Presentation.

Changing any Field in the Form gives you a reactive Result in your Model-Object. Furthermore you can synchronize two or more Forms by using same Model-Object.

If you want a Partial-Form which displays only parts of your Data.Object, then link a property of your Data-Object to your vuetify-form-base Component.

And if necessary you can also build a Form in Form by using Slots.

Events in 'v-form-base'

Use the v-on directive to listen to Events for

'Focus', 'Input', 'Click', 'Blur', 'Resize', 'Intersect', 'Mouse' and 'Swipe'.

'Change' will catch 'Input' and 'Click'.

'Watch' will listen to 'Focus', 'Input', 'Blur' and 'Click'.

'Update' will catch all Events.

< v-form-base :model = "myModel" :schema = "mySchema" @ input = "handleInput" @ resize = "handleResize" /> < v-form-base id = "form-base-person" :model = "myModel" :schema = "mySchema" @ input:form-base-person = "handleInput" @ blur:form-base-person = "handleblur" />

Supported Attributes in 'v-form-base'

< v-form-base id = "my-form-base" :model = "myModel" :schema = "mySchema" :row = "rowAttributesForLayoutControl" :col = "globalColDefinition" @ input:my-form-base = "handleInputOrOtherEvents" /> < v-form-base :value = "myModel" :flex = "globalColDefinition" />

Supported Controls - Vuetify Input & Controls

schema : { ctrl : 'text' } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'text' , ...} } schema : { ctrl : 'password' } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'password' , ...} } schema : { ctrl : 'email' } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'email' , ...} } schema : { ctrl : 'number' } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'number' , ...} } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'text' , label : 'Search' , hint : 'Books' , prependIcon : 'search' , clearable : true } }

More Informations to Vuetify-Textfield Attributes find here.

Access native Type of HTML-INPUT

Prop 'ext' in combination with Type:'text' make the native HTML Input Type accessable.

mySchema:{ range :{ type : 'text' , ext : 'range' }, color :{ type : 'text' , ext : 'color' , prependIcon : 'palette' , label : 'Color' }, date :{ type : 'text' , ext : 'date' , locale : 'en' , prependIcon : 'event' , label : 'Date' }, time :{ type : 'text' , ext : 'time' , format : '24h' , prependIcon : 'timer' , label : 'Time' } }

schema: { ctrl : 'file' , ... } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'file' , ...}, ... }

More Informations to Vuetify File-Input find here.

schema: { ctrl : 'textarea' , ... } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'textarea' , ...}, ... }

More Informations to Vuetify Textarea find here.

Checkbox, Radio or Switch:

schema : { ctrl : 'checkbox' , ... } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'checkbox' , ...}, ... } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'radio' , ...}, ... } schema : { ctrl : 'switch' , ... } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'switch' , ...}, ... }

More Informations to Vuetify Selection-Controls find here.

Slider

schema : { ctrl : 'slider' , ... } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'slider' , ...}, ... }

More Informations to Vuetify Sliders find here.

Icon

schema : { ctrl : 'icon' , ... } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'icon' , ...}, ... }

More Informations to Vuetify Icons find here.

Image

schema : { ctrl : 'icon' , ... } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'img' , src : '...' , ...}, ... }

More Informations to Vuetify Icons find here

Button

schema : { ctrl : 'btn' , ... } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'btn' , ...}, ... }

More Informations to Vuetify Buttons find here.

schema : { ctrl : 'btn-toggle' , ... } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'btn-toggle' , ...}, ... }

More Informations to Vuetify Button Groups find here.

Select, Combobox, Autocomplete

Select Data from Array defined in Schema

schema : { ctrl : 'select' , ... } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'select' , items :[ '1' , '2' ] }, ... }

More Informations to Vuetify Select find here.

schema : { ctrl : 'combobox' , ... } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'combobox' , items :[ '1' , '2' ]}, ... }

More Informations to Vuetify Combobox find here.

schema : { ctrl : 'autocomplete' , ... } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'autocomplete' , items :[ '1' , '2' ]}, ... }

More Informations to Vuetify Autocomplete find here.

List and Treeview

Select Items from an Array in your Model

schema : { ctrl : 'list' , ... } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'list' , ...}, ... }

More Informations to Vuetify List-Item-Groups find here.

schema : { ctrl : 'treeview' , ... } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'treeview' , ...}, ... }

More Informations to Vuetify Treeview find here.

model :{ ctrlArray :[ { idx : 1 , ctrl : 'A' }, { idx : 2 , ctrl : 'B' }, { idx : 3 , ctrl : 'C' } ] } schema : { ctrlArray : { type : 'array' , key : 'idx' schema : { ctrl : 'text' } }, }

Group Controls

model :{ group1 :{ a : 'A' , b : 'B' , c : 'C' } group2 :{ a : 'A' , b : 'B' , c : 'C' } } schema : { group1 : { type : 'group' , schema : { a : 'text' , b : 'text' , c : 'text' } }, group2 : { type : 'group' , schema : { a : 'text' , b : 'text' , c : 'text' } }, }

See more under Example 'Group Controls'

Color - Pickers, Menu & Native Implementation

schema : { ctrl : 'color' , ... } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'color' , ...}, ... } color :{ type : 'color' , ext : 'text' , prependIcon : 'palette' , label : 'Color' } color :{ type : 'text' , ext : 'color' , prependIcon : 'palette' , label : 'Color' }

More Informations to Vuetify Color-Pickers find here.

schema : { ctrl : 'date' , ... } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'date' , ...}, ... } date :{ type : 'date' , ext : 'text' , locale : 'en' , prependIcon : 'event' , label : 'Date' } date :{ type : 'date' , ext : 'text' , typeInt : 'month' , locale : 'en' , prependIcon : 'event' , label : 'Date' } date :{ type : 'text' , ext : 'date' , locale : 'en' , prependIcon : 'event' , label : 'Date' }

More Informations to Vuetify Date-Pickers find here.

Time - Pickers, Menu & Native Implementation

schema : { ctrl : 'time' , ... } schema : { ctrl : { type : 'time' , ...}, ... } time :{ type : 'time' , ext : 'text' , format : '24h' , prependIcon : 'timer' , label : 'Time' , menu :{ closeOnContentClick : false , nudgeRight : 200 , maxWidth : '290px' , minWidth : '290px' } } time :{ type : 'text' , ext : 'time' , format : '24h' , prependIcon : 'timer' , label : 'Time' }

More Informations to Vuetify Time-Pickers find here.

See Example under Section 'Date, Time, Color as native HTML-Type, Menu and Pickers'

Installation

For proper working you need a Vue.js Project with Vuetify 2.0 installed. Get started with Vuetify, the world’s most popular Vue.js framework for building feature rich, blazing fast application here.

INFORMATION: Vue-Loader doesn't autoload components, because Vuetify-Form-Base use < component is = "my-component" /> and therefore Components must be manually imported. More information about dynamic components is in the official Vue documentation

After successful installation of a Vue 2.6 Project with Vuetify 2.0

npm install vuetify-form-base --save

vuetify-form-base is a Vue.js single-file component with a .vue extension and you can use it like any Vue-Component.

In order for your application to work properly, you must wrap it in a v-app component. This component is required and can exist anywhere inside the body, but must be the parent of ALL Vuetify components. v-main needs to be a direct descendant of v-app.

Information: since Vuetify 2.3.10 "v-content" is named "v-main"

How to manually import components and directives

Steps to import

Go to the file src/plugins/vuetify.js Import the necessary components and directives used by vuetify-form-base:

Components VRow VCol VTooltip

Directives Ripple Intersect Touch Resize



After this, the library will be successfully imported to your Vue file, and no errors on the console should appear. If a new error appears on the console, it means component you are using is not imported. See the name of the component on the console and add tot he plugin file.

Example file from src/plugins/vuetify.js

import Vue from 'vue' ; import Vuetify, { VRow, VCol, VTextField, VTooltip, VCheckbox, VSelect, } from 'vuetify/lib' ; import { Ripple, Intersect, Touch, Resize } from 'vuetify/lib/directives' ; Vue.use(Vuetify, { components : { VRow, VTooltip, VCol, VTextField, VCheckbox, VSelect }, directives : { Ripple, Intersect, Touch, Resize }, }); export default new Vuetify({});

This example shows how to import the needed components and directives to use the vuetify-form-base and some basic components like VTextField, VCheckbox, VSelect.

Quickstart with VUE-File

< template > < v-app > < v-main > < v-container fluid > < v-form > < v-form-base :model = "myModel" :schema = "mySchema" @ input = "handleInput" /> </ v-form > </ v-container > </ v-main > </ v-app > </ template >

import VFormBase from 'vuetify-form-base' ; export default { components :{ VFormBase }, data () { return { myModel : { name : 'Jumo' , password : '123456' , email : 'base@mail.com' , checkbox : true , select : 'Jobs' , }, mySchema : { name : { type : 'text' , label : 'Name' }, password : { type : 'password' , label : 'Password' }, email : { type : 'email' , label : 'Email' }, checkbox : { type : 'checkbox' , label : 'Checkbox' }, select : { type : 'select' , label : 'Select' , items : [ 'Tesla' , 'Jobs' , 'Taleb' ] } } } }, methods :{ handleInput(val){ console .log(val) } } }

and you will get a full editable Form based on your schema and filled with your Model-Object.

INFORMATION: Properties in 'myModel' without corresponding Prop in 'mySchema', are ignored and keep untouched, but a initial warning will be logged to console

Example displaying nested Data-Object

In Reality sometimes you will have deep nested objects or arrays, which should be edited. vuetify-form-base works for you and flatten internally this nested object and build a plain Form.

myValue: { name : 'Base' , controls :{ selection :{ select : 'Tesla' , selectM : [ 'Jobs' ], }, switch : [ true , false ], checkbox : [ false , true , { checkboxArray : [ true , false ]} ] } }, mySchema : { name : { type : 'text' , label : 'Name' }, controls :{ selection :{ select : { type : 'select' , label : 'Select' , items : [ 'Tesla' , 'Jobs' , 'Taleb' ] }, selectM : { type : 'select' , label : 'M-Select' , multiple : true , items : [ 'Tesla' , 'Jobs' , 'Taleb' ]} }, switch : [ { type : 'switch' , label : '1' }, { type : 'switch' , label : '2' } ], checkbox : [ { type : 'checkbox' , label : 'A' }, { type : 'checkbox' , label : 'B' }, { checkboxArray : [ { type : 'checkbox' , label : 'C-A' , color : 'red' }, { type : 'checkbox' , label : 'C-B' , color : 'red' } ]} ], } }

Example editing Data-Arrays

For editing arrays use the type 'array' and define an nested 'schema' property.

mySchema: { tasks : { type : 'array' , schema : { done : { type : 'checkbox' }, title : { type : 'text' } } } }

Type Array - Schema object

myValue: { tasks : [ { idx : 0 , done : true , title : 'make refactoring' }, { idx : 1 , done : true , title : 'write documentation' }, { idx : 2 , done : true , title : 'remove logs' } ] }, mySchema : { tasks : { type : 'array' , key : 'idx' , schema : { done : { type : 'checkbox' , label : 'Ok' , col : 3 }, title : { type : 'text' , col : 8 }, } } }

Dynamic Schema

IF you want Schema Properties to be changed dynamic, then you must make a computed Schema Object.

This Example turns the Radio Layout from Column to Row on Resizing to Layout-Size medium or greater.

data () { return { myModel :{ radio : 'A' , }, } }, computed :{ mySchema() { return { radio : { type : 'radio' , row : this .row, options :[ 'A' , 'B' ] } } }, row () { return this .$vuetify.breakpoint.mdAndUp } }

Vuetify Display, Typography and Spacing

Integrate Vuetify-Display and Layout behaviour by using the Schema-Property 'class':

mySchema: { name : { type : 'text' , class : 'title d-flex d-sm-none ml-4 pa-1 float-left' }, }

More Info at Vuetify Display:

More Info at Vuetify Typography:

More Info at Vuetify Spacing:

More Info at Vuetify Float:

See Example under Section 'Display, Typographie and Layout'

Vuetify Grid

Integrate Vuetify-Grid behaviour by setting the Form-Base Property 'col':

Default Form-Base Definition

< form-base :col = "{ cols:12, sm:8, md:6, lg:4 }" ... /> < form-base :flex = "{ xs:12, sm:8, md:6, lg:4 }" ... /> < form-base :col = "{ cols:12 }" ... /> < form-base :col = "{ cols:'auto' }" ... /> < form-base :col = 12 ... /> < form-base :col = "12" ... /> < form-base :flex = "12" ... /> < form-base :row = "rowAttribute" :col = "12" ... />

const rowAttribute = { justify : 'center' , align : 'center' , noGutters : true }

Schema-Definition (overrules Form-Base Definition)

Get individual Grid-Control by using Schema-Properties 'col', 'offset' and 'order'.

mySchema: { name1 : { type : 'text' , col : 4 , offset : 2 , order : 1 }, }, name2 : { type : 'text' , col : { cols : 12 , sm : 6 , md : 4 , lg : 3 , xl : 2 }, offset :{ offset : 0 , sm : 1 , md : 2 }, order :{ order : 0 , sm : 1 , md : 2 } } }

More Info at Vuetify Grid:

Link & Synchronize

Forms can be linked together using the same Model-Object. Changes in one Form are synchronized and reflected in the other Form.

< v-form-base :model = "myValue" :schema = "mySchema" /> < v-form-base id = "form-sync" :model = "myValue" :schema = "mySchema" />

From 'cebab-case' to 'camelCase' in Vuetify-Controls API

Use Vuetify Controls API: Props in Vuetify-Controls in kebab-case must be converted to camelCase in Schema-Definition.

mySchema: { name : { type : 'text' , prependIcon : 'menu' , backgroundColor : 'red' } }

maps to

< v-text-field prepend-icon = "menu" background-color = "red" > </ v-text-field >

Schema

< v-form-base :model = "myValue" :schema = "mySchema" /> < v-form-base id = "form-id" :model = "myValue" :schema = "mySchema" :col = "12" :change:form-id = "myEventHandler" />

Schema is an Object, which defines and controls the behavior of your Form. Each Key in your Schema-Object should reflect a Key from your Data-Object.

data () { return { myValue :{ name : 'Base' }, mySchema :{ name : 'text' } } }

The next example shows a more complex Schema:

const minLen = l => v => (v && v.length >= l) || `min. ${l} Characters` const maxLen = l => v => (v && v.length <= l) || `max. ${l} Characters` const required = msg => v => !!v || msg const validEmail: msg => v => /.+@.+\..+/ .test(v) || msg const toUpper = ( {value} ) => typeof value === 'string' ? value.toUpperCase() : value export default { components : { VFormBase }, data () { return { myModel : { name : 'Base' , password : '123456' , email : 'base@mail.com' }, mySchema : { name : { type : 'text' , label : 'Name' , hint : 'Converts to UpperCase' toCtrl : toUpper, fromCtrl :toUpper, rules : [ required( 'Name is required<>) ] col: 12, }, password: { type: ' password ', label: ' Password ', hint:' Between 6 -12 Chars ', appendIcon: ' visibility ', counter: 12, rules: [ minLen(6), maxLen(12) ], clearable: true, col: 12 }, email: { type: ' email ', label: ' Email ', rules: [ validEmail(' No valid Email '), required(' Email is required<>) ], col : 12 } } } } }

Available Properties in Schema

For more Schema-Properties see Vuetify Controls API

schema :{ type : string

ext: string // access to native HTML-Input Type

sort : num col : num or object flex : num or object order : num or object offset : num or object label string, placeholder : string, hint : string, tooltip : string | bool | object color : string backgroundColor :string class : string, mask : string, multiple : bool, required : bool, hidden : bool, disabled : bool, readonly : bool, appendIcon : icon prependIcon : icon items : array options : array, rules : array of Fn toCtrl : function, fromCtrl : function, }

Events

We can use the v-on directive to listen to vuetify-form-base events 'focus', 'input', 'click', 'blur', 'change', 'watch', 'mouse', 'display', 'intersect', 'resize', 'swipe', 'update' and run some Code when they’re triggered.

This Example use the Default ID and listen all events with 'update':

< v-form-base :value = "myValue" :schema = "mySchema" @ update = "update" />

The next Code has the Custom ID 'form-base-simple'. In this case your v-on Directive must append the Custom ID like @update:form-base-simple:

< v-form-base id = "form-base-simple" :value = "myValue" :schema = "mySchema" @ update:form-base-simple = "update" />

You can listen to one or more Events

< v-form-base :model = "myValue" :schema = "mySchema" @ click = "log" @ input = "log" @ change = "log" // input | click @ watch = "log" // focus | input | click | blur @ focus = "log" @ blur = "log" @ mouse = "log" // mouseenter | mouseleave @ display = "log" // resize | swipe | intersect @ intersect = "log" // intersect - https: // vuetifyjs.com / en / directives / intersect @ resize = "log" @ swipe = "log" // touch events @ update = "log" // catch all events />

The Event-Signature:

change( { on, id, key, value, params, obj, data, schema, parent, index, event } ){ }

on - Trigger Name // focus| input |blur|click|resize|swipe| update id - Formbase-ID key - key of triggering Element value - value of triggering Element obj - triggering Element { key, value , schema } event - the native trigger -event if available params - params object if available { text , x, y, tag, model, open , index } index - index of array of schemas data - Data- Object schema - Schema - Object parent - Formbase- Object - if available

Example: Use 'Change' Event to change Visibility on Password Element

< v-form-base :model = "myValue" :schema = "mySchema" @ change = "change" >

... mySchema: { firstPassword :{ type : 'password' , appendIcon : 'visibility' , .... } } ... change ({ on, key, obj, params }) { if (on == 'click' && key == 'firstPassword' && (params && params.tag) == 'append' ) { obj.schema.appendIcon = obj.schema.type === 'password' ? 'lock' : 'visibility' obj.schema.type = obj.schema.type === 'password' ? 'text' : 'password' } }

Slots

Use Slots to pass Header and Footer into a Control. If necessary replace Controls by Slots. Any slot could be a v-form-base component itself.

< v-form-base id = "form-base-css" :model = "myValue" :schema = "mySchema" > < h4 slot = "form-base-css-top" class = "slot" > Top Slot of 'Form' </ h4 > < h4 slot = "form-base-css-bottom" class = "slot" > Bottom Slot of 'Form' </ h4 > < h4 slot = "slot-top-key-name" class = "slot" > Slot at Top of Key 'Name' </ h4 > < h4 slot = "slot-item-key-password" class = "slot" > Slot replaces Key 'Password' </ h4 > < h4 slot = "slot-bottom-key-email" class = "slot" > Slot at Bottom of Key 'Email' </ h4 > < h4 slot = "slot-top-type-btn-toggle" class = "slot" > Slot at Top of Type 'Btn-Toggle' </ h4 > < h4 slot = "slot-bottom-type-btn" class = "slot" > Slot at Bottom of Type 'Btn' </ h4 > < h4 slot = "slot-top-type-radio" class = "slot" > Slot at Top of Type 'Radio' </ h4 > < div slot = "slot-tooltip" slot-scope = "slotProps" > Tooltip-Slot: {{ slotProps.obj.schema.tooltip }} has value '{{ slotProps.obj.value || 'undefined' }}' </ div > </ v-form-base >

Try CSS & Slots in Example

Form Validation

If you need Form Validation you have to wrap v-form-base with v-form and take the reference of v-form for working on.

< v-form ref = "form" v-model = "formValid" lazy-validation > < v-form-base :model = "myValue" :schema = "mySchema" @ update = "update" /> </ v-form >

<!-- JS --> validate () { this .$refs.form.validate() }, resetValidation () { this .$refs.form.resetValidation() },

Try Form with Rules and Validation in Example

Style with CSS

Customize your vuetify-form-base component using CSS-Classnames

Try CSS, SLots, Tooltips & Buttons in Example

IMPORTANT:

Don't use <style scoped> in parents component, because scoped definitions are inside the child component not accessable

Formbase - Default ID

#form-base is the default ID of your component. If you need different CSS for two or more forms in the same parent component, then change default value by setting a different ID for each component and use this new ID. Using a 'custom-id' you have to modify the event-binding to @update:custom-id = "update"

- Default ID

< v-form-base @ update = "update" />

#form-base {...}

< v-form-base id = "custom-id" @ update:custom-id = "update" />

#custom-id {...}

Type - Classnames

Style all items of a specific type, then use type specific classnames. They start with type- appended by any type . You can use following types in your Schema-Object:

#form-base .type-text { color : #44A }} #form-base .type-email { font-weight : 500 ; }

Key - Classnames

Set Classname of deep key in your Data-Object, by converting .dot notation 'person.adress.city' into kebab case 'person-adress-city' prepending 'key-'

<! -- myValue { person :{ adress:{ city: '' ,... } ... } ... } CSS Classname to access to key ' city ' -- > #form-base .key-person-adress-city { font-weight : 500 ; } <! -- Access to myValue : { name : '' } CSS Classname to access key ' name ' -- > #form-base .key-name { font-weight : 500 ; } <! -- myValue : { controls : { slide: [ 25 , 64 ] } Access First Entry in Array of Key Slide -- > #form-base .key-controls-slide-0 { font-weight : 500 ; }

#form-base .item input :valid { background-color : #afa ; } #form-base .type-email input :invalid { background-color : #faa ; } #form-base .key-name input :focus { background-color : #ffd ; }

CSS - Example

<!-- JS --> myValue: { name : 'Base' , password : '123456' , email : 'base@mail.com' , controls : { checkbox : true , switch : true , slider : 33 , radioA : 'A' , radioB : 'B' } }

<! -- CSS -- > < style > #form-base { border : 1px solid #cb2 ; background-color : #ffe ; padding : 2rem } #form-base .item { border-left : 1px dashed #29D ; border-top : 1px dashed #29D ; padding : 1rem } #form-base .type-switch { border-bottom : 3px solid #E23 } #form-base .type-checkbox { background-color : #fdd } #form-base .key-controls-slider { background-color : #fec } </ style >

Features

Vue-Component

integrates UI framework Vuetify 2.0 with responsive Layout and Support of Grid

Use Vuetify Control & Input types inclusive most of available API-Props

Define and use custom Components

Get full configurable Forms based on Schema Definition

Full control over Grid

Drag and Drop Integration

Edit plain or deep nested objects including Arrays, without the need to flatten your data

Get a full, reactive Result

Listen on 'Resize', 'Focus', 'Input', 'Blur', 'Click', 'Swipe', 'Intersect', 'Mouse' and 'Update' Events

Use Slots to pass Header and Footer into a Control or replace a Control by a Slot. Use Slots to individualize your Tooltip

Configurable CSS Style

Change

See change.log

Dependencies

vue >= 2.6 - current vuetify doesn't support vue 3.0

vuetify >= 2.0

lodash > 4.15

vue-the-mask

License

vuetify-form-base is available under the MIT license.