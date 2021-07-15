Drag and drop
v-treeview (Vuetify Treeview) component.
yarn add vuetify-draggable-treeview
// @NOTE: This component requires vue, vuetify, vuedraggable as peerDependency.
yarn add vuedraggable
import VuetifyDraggableTreeview from 'vuetify-draggable-treeview'
Vue.use(VuetifyDraggableTreeview)
// or manually import
VuetifyDraggableTreeview
export default Vue.extend({
components: {
VuetifyDraggableTreeview
}
})
<template>
<v-draggable-treeview
group="test"
v-model="items"
></v-draggable-treeview>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
items: [{ id: 1, name: "hoge", children: [{ id:11, name: "hoge-child1" }] }]
}
}
}
</script>
<template>
<v-draggable-treeview v-model="items" group="hoge">
<template v-slot:prepend="{ item }">
<v-icon>mdi-file</v-icon>
</template>
<template v-slot:label="{ item }">
<span class="primary--text">{{ item.name }}</span>
</template>
<template v-slot:append="{ item }">
<template
v-if="item.children != null && item.children.length > 0"
>
has {{ item.children.length }} children
</template>
</template>
</v-draggable-treeview>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
items: [{ id: 1, name: "hoge", children: [{ id:11, name: "hoge-child1" }] }]
}
}
}
</script>
Currently, this component dose not support all original
v-treeview component's props, slots, event.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value
|Object
|[]
|items for treeview.
item-key,
item-text,
item-children are not customizable currently.
value can be like
{ id: 1, name: "test", children: []} .
|group
|string
|null
|group name for vuedraggable. If this props not provided, drag and drop are enabled only in children.
|expand-icon
|string
|'mdi-menu-down'
|mdi string for the expand icon.
|Name
|Value
|Description
|input
|array
|Emits the array of selected items when this value changes
|Name
|Props
|Description
|append
|{ item: any, open: boolean }
|Appends content after label
|label
|{ item: any, open: boolean }
|Label content
|prepend
|{ item: any, open: boolean }
|Prepends content before label