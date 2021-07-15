openbase logo
vdt

vuetify-draggable-treeview

by Kenta Suzuki
0.0.6 (see all)

Vuetify draggable v-treeview component

Overview

Downloads/wk

361

361

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Actions Status npm version

vuetify-draggable-treeview

Drag and drop v-treeview (Vuetify Treeview) component.

Live Demo

v-treeview

Installation

yarn add vuetify-draggable-treeview
// @NOTE: This component requires vue, vuetify, vuedraggable as peerDependency.
yarn add vuedraggable

Setup

import VuetifyDraggableTreeview from 'vuetify-draggable-treeview'
Vue.use(VuetifyDraggableTreeview)

// or manually import
VuetifyDraggableTreeview

export default Vue.extend({
  components: {
    VuetifyDraggableTreeview
  }
})

Usage

Basic Example

<template>
<v-draggable-treeview
  group="test"
  v-model="items"
></v-draggable-treeview>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  data() {
    return {
      items: [{ id: 1, name: "hoge", children: [{ id:11, name: "hoge-child1" }] }]
    }
  }
}
</script>

Drag and drop only in children.

<template>
<v-draggable-treeview
  v-model="items"
></v-draggable-treeview>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  data() {
    return {
      items: [{ id: 1, name: "hoge", children: [{ id:11, name: "hoge-child1" }] }]
    }
  }
}
</script>

Using slot

<template>
<v-draggable-treeview v-model="items" group="hoge">
  <template v-slot:prepend="{ item }">
    <v-icon>mdi-file</v-icon>
  </template>
  <template v-slot:label="{ item }">
    <span class="primary--text">{{ item.name }}</span>
  </template>
  <template v-slot:append="{ item }">
    <template
            v-if="item.children != null && item.children.length > 0"
    >
      has {{ item.children.length }} children
    </template>
  </template>
</v-draggable-treeview>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  data() {
    return {
      items: [{ id: 1, name: "hoge", children: [{ id:11, name: "hoge-child1" }] }]
    }
  }
}
</script>

API

Currently, this component dose not support all original v-treeview component's props, slots, event.

Props

NameTypeDefaultDescription
valueObject[]items for treeview. item-key, item-text, item-children are not customizable currently. value can be like { id: 1, name: "test", children: []} .
groupstringnullgroup name for vuedraggable. If this props not provided, drag and drop are enabled only in children.
expand-iconstring'mdi-menu-down'mdi string for the expand icon.

Events

NameValueDescription
inputarrayEmits the array of selected items when this value changes

Slots

NamePropsDescription
append{ item: any, open: boolean }Appends content after label
label{ item: any, open: boolean }Label content
prepend{ item: any, open: boolean }Prepends content before label

