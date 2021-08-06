vuetify dialogs without annoying templates
Implementation of vuedl dialog helper with Vuetify.js framework
This module will help you to work with modal dialogs in your project
This module uses vuedl to automatically work with dialogs and DOM See docs here
Install the package from npm
IMPORTANT: After version 0.4.0 css and js were split and therefore you have to import css manually
For Vuetify 2 please use the latest version of vuetify-dialog@2.X.X
Demo in CodeSandbox,
Demo source
npm install vuetify-dialog
// need instance of vuetify, for example
import vuetify from '@/plugins/vuetify'
import VuetifyDialog from 'vuetify-dialog'
import 'vuetify-dialog/dist/vuetify-dialog.css'
Vue.use(VuetifyDialog, {
context: {
vuetify
}
})
For Vuetify 1 you need to use vuetify-dialog@0.4.0-beta.2
Demo with Vuetify 1 CodeSandbox,
Demo source
npm install vuetify-dialog@0.4.0-beta.2
import VuetifyDialog from 'vuetify-dialog'
import 'vuetify-dialog/dist/vuetify-dialog.css'
Vue.use(VuetifyDialog)
or use with extra configuration
import VuetifyDialog from 'vuetify-dialog'
import 'vuetify-dialog/dist/vuetify-dialog.css'
Vue.use(VuetifyDialog, {
context,
property,
confirm: {
actions: {
false: 'No',
true: {
text: 'Yes',
color: 'primary'
}
},
icon: false, // to disable icon just put false
width: 500
},
warning: {},
error: {},
prompt: {}
})
context - the context of your application, such as store, axios, router etc.
property - the property, which will integrate to Vue. Default is
$dialog
confirm - confirm dialog params
warning - warning dialog params
error - error dialog params
prompt - prompt dialog params
Where:
+ `actions` - dialog buttons config
+ `icon` - dialog icon in String, example 'warning'. Note, if you want to hide icon, just set parameter to false
+ `width` - dialog max width
Add
vuetify-dialog/nuxt to modules section of
nuxt.config.js
Module automatically add to dialog nuxt context data, such as router, route, i18n, $axios, etc
{
modules: [
// Simple usage
'vuetify-dialog/nuxt'
// Optionally passing options in module configuration
['vuetify-dialog/nuxt', { property: '$dialog' }]
],
// Optionally passing options in module top level configuration
vuetifyDialog: {
property: '$dialog'
confirm: {}
// ...
}
}
Add
vuetify-dialog/types to the
compilerOptions.types section of your project's
tsconfig.json file:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": [
"vuetify-dialog/types"
]
}
}
const res = await this.$dialog.confirm({
text: 'Do you really want to exit?',
title: 'Warning'
})
const res = await this.$dialog.info({
text: 'File copied successfully',
title: 'Info'
})
const res = await this.$dialog.warning({
text: 'Do you really want to exit?',
title: 'Warning'
})
this.$dialog.error({
text: 'Cannot delete this item',
title: 'Error'
})
let res = await this.$dialog.prompt({
text: 'Your name',
title: 'Please input your name',
})
let res = await this.$dialog.prompt({
title: 'Password balidation',
text: 'Enter your password',
rules: [(v) => v.length >= 6 || 'Password must be at least 6 characters long'], // vuetify's v-text-field rules prop
textField: {
// Any addtional props/attrs that will be binded to v-text-field component
type: 'password',
}
})
If property
waitForResult set to false, then functions will return dialog instance
Actually waitForResult = true make two steps 1) dialogInstance = $dialog.show(component) // Show dialog 2) return dialogInstance.wait() // Return promise
Therefore to perform programmatically close dialog you have to set waitForResult to false and work with dialogInstance directly
const dialogInstance = await this.$dialog.warning({
title: this.title,
text: this.text,
waitForResult: false
});
setTimeout(() => {
dialogInstance.close()
} , 3000)
// then you can wait for user reaction
const userChoice = await dialogInstance.wait()
// after idle 3000 sec - userChoice will be undefined
this.$dialog.notify.info(userChoice)
The notification component is used to convey important information to the user. Notification support positioning, removal delay and callbacks. It comes in 4 variations, success, info, warning and error. These have default icons assigned which can be changed and represent different actions
Notification uses v-alert component
Props:
this.$dialog.notify.info('Test notification', {
position: 'top-right',
timeout: 5000
})
The toast component is used to display a quick message to a user. Toasts support positioning, removal delay and callbacks. It comes in 4 variations, success, info, warning and error. These have default icons assigned which can be changed and represent different actions
Toast uses v-snackbar component
Props:
this.$dialog.message.info('Test', {
position: 'top-left'
})
To all dialogs you can put your own buttons Props:
{
...
actions: {
false: 'No',
true: 'Yes'
}
}
// result will be true, false, or undefined
{
...
actions: ['No', 'Yes']
}
// result will be 'No', 'Yes', or undefined
You can also send full button options
{
actions: [{
text: 'Yes', color: 'blue', key: true
}]
}