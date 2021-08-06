This module will help you work with vuetify dialogs without annoying templates

This module uses vuedl to automatically work with dialogs and DOM See docs here

Setup

Install the package from npm

IMPORTANT: After version 0.4.0 css and js were split and therefore you have to import css manually

Vuetify 2

For Vuetify 2 please use the latest version of vuetify-dialog@2.X.X

Demo with Vuetify 2

Demo in CodeSandbox,

Demo source

npm install vuetify-dialog

import vuetify from '@/plugins/vuetify' import VuetifyDialog from 'vuetify-dialog' import 'vuetify-dialog/dist/vuetify-dialog.css' Vue.use(VuetifyDialog, { context : { vuetify } })

Vuetify 1

For Vuetify 1 you need to use vuetify-dialog@0.4.0-beta.2

Demo with Vuetify 1

Demo with Vuetify 1 CodeSandbox,

Demo source

npm install vuetify-dialog@0.4.0-beta.2

import VuetifyDialog from 'vuetify-dialog' import 'vuetify-dialog/dist/vuetify-dialog.css' Vue.use(VuetifyDialog)

or use with extra configuration

import VuetifyDialog from 'vuetify-dialog' import 'vuetify-dialog/dist/vuetify-dialog.css' Vue.use(VuetifyDialog, { context, property, confirm : { actions : { false : 'No' , true : { text : 'Yes' , color : 'primary' } }, icon : false , width : 500 }, warning : {}, error : {}, prompt : {} })

context - the context of your application, such as store, axios, router etc.

- the property, which will integrate to Vue. Default is confirm - confirm dialog params

- error dialog params prompt - prompt dialog params Where: + `actions` - dialog buttons config + `icon` - dialog icon in String , example 'warning' . Note, if you want to hide icon, just set parameter to false + `width` - dialog max width

♻️ Usage with Nuxt.js

Add vuetify-dialog/nuxt to modules section of nuxt.config.js

Module automatically add to dialog nuxt context data, such as router, route, i18n, $axios, etc

{ modules : [ 'vuetify-dialog/nuxt' [ 'vuetify-dialog/nuxt' , { property : '$dialog' }] ], vuetifyDialog : { property : '$dialog' confirm : {} } }

If you using Typescript + Nuxt.js

Add vuetify-dialog/types to the compilerOptions.types section of your project's tsconfig.json file:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "types" : [ "vuetify-dialog/types" ] } }

Simple confirm dialog

const res = await this .$dialog.confirm({ text : 'Do you really want to exit?' , title : 'Warning' })

Info dialog

const res = await this .$dialog.info({ text : 'File copied successfully' , title : 'Info' })

Warning dialog

const res = await this .$dialog.warning({ text : 'Do you really want to exit?' , title : 'Warning' })

Error dialog

this .$dialog.error({ text : 'Cannot delete this item' , title : 'Error' })

Prompt dialog

let res = await this .$dialog.prompt({ text : 'Your name' , title : 'Please input your name' , })

Prompt dialog with password

let res = await this .$dialog.prompt({ title : 'Password balidation' , text : 'Enter your password' , rules : [ ( v ) => v.length >= 6 || 'Password must be at least 6 characters long' ], textField : { type : 'password' , } })

Programmatically close dialog

If property waitForResult set to false, then functions will return dialog instance

Actually waitForResult = true make two steps 1) dialogInstance = $dialog.show(component) // Show dialog 2) return dialogInstance.wait() // Return promise

Therefore to perform programmatically close dialog you have to set waitForResult to false and work with dialogInstance directly

const dialogInstance = await this .$dialog.warning({ title : this .title, text : this .text, waitForResult : false }); setTimeout( () => { dialogInstance.close() } , 3000 ) const userChoice = await dialogInstance.wait() this .$dialog.notify.info(userChoice)

Notifications

The notification component is used to convey important information to the user. Notification support positioning, removal delay and callbacks. It comes in 4 variations, success, info, warning and error. These have default icons assigned which can be changed and represent different actions

Notification uses v-alert component

Props:

text - the text fo your message type: String

- the text fo your message options: type: Object properties: position: one of top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bootom-right timeout: timer to hide message. Default 5000. If set to 0 - message will not closes automatically actions



this .$dialog.notify.info( 'Test notification' , { position : 'top-right' , timeout : 5000 })

Toasts

The toast component is used to display a quick message to a user. Toasts support positioning, removal delay and callbacks. It comes in 4 variations, success, info, warning and error. These have default icons assigned which can be changed and represent different actions

Toast uses v-snackbar component

Props:

text - the text fo your message type: String

- the text fo your message options: type: Object properties: position: one of top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bootom-right timeout: timer to hide message. Default 5000. If set to 0 - message will not closes automatically actions: - see below



this .$dialog.message.info( 'Test' , { position : 'top-left' })

Actions

To all dialogs you can put your own buttons Props:

{ ... actions: { false : 'No' , true : 'Yes' } } { ... actions: [ 'No' , 'Yes' ] }

You can also send full button options