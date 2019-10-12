openbase logo
vdp

vuetify-datetime-picker

by Darren Fang
2.1.1

DatetimePicker component for Vuetify.js. https://darrenfang.github.io/vuetify-datetime-picker/

Overview

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

136

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vuetify-datetime-picker

GitHub license npm version CircleCI

DatetimePicker component for Vuetify.js.

Online Demo

Demo Source Code

Installation

npm install --save vuetify-datetime-picker

or

yarn add vuetify-datetime-picker

import Vue from 'vue'
import DatetimePicker from 'vuetify-datetime-picker'
// (Optional) import 'vuetify-datetime-picker/src/stylus/main.styl'

Vue.use(DatetimePicker)

If use the main.styl, you should configure the stylus-loader in webpack.config.js, or just ignore this style sheet.

Usage

Once installed, it can be used in a template as simply as:

<v-datetime-picker label="Select Datetime" v-model="datetime"> </v-datetime-picker>

Properties

NameTypeDefault ValueDescription
datetime (model)Date/StringTime picker model.
disabledBooleanfalseInput is disabled.
loadingBooleanfalseInput is loading.
labelstringSets input label.
dialogWidthNumber340The width of the dialog.
dateFormatstringyyyy-MM-ddDefines the format of a date.
timeFormatstringHH:mmDefines the format of a time.
clearTextstringCLEARSets the text of the clear button.
okTextstringOKSets the text of the ok button.
textFieldPropsObjectText fields properties. See Vuetify Docs
datePickerPropsObjectDate pickers properties.See Vuetify Docs
timePickerPropsObjectTime pickers properties.See Vuetify Docs

Events

NameArgumentsDescription
inputvalue (Date/String)The updated bound model

Slots

NameDescription
dateIconSlot to put custom icon in the date tab.
timeIconSlot to put custom icon in the time tab.
actionsSlot to put custom buttons in the dialog.
progressSlot for custom progress linear (displayed when loading prop is not equal to Boolean False)

