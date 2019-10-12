DatetimePicker component for Vuetify.js.

Online Demo

Demo Source Code

Installation

npm install --save vuetify-datetime-picker or yarn add vuetify-datetime-picker

import Vue from 'vue' import DatetimePicker from 'vuetify-datetime-picker' Vue.use(DatetimePicker)

If use the main.styl , you should configure the stylus-loader in webpack.config.js , or just ignore this style sheet.

Usage

Once installed, it can be used in a template as simply as:

< v-datetime-picker label = "Select Datetime" v-model = "datetime" > </ v-datetime-picker >

Properties

Name Type Default Value Description datetime (model) Date/String Time picker model. disabled Boolean false Input is disabled. loading Boolean false Input is loading. label string Sets input label. dialogWidth Number 340 The width of the dialog. dateFormat string yyyy-MM-dd Defines the format of a date. timeFormat string HH:mm Defines the format of a time. clearText string CLEAR Sets the text of the clear button. okText string OK Sets the text of the ok button. textFieldProps Object Text fields properties. See Vuetify Docs datePickerProps Object Date pickers properties.See Vuetify Docs timePickerProps Object Time pickers properties.See Vuetify Docs

Events

Name Arguments Description input value (Date/String) The updated bound model

Slots