DatetimePicker component for Vuetify.js.
npm install --save vuetify-datetime-picker
or
yarn add vuetify-datetime-picker
import Vue from 'vue'
import DatetimePicker from 'vuetify-datetime-picker'
// (Optional) import 'vuetify-datetime-picker/src/stylus/main.styl'
Vue.use(DatetimePicker)
If use the
main.styl, you should configure the
stylus-loader in
webpack.config.js, or just ignore this style sheet.
Once installed, it can be used in a template as simply as:
<v-datetime-picker label="Select Datetime" v-model="datetime"> </v-datetime-picker>
|Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|datetime (model)
|Date/String
|Time picker model.
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|Input is disabled.
|loading
|Boolean
|false
|Input is loading.
|label
|string
|Sets input label.
|dialogWidth
|Number
|340
|The width of the dialog.
|dateFormat
|string
|yyyy-MM-dd
|Defines the format of a date.
|timeFormat
|string
|HH:mm
|Defines the format of a time.
|clearText
|string
|CLEAR
|Sets the text of the clear button.
|okText
|string
|OK
|Sets the text of the ok button.
|textFieldProps
|Object
|Text fields properties. See Vuetify Docs
|datePickerProps
|Object
|Date pickers properties.See Vuetify Docs
|timePickerProps
|Object
|Time pickers properties.See Vuetify Docs
|Name
|Arguments
|Description
|input
|value (Date/String)
|The updated bound model
|Name
|Description
|dateIcon
|Slot to put custom icon in the date tab.
|timeIcon
|Slot to put custom icon in the time tab.
|actions
|Slot to put custom buttons in the dialog.
|progress
|Slot for custom progress linear (displayed when loading prop is not equal to Boolean False)