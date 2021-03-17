The missing date range picker for Vuetify JS you have been looking for.

IN RED COLOR 🚨 This project is not maintained. I love that it received the attention it got. It is actually used by a lot of people and that gives me satisfaction. However, I don't have enough time to maintain it, look after issues or get up to speed with Vuetify's development.

I still welcome PRs for features and bug fixes but apart from that, you are on your own. It was always a hack and it would never be the date range input we all want from Vuetify. Sorry and thanks!

I highly recommend using https://vcalendar.io/.

Installation, Usage & API

https://vuetify-daterange-picker.gitbook.io/docs

If you liked the component, please consider giving it a ⭐️.