vdp

vuetify-daterange-picker

by Praveen Puglia
3.2.0 (see all)

The missing date range picker for Vuetify JS you have been looking for.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

910

GitHub Stars

197

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Vuetify Daterange Picker

IN RED COLOR 🚨 This project is not maintained. I love that it received the attention it got. It is actually used by a lot of people and that gives me satisfaction. However, I don't have enough time to maintain it, look after issues or get up to speed with Vuetify's development.

I still welcome PRs for features and bug fixes but apart from that, you are on your own. It was always a hack and it would never be the date range input we all want from Vuetify. Sorry and thanks!

I highly recommend using https://vcalendar.io/.

Installation, Usage & API

https://vuetify-daterange-picker.gitbook.io/docs

If you liked the component, please consider giving it a ⭐️.

