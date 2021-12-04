Vue.js sound audio player base on Vuetify UI framework. Covers audio-tag API and adds more.

Features

Support most of audio play in this component.

You can set the color you want for all component buttons.

Support download the audio file.

After audio playing finished or before start the playing, you can do something.

Support Dark mode of Vuetify.

Support auto play, but if user didn't interact with the document first, the audio can't be played.

Support turn on and off audio download button.

Support disable the Vuetify Card style, and you can use this component in your own Vuetify Card of your page.

You can set custom icons supported by vuetify v-icon component.

Demo

https://wilsonwu.github.io/dist/index.html#/vuetifyaudio

Installation

Use npm: npm install vuetify-audio --save

Prepare

At first make sure your project is Vue project, and has Vuetify as UI framework:

Install Vuetify:

npm install vuetify --save-dev

Add Vuetify to app.js or main.js :

import Vuetify from 'vuetify' ; import 'vuetify/dist/vuetify.min.css' ; Vue.use(Vuetify);

You also can use Vue plugin to install Vuetify by only one line command:

vue add vuetify

Node: Make sure you are using the default Vuetify iconfont (mdi) or override the icon attributes with some other supported by v-icon component.

Usage

Add below code into your <script> :

export default { components : { VuetifyAudio : () => import ( 'vuetify-audio' ), }, data : () => ({ file : 'http://www.hochmuth.com/mp3/Boccherini_Concerto_478-1.mp3' , }), }

And below code in the <template> :

< vuetify-audio :file = "file" color = "success" :ended = "audioFinish" downloadable > </ vuetify-audio >

Attributes

file (String) (Required): Set audio file for the audio player

(String) (Required): Set audio file for the audio player ended (Function) (Optional): Set callback function name after audio finish

(Function) (Optional): Set callback function name after audio finish canPlay (Function) (Optional): Set callback function name when audio ready for playing

(Function) (Optional): Set callback function name when audio ready for playing color (String) (Optional): Set all component buttons color

(String) (Optional): Set all component buttons color autoPlay (Boolean) (Optional, default is false): Add it to make the audio auto play, but in some web browsers maybe failed, because some browsers need user active in the page first then allow sound auto play.

(Boolean) (Optional, default is false): Add it to make the audio auto play, but in some web browsers maybe failed, because some browsers need user active in the page first then allow sound auto play. downloadable (Boolean) (Optional, default is false): Add it to let the audio file can be downloaded.

(Boolean) (Optional, default is false): Add it to let the audio file can be downloaded. flat (Boolean) (Optional, default is false): When set to true, make the Vuetify Card style to flat, that you can combine other information/image/data with this control in your page.

(Boolean) (Optional, default is false): When set to true, make the Vuetify Card style to flat, that you can combine other information/image/data with this control in your page. playIcon (String) (Optional, default is mdi-play): Set the icon for play

(String) (Optional, default is mdi-play): Set the icon for play pauseIcon (String) (Optional, default is mdi-pause): Set the icon for pause

(String) (Optional, default is mdi-pause): Set the icon for pause stopIcon (String) (Optional, default is mdi-stop): Set the icon for stop

(String) (Optional, default is mdi-stop): Set the icon for stop refreshIcon (String) (Optional, default is mdi-refresh): Set the icon for refresh

(String) (Optional, default is mdi-refresh): Set the icon for refresh downloadIcon (String) (Optional, default is mdi-download): Set the icon for download

(String) (Optional, default is mdi-download): Set the icon for download volumeHighIcon (String) (Optional, default is mdi-volume-high): Set the icon for volume

(String) (Optional, default is mdi-volume-high): Set the icon for volume volumeMuteIcon (String) (Optional, default is mdi-volume-mute): Set the icon for mute

Known Issues

Audio play pregress bar can't support drag, only support click.

ToDo

Create online demo

Create npm install

Add customize collor for component

Add event for end audio

Add auto play audio

Add downloadable property for audio file

Fully support dark mode

Add prop for Card flat

Add increase or decrease volume of audio

Add props for custom icons

License

MIT