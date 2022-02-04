openbase logo
vuetify

by vuetifyjs
2.6.1

🐉 Material Component Framework for Vue

Overview

Read All Reviews
Readme

Vuetify Logo

CI badge Coverage Downloads Downloads
License zenhub Chat
Version CDN

Supporting Vuetify

Vuetify is a MIT licensed project that is developed and maintained full-time by John Leider and Heather Leider; with support from the entire Core Team. Sponsor Vuetify and receive some awesome perks and support Open Source Software at the same time! 🎉

What's the difference between GitHub Sponsors, Patreon, and OpenCollective

Funds donated through GitHub Sponsors and Patreon go directly to support John and Heather's full-time work on Vuetify. Funds donated via Open Collective are managed with transparent expenses and will be used for compensating work and expenses for Core team members. Your name/logo will receive proper recognition and exposure by donating on either platform.

Special Sponsors

Platinum Sponsors

Gold Sponsors

Introduction

Vuetify is a Vue UI Library with beautifully handcrafted Components using the Material Design specification. No design skills required — everything you need to create amazing applications is at your fingertips. Supercharge your development process with all of the tools that you need to succeed:

  • WCAG Accessibility (a11y) / WCAG / Section 508 / RTL support
  • 30+ supported languages
  • Smaller bundle sizes with automatic tree-shaking
  • A massive Discord community
  • 18 months Long-term support for Major releases
  • IE11 / Safari 9 support with polyfill
  • Extensive customization options with SASS/SCSS and Presets
  • Responsive support down to 320px width
  • Direct support support from Vuetify
Browser Support

Vuetify supports all modern browsers, including IE11 and Safari 9+ (using polyfills). Components are designed for a minimum width of 320px.

Vuetify Ecosystem

Plugins

Project Version Description
@vuetify/cli-plugin-utils Version A collection of helper utilities for creating Vue CLI plugins
eslint-config-vuetify Version An opinionated eslint-config for Vuetify
eslint-plugin-vuetify Version An opinionated eslint-plugin for Vuetify
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify Version A Vue CLI plugin for installing and configuring Vuetify
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-cli Version A Vue CLI plugin for scaffolding Vue applications
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-essentials Version A supplementary Vue CLI plugin used by @vuetify/preset
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-storybook Version A Vue CLI plugin for using Storybook w/ Vuetify
@vuetify/preset n/a A Vue CLI preset for Vuetify
vuetify-loader Version A webpack plugin for treeshaking and progressive image support
vuex-cognito-module Version A Vuex module for AWS Cognito

Presets

Preset Version Study
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-basil Version Basil Material Study
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-crane Version Crane Material Study
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-fortnightly Version Fortnightly Material Study
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-owl Version Owl Material Study
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-rally Version Rally Material Study
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-reply Version Reply Material Study
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-shrine Version Shrine Material Study

Documentation

To check out the docs, visit vuetifyjs.com.

Crowdin Uploads

Questions

For help and support questions, please use our community chat. This issue list of this repo is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.

Issues

Please make sure to read the Important Information before opening an issue. Issues not confirming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Contributing

Developers interested in contributing should read the Code of Conduct and the Contribution Guide.

Please do not ask general questions in an issue. Issues are only to report bugs, suggest enhancements, or request new features. For general questions and discussions, ask in the community chat.

To help you get you familiar with our contribution process, we have a list of good first issues that contain bugs which have a relatively limited scope. This is a great place to get started. If you have any questions, please join us on the community chat.

We also have a list of help wanted issues that you might want to check.

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute 😍!

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

📑 License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016-present Vuetify LLC

100
Rumus Bajracharya14 Ratings2 Reviews
December 4, 2020

I have been using vuetify for my projects for about half a year now. As a backend developer, vuetify has made it easy as I don't have to worry about the UI and design elements. It really helps in the speed of the development process. Most of the components especially the form components are really useful. However, some of the components are really restrictive and difficult to work with as we need to structure the data as per the component an example would be the datatables.

0
zeroinformatique10 Ratings8 Reviews
August 18, 2020
Buggy
Slow
Bleeding Edge
Great Documentation

I've been using Vuetify for a whole year now, and I'm not very happy with it. The components are strongly opinionated; if you want to use them in a way the developers didn't predict, you're in a lot of pain. Just an exemple (but there are many); custom filters: you won't be able to make a custom filter work properly because half of the code is hardcoded and will conflict with your lambda. Another: Slot everywhere; the components are so poorly configurable that you often must create slots for everything; if you don't, Vuetify will use a predefined CSS template which may not be right at all. This "Buggy" tag is mostly about the architecture; it's not very good and it shows.

0
Ibrahim BeladiSaudi Arabia, Al-Hulaylah5 Ratings4 Reviews
June 04, 2018: Migrated to GitLab https://gitlab.com/IbrahimBeladi
August 17, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Slow
Highly Customizable

I have moved from using Bootstrap to Vuetify, and it was a great (and slow) transition. I loved how Vuetify facilitate developing an interface, it provides several components to make prototypes way faster. And making a nice and neat project really quickly. The main pain point in Vuetify is it a bit non-performant as it have a large bundle size. Also, some minor (and fixable) issues when it comes to developing for rtl.

0
Ricardo A. Vargas R.Dominican Republic63 Ratings52 Reviews
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Vuetify is a full feature Javascript / CSS framework. Fully of Components, Vuetify allows you to speed up your development by providing a set of layouts, forms components, and utilities that help you to define an MVP in no time. I found myself Vuetify a little tricky to customize, but after the learning curve, gets easy to do it. Recommended for personal projects that do not require you to define complex layouts.

0
Parimal YeolePune73 Ratings81 Reviews
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Highly Customizable
Performant
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

An Excellent and Powerful library for material UI Components. One can consider this as equivalent to react material-ui library. So it's like material-ui/core for react and vuetify for vuejs. Both follow the same material design guide set by google. Only issue I faced was while using it with an electron app gave me a hard time configuring it. Also typescript support isn't that great.

0

