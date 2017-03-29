Vuestrap Base Components

Vuestrap Base Components extend Bootstrap 4. Built with vuestrap, plain Vue.js and Webpack.

DEMO

Documentation

QUICK USE

For compiled components, use it like this:

Bower

bower install vuestrap-base --save-dev

<link href= "bower_components/vuestrap-base/dist/vuestrapBase.min.css" rel= 'stylesheet' type= 'text/css' > < script src = "bower_components/vuestrap-base/dist/vuestrapBase.min.js" > </ script >

NPM

npm install vuestrap-base-components --save-dev

import vuestrapBase from vuestrap-base-components

And then in your Vue instance:

new Vue({ el : '#app' , components : { 'vs-alert' : vuestrapBase.alert } })

-- OR --

If you chosen to work with source components, just import* desired components like so:

import { vsAlert, vsButton } from 'vuestrap-alert/src/components'

and then load it in your Vue instance:

new Vue({ el : '#app' , components : { vsAlert, vsButton } })

*Note: You will need Babel Loader in your Webpack config file to support ES6 syntax.

You can then use icon component in your html, like so:

< vs-alert > Hello </ vs-alert >

THEMING

To be able to use your app theme with component's scss variables, you will need to use vuestrap-theme-loader in your webpack config file.

npm install vuestrap-theme-loader --save-dev

See vuestrap-starter for a webpack config example with theme loader.

TODO