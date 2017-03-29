openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vbc

vuestrap-base-components

by Kris Zima
0.8.10 (see all)

Web components that extend Bootstrap 4 - http://kzima.github.io/vuestrap-base-components/#/accordion

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

257

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vuestrap Base Components

Vuestrap Base Components extend Bootstrap 4. Built with vuestrap, plain Vue.js and Webpack.

DEMO

Documentation

QUICK USE

For compiled components, use it like this:

Bower

bower install vuestrap-base --save-dev

<link href="bower_components/vuestrap-base/dist/vuestrapBase.min.css" rel='stylesheet' type='text/css'>
<script src="bower_components/vuestrap-base/dist/vuestrapBase.min.js"></script>

NPM

npm install vuestrap-base-components --save-dev

import vuestrapBase from vuestrap-base-components

And then in your Vue instance:

new Vue({
    el: '#app',
    components: { 'vs-alert': vuestrapBase.alert }
})

-- OR --

If you chosen to work with source components, just import* desired components like so:

import { vsAlert, vsButton } from 'vuestrap-alert/src/components'

and then load it in your Vue instance:

new Vue({
    el: '#app',
    components: { vsAlert, vsButton }
})

*Note: You will need Babel Loader in your Webpack config file to support ES6 syntax.

You can then use icon component in your html, like so:

<vs-alert>Hello</vs-alert>

THEMING

To be able to use your app theme with component's scss variables, you will need to use vuestrap-theme-loader in your webpack config file.

npm install vuestrap-theme-loader --save-dev

See vuestrap-starter for a webpack config example with theme loader.

TODO

  • document events
  • testing

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial