

Vue.js 3.0 UI Library

Vuestic UI is forever free and open to contributions. See our issues, contributing guide and join discussions on our Discord to help us improve Vuestic UI experience.

Why use Vuestic UI?

Vue.js 3.0 compatible

MIT license

Feature-rich: more than 52 customizable components

Two built-in color scheme presets

Powerful configurations: Local - configure components in-depth Global - configure framework overall

Cross-browser and responsive

i18n-ready

Installation

First, make sure you have all prerequisites installed:

Node.js ( >=14.*)

npm version 3+ ( or yarn version 1.16+) and Git.

After checking the prerequisites, install Vuestic UI via npm/yarn:

npm install vuestic-ui //or yarn add vuestic-ui

Quick start

Make sure you've imported both styles and plugin into your entry file:

import { createApp } from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import { VuesticPlugin } from 'vuestic-ui' import 'vuestic-ui/dist/vuestic-ui.css' const app = createApp(App) app.use(VuesticPlugin)

Documentation

Information, guides and tutorials are available on vuestic.dev

Community

Ask questions at the official community discord server

Vuestic Admin

See Vuestic UI library in action. Vuestic Admin is a great example of a real-world web application based on Vuestic UI.

Contributing

Thanks for all your wonderful PRs, issues and ideas.

You’re always welcome to join: check out our contribution guides , open issues and discord server

Browsers support

We design Vuestic UI to support the latest modern web browsers.



IE/Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

Can I hire you guys?

Yes! Say hi: hello@epicmax.co We will be happy to work with you!

License

MIT license.