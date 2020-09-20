openbase logo
Readme

vuesax vuesax


Introduction

Vuesax is a framework of components based on vue.js, it is a framework that is designed from scratch to be incrementally adoptable.

The framework is focused on facilitating the development of applications, improving the design of the same without removing the necessary functionality. we want all the components to be independent in colors, shapes and design for a freedom that we like all front-end but without losing the speed of creation and production.

Vuesax 4 (alpha)

We are already creating vuesax 4 you can see the progress here and if you want to help in the development you can do it here

Support the project ⭐

If you feel awesome and want to support us in a small way, please consider starring and sharing the repo! This helps us getting known and grow the community. 🙏

vuesax-star

Components

Browser Support

Recent versions of Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Opera and Safari. IE11+

Quick-start CDN

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vuesax/dist/vuesax.css" rel="stylesheet">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, maximum-scale=1, user-scalable=no, minimal-ui">
</head>
<body>
  <div id="app">
    <vs-button vs-type="filled">Hello World</vs-button>
  </div>

  <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
  <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vuesax/dist/vuesax.umd.js"></script>
  <script>
    new Vue({
      el: '#app'
    })
  </script>
</body>
</html>

Install inside a NPM project

# npm
npm install vuesax

# yarn
yarn add vuesax

Use

All components

import Vue from 'vue'
import Vuesax from 'vuesax'

import 'vuesax/dist/vuesax.css'
Vue.use(Vuesax)

Or use individual components:

import Vue from 'vue'
import { vsButton, vsSelect, vsPopup } from 'vuesax'
import 'vuesax/dist/vuesax.css'

Vue.use(vsButton)
Vue.use(vsSelect)
Vue.use(vsPopup)

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

Lusaxweb

This library was created and is supported by Lusaxweb

License

MIT

