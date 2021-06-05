Yuu

A VuePress theme that supports a dark theme, multiple color themes, and other useful features. Extended upon the default VuePress theme with some adjustments.

Installation

You can add Yuu to your current VuePress project by running:

yarn add vuepress-theme-yuu

And then setting it in your docs/.vuepress/config.js file:

module .exports = { theme : 'yuu' , }

Features and configuration

You can check out how to configure all of Yuu's features and a live demo on the docs site.

Upgrading

Upgrade to v3

Yuu v3 brings bug fixes and CSS updates, as well as a few small features and breaking changes. You should also consider upgrading to vuepress@^1.8.0 .

Features:

Added a logo option to the Yuu theme config

Added a labels option to the Yuu theme config

Breaking changes: