vty

vuepress-theme-yuu

by Sanctuary
3.1.1 (see all)

A VuePress 1.x theme that supports a dark theme, multiple color themes, and other useful features.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

813

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Yuu

A VuePress theme that supports a dark theme, multiple color themes, and other useful features. Extended upon the default VuePress theme with some adjustments.

Installation

You can add Yuu to your current VuePress project by running:

yarn add vuepress-theme-yuu
# or npm install vuepress-theme-yuu

And then setting it in your docs/.vuepress/config.js file:

module.exports = {
    theme: 'yuu',
}

Features and configuration

Yuu user settings dropdown menu

You can check out how to configure all of Yuu's features and a live demo on the docs site.

Upgrading

Upgrade to v3

Yuu v3 brings bug fixes and CSS updates, as well as a few small features and breaking changes. You should also consider upgrading to vuepress@^1.8.0.

Features:

  • Added a logo option to the Yuu theme config
  • Added a labels option to the Yuu theme config

Breaking changes:

  • The forceTheme frontmatter option has been renamed to pageTheme

