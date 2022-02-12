openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vuepress-theme-reco

by vuepress-reco
1.6.10 (see all)

🔥 The 2.x of vuepress-theme-reco.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

926

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vuepress-theme-reco-next

🔥 The 2.x of vuepress-theme-reco.

In the past, theme reco has been supported by many friends, I am very honored, it changed my life, and I also made a lot of friends. But I don't think it is professional and flexible, and sometimes some advanced features require certain professionalism. I know that this is not easy for some Non-FE professional friends.

I hope the theme can be more out of the box, open and flexible, and inherit "simple" concept, give back to all friends. Come and tell me what you want it to be!

架构

image

reco 主题 2.0，将不再是一个单纯的主题，更像是一个快速搭建 vuepress 主题的解决方案，或者叫做 容器

它依赖 @vuepress-reco/vuepress-plugin-page 为主题主题扩展的页面，同时可以为特定页面注入分类、标签和分页的相关数据，并依赖其他插件默认为主题扩展一些必要功能。

reco 主题 2.0 最核心的功能就是提供了网站风格的插槽，允许通过 reco.config.js 指定网站风格和主题的其他配置，reco 主题将会内置一些风格，比如 reco 主题 1.0 的两种风格，并在未来也会拓展更多的风格，同时允许开发者更加轻松地自定义属于自己的风格。

主题风格

image

开发者可以按照 风格 package 的规范，依赖 reco 主题强大的风格插槽，任意扩展页面路由和页面内容，虽然使用同一款主题，但是每个人都可以拥有属于自己的风格。

快速开始

npx

# 初始化，并选择 2.x
npx @vuepress-reco/theme-cli init

npm

# 初始化，并选择 2.x
npm install @vuepress-reco/theme-cli@1.0.7 -g
theme-cli init

yarn

# 初始化，并选择 2.x
yarn global add @vuepress-reco/theme-cli@1.0.7
theme-cli init

预览

light_home dark_home light_category dark_page light_page dark_category

alpha 版本待办事项

功能

  • 自定义首页功能
  • nprogress 插件
  • back-to-top 插件
  • comment 插件（目前仅支持 valine，vssue 还没有支持 Vue3）
  • container 插件
  • 公告 插件
  • 代码预览 插件
  • 按照文件夹自动进设置 categories
  • 提供 tailwind 自定义 config 入口（后续官方所有风格和插件均采用 css + taiwindcss 方案）
  • 根据 tag 生成神经网络图（参考 obsidian）
  • 加密功能
  • loading 功能
  • 增加 icon 功能
  • 提供自定义任意页面的 API
  • 允许本地自定义 style（风格）代码

优化

  • 完善文档
  • 侧边栏样式优化
  • 去除 scss，采用 css + postcss 方案
  • 将通用功能全部下沉至 vuepress-theme-reco，精简 style（风格）代码
  • PWA 样式优化

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial