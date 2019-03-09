A blog theme for VuePress by Ktquez 🤘🤘

Vuepress does not yet have native support for blogs, but this theme has some practices and customizations to turn into a blog.

Vuepress theme ktquez starter

I know the theme configuration seems like a lot of work though, I've created a boilerplate with the settings and structure of folders organized, just clone the repository and change the information for your blog, modify the images and start using.

https://github.com/ktquez/vuepress-theme-ktquez-starter

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install -S vuepress-theme-ktquez

Configuration

The theme customization is done through the .vuepress/config.js

For your reference, you can see the config.js of my blog.

module .exports = { theme : 'ktquez' , ... locales: { '/' : { lang : 'en' }, '/pt/' : { lang : 'pt-br' }, '/es/' : { lang : 'es' } }, themeConfig : configureWebpack () { return { resolve : { alias : { '@public' : path.join(__dirname, './public' ) } } } } }

themeConfig

themeConfig: { locales : { '/' : { languages : { label : 'English' , shortname : 'EN' }, translation : {}, logo : { name : 'MY_LOGO_FILENAME' , ext : 'png' , alt : 'My description about logo' }, share : { facebookCaption : 'MY_CAPTION_FB_SHARE' , twitterVia : 'MY_TWITTER_NICKNAME' }, newsletter : { provider : 'mailchimp' , action : 'link_form_action_mailchimp' }, copy : '2018 © Ktquez play - <a href="https://vuepress.vuejs.org/" rel="noopener" target="_blank"> MADE WITH VUEPRESS </a>' , footer : { nav1 : { title : 'NAVIGATION 1' , items : [ { label : 'ABOUT' , path : '/about/' }, ... ] }, nav2 : { title : 'NAVIGATION 2' , items : [ { label : 'Slack Group' , link : 'https://my_group.slack.com/' }, ... ] } }, social : [ { name : 'twitter' , link : 'https://www.twitter.com/ktquez' }, ... ] }, '/pt/' : { languages : { label : 'Portuguese' , shortname : 'PT' }, ... }, '/es/' : ... }, disqus : 'MY_DISQUS_SHORTNAME' , url : 'https://my_doamin.com' , cdn : '' , blackWhite : true , topNavigation : true , searchMaxSuggestions : 7 , responsive : { active : true , ext : 'png' , breakpoints : [ 320 , 427 , 524 , 680 ] }, share : { facebook : { appId : '' , version : 'v3.1' } }, elevator : { duration : 4000 , mainAudio : '/music/elevator.mp3' , endAudio : '/music/ding.mp3' } },

Translations of the theme

The texts that are in the theme are translated and currently the theme has included the translations for EN and PT , any other language you will use, just add the key: value in the translation property that the theme will do rest for you.

themeConfig: { locales : { '/es/' : { languages : { label : 'Spanish' , shortname : 'ES' }, translation : { back : 'Atrás' , home : 'Home' , author : 'Autor' , ... } }, '/fr/' : { languages : { label : 'French' , shortname : 'FR' }, translation : { back : 'arrière' , home : 'Page d\'accueil' , author : 'auteur' , ... } } } }

For you to see all the key: value used in the theme, just access this example

Newsletter

To make the newsletter form appear, simply add the action of your newsletter.

themeConfig: { locales : { ... '/' : { ... newsletter: { provider : 'mailchimp' , action : 'MY_ACTION_FOR_ENGLISH_USERS' }, }, '/pt/' : { ... newsletter: { provider : 'mailchimp' , action : '' } } } ... }

Responsive post cover

To improve UX and performance, the blog supports responsive images through breakpoints.

themeConfig: { ... responsive: { active : true , ext : 'png' , breakpoints : [ 320 , 427 , 524 , 680 ] }, ... }

With the example above, you need to insert the images with the final ,w_XXX , for example:

If your post is: /posts/my-first-post.md

Your images should be in public/images/posts/__YEAR__/__MONTH__/ and with the following sizes:

public/images/posts/2018/8/my-first-post,w_320.png

public/images/posts/2018/8/my-first-post,w_427.png

public/images/posts/2018/8/my-first-post,w_524.png

public/images/posts/2018/8/my-first-post,w_680.png

public/images/posts/2018/8/my-first-post.png

If you don't want to use responsive images, simply disable and to use public/images/posts/2018/8/my-first-post.png

Structure directores (Suggestion)

├── .vuepress ├── index.md ├── about/ | ├── README.md ├── contact/ | ├── README.md ├── categories/ | ├── README.md | ├── category1.md | ├── category2.md ├── posts/ | ├── README.md | ├── my-first-post.md ├── pt/ | ├── index.md | ├── sobre/ | | ├── README.md | ├── contato/ | | ├── README.md | ├── categorias | | ├── README.md | | ├── categoria1.md | | ├── categoria2.md | ├── posts/ | | ├── README.md | | ├── meu-primeiro-post.md ├── es/ ...

There are key: value in translations of routes, if you do not have your language or want to rename, just add in translation translation

Frontmatter

Home

view: home title: my title description: my description meta: - property: og:image content: https://my_domain.com/share/my-site-image-share.png - name: twitter:image content: https://my_domain.com/share/my-site-image-share.png

Post

view: post layout: post lang: pt-br author: ktquez title: My First post description: excerpt: cover: true coverExt: coverAlt: demo: categories: - vuejs - javascript tags: - tag1 - tag2 - tag3 created_at: 2018 -08 -22 11 :00 updated_at: 2018 -08 -22 11 :00 meta: - property: og:image content: https://my_domain.com/images/posts/my-first-post.png - name: twitter:image content: https://my_domain/images/posts/my-first-post.png

For more examples, just see the posts of Ktquez play

Category

view: category lang: pt-br order: 1 top: true title: Vue.js description: excerpt: slug: vuejs

Author

view: author lang: pt-br title: Articles by Alan Ktquez description: name: Alan Ktquez nickname: ktquez role: Web developer avatar: /authors/avatar_author.png created_at: 2018 -08 -22 social: - name: twitter url: https://twitter.com/author - name: github url: https://github.com/author - name: site url: https://author_site.com meta: - property: og:image content: https://my_domain.com/authors/avatar_author.png - name: twitter:image content: https://my_domain.com/authors/avatar_author.png

Page

view: page title: description: excerpt: ctaContact: true

Override CSS (Stylus)

To overwrite the theme variables to customize colors and etc, simply create a file in .vuepress/override.styl , por exemplo:

$primaryColor = #AE4967 $accentColor = #35495E $color1 = #41b883 $colorImageFallback = $accentColor $firstFooterColor = #35495E $secondFooterColor = #263647

To see all the variables, access this link

The best pratice of accessibility includes

The theme uses some plugins from the Vue A11y project

In addition to good practices such as:

Nocturne mode

Customization of alternative texts in images;

Card posts with descriptive links using aria-labelledby;

Among others

It is possible to delay media loading using the global component .

In any markdown files you can to use this component, for example load a Youtube video

< lazy-load tag = "iframe" :data = "{ src: 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIv1ItUzktc' }" />

Or for images:

< lazy-load tag = "img" :data = "{ src: 'https://octodex.github.com/images/stormtroopocat.jpg', alt: 'The Stormtroopocat' }" />

This component uses the IntersectionObserver API to display the elements. You can check this link for support of this API

If you want to use and support older browsers, you can use this polyfill

And more

Anaytics campaign in posts

All posts sharing icons links are included in analytics campaign parameters.

?utm_source=SOCIALNAMECLICKED&utm_medium=share&utm_campaign=single-post

With this you can analyze the interaction and shares of your posts.

Fonts

The theme have as fonts:

Poppins - All site

Hack - For code blocks

To overwrite the fonts, simply use the .vuepress/style.styl . Ver doc vuepress

This theme adopts the strategy to load Web fonts using FontFaceObserver

Assets

You can copy some assets from the public folder of the theme, they server for you to configure some images as well as files to turn your blog into a PWA (for example the file manifest.json).

Ads

You can also insert ads in the blog, which are displayed in the sidebar of the home page and the right side of the post. Ads are built through an array of objects that we can insert into each themeConfig locale, example taken from my personal blog

For example:

themeConfig: { locales : { ... '/' : { ... ads: [ { text : 'Did you know that Udemy has more than 300 web development courses for only R $ 21.99?' , link : 'http://bit.ly/web-development-udemy' , image : { src : '/web-development-english.png' , alt : 'Illustration of a user studying online' }, by : { text : 'udemy.com' , link : 'http://bit.ly/all-courses-udemy' } } ], }, '/pt/' : { ... ads: [ { text : 'Você sabia que a Udemy tem mais de 300 cursos de desenvolvimento web por apenas R$ 21,99?' , link : 'http://bit.ly/desenvolvimento-web-em-portugues-udemy' , image : { src : '/web-development-portugues.png' , alt : 'Ilustração de um usuário estudando online' }, by : { text : 'udemy.com' , link : 'http://bit.ly/all-courses-udemy' } } ] } } ... }

Note, avoid placing words that indicate that it is an ad, to avoid blocking Adblock

Tools that can help you:

Slugify - Slug generation, for your links and filenames;

Responsive breakpoints - Responsive image breakpoints generator for cover images;

SEO Counter - Is an online word and character counter with SEO rules for title and description;

License

MIT

Contributing

Check the open issues or open a new issue to start a discussion around your feature idea or the bug you found.

Fork repository, make changes and send a pull request

If you want a faster communication, find me on @ktquez

Thank you