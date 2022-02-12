openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vuepress-theme-hope

by vuepress-theme-hope
1.28.0 (see all)

A vuepress theme with tons of features✨

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

379

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

31

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vuepress-theme-hope

A vuepress theme with tons of features✨ / 一个具有强大功能的 vuepress 主题✨

Author: Mr.Hope License

Version Downloads Size

Open in Visual Studio Code

DeepScan grade CodeQL codecov Test theme

opencollective

A vuepress theme with tons of features✨ / 一个具有强大功能的 vuepress 主题 ✨

English Docs / 中文文档

Note

Current branch is based on VuePress@v2, and it's still in alpha.

This means that features and api are not solid, and there might be BREAKING CHANGES in future releases.

For stable releasae in v1, please see v1 branch.

注意

当前分支基于 VuePress@v2，仍处于 Alpha。

这意味着功能和 API 尚未固定，在未来的更新中仍可能出现破坏性更改。

稳定 v1 发行版请参见v1 分支

Details

V2 is comming come together with VuePress2, with the power of Vite2 / Webpack5 and Vue3.

V2 is a full rewrite including:

  • All the components are rewrite with Composition API in Vue3
  • All the styles are mirgate to Sass

Also V2 has a better performance:🚀

  • DevServer cold start time reduced by 50%
  • Built memory reduced by 65%
  • Built time reduced by 30%
  • Output Size reduced by 25%
  • Webpage performance up to 70%

详情

V2 基于 VuePress2， 带有 Vite2 / Webpack5Vue3 的强大功能。

V2 完全重写，包括：

  • 所有组件都用 Vue3 中的 Composition API 重写
  • 所有样式都迁移到 Sass

V2 也有更好的性能：🚀

  • DevServer 冷启动时间减少 50%
  • 构建内存减小 65%
  • 构建时间减少 30%
  • 输出大小降低 25%
  • 网页性能提高 70%

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial