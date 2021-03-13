openbase logo
vtd

vuepress-theme-default-prefers-color-scheme

by qiang
2.0.0

add prefers-color-scheme for vuepress default theme

Overview

Categories

Readme

License Latest tag via npm Latest tag via GitHub

vuepress-theme-default-prefers-color-scheme

This plugin adds support for prefers-color-scheme to the Vuepress 1.x default theme.

Live Demo and Documentation

Installation

yarn add vuepress-theme-default-prefers-color-scheme
# or
npm i vuepress-theme-default-prefers-color-scheme

Usage

// .vuepress -> config.js
module.exports = {
  theme: 'default-prefers-color-scheme'
}

Options

overrideTheme (optional)

Force users into a specific theme, ignoring prefers-color-scheme.

Allowed values:

  • 'light' | 'dark': Always use the given theme
  • { light: [beginHours: number, endHours: number], dark: [beginHours: number, endHours: number] }: Control the time of the day when each theme is used

For example:

module.exports = {
  theme: 'default-prefers-color-scheme',
  themeConfig: {
    overrideTheme: 'dark',
    // or
    overrideTheme: { light: [6, 18], dark: [18, 6] },
  }
}

prefersTheme (optional)

Use the given theme when the browser does not support prefers-color-scheme but supports CSS Variables

Allowed values:

  • 'light' | 'dark'

For example:

module.exports = {
  theme: 'default-prefers-color-scheme',
  themeConfig: {
    prefersTheme: 'dark',
  }
}

Theme Config

Styling

Apply simple color overrides to the styling of the default preset in your .vuepress/styles/palette.styl file.

Alternatively, set CSS Variables in your .vuepress/styles/index.styl file.

$accentColor and $accentDarkColor are best changed together

Changelog

This project uses semantic versioning and tracks changes in CHANGELOG.

License

MIT

