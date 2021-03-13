This plugin adds support for prefers-color-scheme to the Vuepress 1.x default theme.

Live Demo and Documentation

Installation

yarn add vuepress-theme-default-prefers-color-scheme npm i vuepress-theme-default-prefers-color-scheme

Usage

module .exports = { theme : 'default-prefers-color-scheme' }

Options

overrideTheme (optional)

Force users into a specific theme, ignoring prefers-color-scheme.

Allowed values:

'light' | 'dark' : Always use the given theme

: Always use the given theme { light: [beginHours: number, endHours: number], dark: [beginHours: number, endHours: number] } : Control the time of the day when each theme is used

For example:

module .exports = { theme : 'default-prefers-color-scheme' , themeConfig : { overrideTheme : 'dark' , overrideTheme : { light : [ 6 , 18 ], dark : [ 18 , 6 ] }, } }

prefersTheme (optional)

Use the given theme when the browser does not support prefers-color-scheme but supports CSS Variables

Allowed values:

'light' | 'dark'

For example:

module .exports = { theme : 'default-prefers-color-scheme' , themeConfig : { prefersTheme : 'dark' , } }

Theme Config

Styling

Apply simple color overrides to the styling of the default preset in your .vuepress/styles/palette.styl file.

Alternatively, set CSS Variables in your .vuepress/styles/index.styl file.

$accentColor and $accentDarkColor are best changed together

Changelog

This project uses semantic versioning and tracks changes in CHANGELOG.

License

MIT