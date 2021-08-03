openbase logo
vta

vuepress-theme-api

by 根号三
1.0.1 (see all)

📦📝🎨 A api-friendly theme for VuePress.

Readme

vuepress-theme-api

npm npm code style: prettier

📦 📝 🎨 A api-friendly theme for VuePress. Inspired by zeit.

Live demo

image

Built With

Prerequisites

There are some global dependencies you need to set up.

Getting Started

Installing

# Install VuePress
yarn add vuepress # OR npm install vuepress

# Install theme
yarn add vuepress-theme-api # OR npm install vuepress-theme-api

Configuration

Create VuePress config file .vuepress/config.js and provide a theme option.

// .vuepress/config.js
module.exports = {
  title: 'Hello, World.',
  description: '📦 🎨 A api-friendly theme for VuePress.',
  theme: 'api',
}

As Easy as 1, 2, 3

# Create a markdown file and write something
echo '# Hello, World.' > Hello.md

# Start writing
vuepress dev .

# Build to static files
vuepress build .

How to use?

Go to docs to get more details.

Starter kit

A out-of-the-box starter kit for RESTful API document is here.

sqrtthree.com  ·  GitHub @sqrthree  ·  Twitter @sqrtthree

