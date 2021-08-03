📦 📝 🎨 A api-friendly theme for VuePress. Inspired by zeit.
There are some global dependencies you need to set up.
# Install VuePress
yarn add vuepress # OR npm install vuepress
# Install theme
yarn add vuepress-theme-api # OR npm install vuepress-theme-api
Create VuePress config file
.vuepress/config.js and provide a
theme option.
// .vuepress/config.js
module.exports = {
title: 'Hello, World.',
description: '📦 🎨 A api-friendly theme for VuePress.',
theme: 'api',
}
# Create a markdown file and write something
echo '# Hello, World.' > Hello.md
# Start writing
vuepress dev .
# Build to static files
vuepress build .
Go to docs to get more details.
A out-of-the-box starter kit for RESTful API document is here.
