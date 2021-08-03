📦 📝 🎨 A api-friendly theme for VuePress. Inspired by zeit.

Prerequisites

There are some global dependencies you need to set up.

Getting Started

Installing

yarn add vuepress yarn add vuepress-theme-api

Configuration

Create VuePress config file .vuepress/config.js and provide a theme option.

module .exports = { title : 'Hello, World.' , description : '📦 🎨 A api-friendly theme for VuePress.' , theme : 'api' , }

As Easy as 1, 2, 3

echo '# Hello, World.' > Hello.md vuepress dev . vuepress build .

How to use?

Starter kit

A out-of-the-box starter kit for RESTful API document is here.