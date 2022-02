AntDocs

An Ant Design style theme for VuePress.

Features

Equipped with Ant Design style, you can directly use various components of the UI library.

Optimize parts of styles.

More features are waiting for you to discover ...

Quick start

Install theme

npm i vuepress-theme-antdocs

or

yarn add vuepress-theme-antdocs

Use theme

Open your .vuepress/config.js , and then add VuePress theme reference code:

module .exports = { theme : 'antdocs' }

You can get help here: Using a theme

Preview