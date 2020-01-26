Vuepress Plugin Tabs

Tabs Container for Vuepress

Expose vue-tabs-component as custom markdown container

Used with version >= 1.x.x of Vuepress. For version 0.x use vuepress-tabs

Installation

yarn add vuepress-plugin-tabs vue-tabs-component

or

npm install vuepress-plugin-tabs vue-tabs-component

Enable plugin in .vuepress/config.js

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'tabs' ] }

import theme in .vuepress/styles/index.styl

@require '~vuepress-plugin-tabs/dist/themes/default.styl'

Usage

:::: tabs ::: tab title __markdown content__ ::: ::: tab javascript ``` javascript () => { console.log('Javascript code example') } ``` ::: ::::

Tabs attributes

Everything after tabs will be passed to tabs component as attributes.

:::: tabs cache-lifetime="10" :options="{ useUrlFragment: false }" ::: tab "Tab Title" id="first-tab" __markdown content__ ::: ::: tab javascript id="second-tab" ``` javascript () => { console.log('JavaScript code example') } ``` ::: ::::

Tab attributes

Everything after tab will be passed to tab component as attributes. Any value that does not have a name will be passed as the name attribute. Multiword names must be enclosed in quotes. Only one such value is valid.