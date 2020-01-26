openbase logo
vpt

vuepress-plugin-tabs

by Panagiotis Skordilakis
0.3.0 (see all)

Vuepress plugin - markdown custom container to display content in tabs

Popularity

Downloads/wk

858

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Vuepress Plugin Tabs

Tabs Container for Vuepress

Expose vue-tabs-component as custom markdown container

Used with version >= 1.x.x of Vuepress. For version 0.x use vuepress-tabs

Installation

yarn add vuepress-plugin-tabs vue-tabs-component

or

npm install vuepress-plugin-tabs vue-tabs-component

Enable plugin in .vuepress/config.js

module.exports = {
  plugins: [ 'tabs' ]
}

import theme in .vuepress/styles/index.styl

@require '~vuepress-plugin-tabs/dist/themes/default.styl'

Usage

:::: tabs

::: tab title
__markdown content__
:::


::: tab javascript
``` javascript
() => {
  console.log('Javascript code example')
}
```
:::

::::

Tabs attributes

Everything after tabs will be passed to tabs component as attributes.

:::: tabs cache-lifetime="10" :options="{ useUrlFragment: false }"

::: tab "Tab Title" id="first-tab"
__markdown content__
:::


::: tab javascript id="second-tab"
``` javascript
() => {
  console.log('JavaScript code example')
}
```
:::

::::

Tab attributes

Everything after tab will be passed to tab component as attributes. Any value that does not have a name will be passed as the name attribute. Multiword names must be enclosed in quotes. Only one such value is valid.

:::: tabs

::: tab "Tab Title" id="first-tab"
__markdown content__
:::


::: tab javascript id="second-tab"
``` javascript
() => {
  console.log('JavaScript code example')
}
```
:::

::::

