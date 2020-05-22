Sitemap generator plugin for vuepress.

Install

Yarn yarn add vuepress-plugin-sitemap

NPM npm install vuepress-plugin-sitemap

in v2.0.0, dependencies except sitemap are moved to peerDependencies so we need to install esm module manually ( chalk and commander are already installed by vuepress ) when we use this plugin with cli method.

Usage

Vuepress v1.x

module .exports = { plugins : { 'sitemap' : { hostname : 'https://pake.web.id' }, } }

Vuepress v0.x

There's no plugin supported with Vuepress v0.x so we need to run it after the build process manually (or with npm postbuild script).

Manual ./node_modules/.bin/vuepress -d "dist" ./node_modules/.bin/vuepress-sitemap -H "https://pake.web.id" -d "dist" NPM Script { scripts: { build: "vuepress build docs -d dist" , postbuild: "vuepress-sitemap -H https://pake.web.id -d dist" } }

Options

hostname: type: string required: true default: null description: website root url example: https://pake.web.id outFile: type: string required: false default: sitemap.xml description: sitemap file name example: sitemap.txt urls: type: array required: false default: [], description: custom urls to append example: [ { url: '/place' , changefreq: 'monthly' } ] exclude: type: array required: false default: [], description: pages path to exclude example: ['/404.html'] dateFormatter: type: function required: false description: change the date format default: time => new Date(time).toISOString()

Frontmatter Options

To override global option for a specific page, we can use sitemap key on the frontmatter, currently we just have 2 options, they are exclude and changefreq .

Example

sitemap: exclude: false changefreq: hourly

Note: Other options of sitemap can be used, all options passed except urls , hostname , cacheTime , xslUrl , xmlNs and outFile will be passed to sitemap.createSitemap constructor.

Related Plugins

Credits