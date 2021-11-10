🔌 Generate SEO friendly meta header for every page
npm i vuepress-plugin-seo -D
plugins: {
'seo': { /* options */ }
},
Note that Vuepress allows multiple syntaxes to register plugins. See Vuepress documentation on how to use a plugin for more information.
The default options below show you how the relevant data is being retrieved from your vuepress application and its pages. Simply override the function of your choice to define your own logic.
// Options
{
siteTitle: (_, $site) => $site.title,
title: $page => $page.title,
description: $page => $page.frontmatter.description,
author: (_, $site) => $site.themeConfig.author,
tags: $page => $page.frontmatter.tags,
twitterCard: _ => 'summary_large_image',
type: $page => ['articles', 'posts', 'blog'].some(folder => $page.regularPath.startsWith('/' + folder)) ? 'article' : 'website',
url: (_, $site, path) => ($site.themeConfig.domain || '') + path,
image: ($page, $site) => $page.frontmatter.image && (($site.themeConfig.domain && !$page.frontmatter.image.startsWith('http') || '') + $page.frontmatter.image),
publishedAt: $page => $page.frontmatter.date && new Date($page.frontmatter.date),
modifiedAt: $page => $page.lastUpdated && new Date($page.lastUpdated),
}
A few things to note:
$page (page configs provided by Vuepress),
$site (site configs provided by Vuepress) and
path (the built permalink of the page which is different than
$page.path in the plugin world).
author option should be an object with any of the following values:
name (the full name of the author) and
twitter (the Twitter handle of the author, e.g.
@lorismatic).
tags option should be an array.
type should be part of the Open Graph protocol. E.g.
article,
profile,
book,
website.
url and
image options try to use the
$site.themeConfig.domain variable as a prefix. If it's not available, it will still work but the links of your meta headers will be relative and not absolute.
image attribute in your frontmatter, you should make sure that its path is already resolved. That means, either storing your SEO images in the
public folder or simply copy/pasting the path of a resolved image from the browser, e.g.
/assets/img/my_image.8b54ab32.jpg. You cannot use for example
image: ./my_image.jpg to reference the image in the current folder. We cannot resolve this path for you at this time because vuepress does not support asset resolution in frontmatter.
publishedAt in your frontmatter. E.g.
date: 2018-06-07 23:46 UTC.
modifiedAt default value will work out-of-the-box if you registers the
@vuepress/last-updated plugin before this one.
Finally you can also add your own custom meta headers through the
customMeta option:
// Options
{
//...
customMeta: (add, context) => {
const {
$site, // Site configs provided by Vuepress
$page, // Page configs provided by Vuepress
// All the computed options from above:
siteTitle, title, description, author, tags,
twitterCard, type, url, image, publishedAt, modifiedAt,
} = context
add('twitter:site', $site.themeConfig.twitter)
// -> <meta name="twitter:site" content="@github"></meta>
add('book:isbn', '9780091929114', 'property')
// -> <meta property="book:isbn" content="9780091929114"></meta>
},
}
Note that
customMeta defaults to
() => {}.