Vuepress Plugin SEO

🔌 Generate SEO friendly meta header for every page

Installation

npm i vuepress-plugin-seo -D

Usage

plugins: { 'seo' : { } },

Note that Vuepress allows multiple syntaxes to register plugins. See Vuepress documentation on how to use a plugin for more information.

Options

The default options below show you how the relevant data is being retrieved from your vuepress application and its pages. Simply override the function of your choice to define your own logic.

{ siteTitle : ( _, $site ) => $site.title, title : $page => $page.title, description : $page => $page.frontmatter.description, author : ( _, $site ) => $site.themeConfig.author, tags : $page => $page.frontmatter.tags, twitterCard : _ => 'summary_large_image' , type : $page => [ 'articles' , 'posts' , 'blog' ].some( folder => $page.regularPath.startsWith( '/' + folder)) ? 'article' : 'website' , url : ( _, $site, path ) => ($site.themeConfig.domain || '' ) + path, image : ( $page, $site ) => $page.frontmatter.image && (($site.themeConfig.domain && !$page.frontmatter.image.startsWith( 'http' ) || '' ) + $page.frontmatter.image), publishedAt : $page => $page.frontmatter.date && new Date ($page.frontmatter.date), modifiedAt : $page => $page.lastUpdated && new Date ($page.lastUpdated), }

A few things to note:

Each of those functions take three agurments: $page (page configs provided by Vuepress), $site (site configs provided by Vuepress) and path (the built permalink of the page which is different than $page.path in the plugin world).

(page configs provided by Vuepress), (site configs provided by Vuepress) and (the built permalink of the page which is different than in the plugin world). If the return value of any of these options is null or undefined, it will not add the metadata. This avoids having lots of empty meta header in your pages.

The author option should be an object with any of the following values: name (the full name of the author) and twitter (the Twitter handle of the author, e.g. @lorismatic ).

option should be an object with any of the following values: (the full name of the author) and (the Twitter handle of the author, e.g. ). The tags option should be an array.

option should be an array. The type should be part of the Open Graph protocol. E.g. article , profile , book , website .

should be part of the Open Graph protocol. E.g. , , , . Both the url and image options try to use the $site.themeConfig.domain variable as a prefix. If it's not available, it will still work but the links of your meta headers will be relative and not absolute.

and options try to use the variable as a prefix. If it's not available, it will still work but the links of your meta headers will be relative and not absolute. When defining the image attribute in your frontmatter, you should make sure that its path is already resolved. That means, either storing your SEO images in the public folder or simply copy/pasting the path of a resolved image from the browser, e.g. /assets/img/my_image.8b54ab32.jpg . You cannot use for example image: ./my_image.jpg to reference the image in the current folder. We cannot resolve this path for you at this time because vuepress does not support asset resolution in frontmatter.

attribute in your frontmatter, you should make sure that its path is already resolved. That means, either storing your SEO images in the folder or simply copy/pasting the path of a resolved image from the browser, e.g. . You cannot use for example to reference the image in the current folder. We cannot resolve this path for you at this time because vuepress does not support asset resolution in frontmatter. It can be wise to include a timezone when defining publishedAt in your frontmatter. E.g. date: 2018-06-07 23:46 UTC .

in your frontmatter. E.g. . The modifiedAt default value will work out-of-the-box if you registers the @vuepress/last-updated plugin before this one.

Finally you can also add your own custom meta headers through the customMeta option:

{ customMeta : ( add, context ) => { const { $site, $page, siteTitle, title, description, author, tags, twitterCard, type, url, image, publishedAt, modifiedAt, } = context add( 'twitter:site' , $site.themeConfig.twitter) add( 'book:isbn' , '9780091929114' , 'property' ) }, }