vpr

vuepress-plugin-reading-time

by Darren Jennings
0.1.1 (see all)

Vuepress reading time plugin to display how long a page takes to read

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Downloads/wk

407

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vuepress-plugin-reading-time

reading time plugin to display how long a post takes to read

Npm build badge

yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-reading-time
# OR npm install -D vuepress-plugin-reading-time

Usage

module.exports = {
  plugins: ['vuepress-plugin-reading-time']
}

Puts reading-time data into $page data so you can access like

console.log($page.readingTime)

Example output

{
  text: '1 min read',
  minutes: 0.08,
  time: 4800,
  words: 16
}

Overide

You can override by specifying a readingTime object in frontmatter

---
title: My great post!
date: "2018-08-13T17:36:55.338Z"
readingTime: { text: "Not so long!", minutes: 3 }
---

Some content here...

Options

excludes

  • Type: Array<string>
  • Default: ``

Exclude pages by their path via a regular expression. This tests for both path and regularPath.

Example:

plugins: [
  ['vuepress-plugin-reading-time', {
    excludes: ['/about', '/tag/.*']
  }]
]

