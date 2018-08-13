reading time plugin to display how long a post takes to read

yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-reading-time

Usage

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'vuepress-plugin-reading-time' ] }

Puts reading-time data into $page data so you can access like

console .log($page.readingTime)

Example output

{ text : '1 min read' , minutes : 0.08 , time : 4800 , words : 16 }

Overide

You can override by specifying a readingTime object in frontmatter

title: My great post! date: "2018-08-13T17:36:55.338Z" readingTime: { text: "Not so long!" , minutes: 3 } Some content here...

Options

excludes

Type: Array<string>

Default: ``

Exclude pages by their path via a regular expression. This tests for both path and regularPath .

Example: