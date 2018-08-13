reading time plugin to display how long a post takes to read
yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-reading-time
# OR npm install -D vuepress-plugin-reading-time
module.exports = {
plugins: ['vuepress-plugin-reading-time']
}
Puts
reading-time data into
$page data so you can access like
console.log($page.readingTime)
Example output
{
text: '1 min read',
minutes: 0.08,
time: 4800,
words: 16
}
You can override by specifying a readingTime object in frontmatter
---
title: My great post!
date: "2018-08-13T17:36:55.338Z"
readingTime: { text: "Not so long!", minutes: 3 }
---
Some content here...
Array<string>
Exclude pages by their path via a regular expression. This tests for both
path
and
regularPath.
Example:
plugins: [
['vuepress-plugin-reading-time', {
excludes: ['/about', '/tag/.*']
}]
]