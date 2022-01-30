openbase logo
vpm

vuepress-plugin-mermaidjs

by Stefan Graupner
1.8.1 (see all)

Vuepress plugin for mermaid.js diagrams

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npm version Build Status

VuePress Plugin for mermaid.js

Use mermaid.js Diagrams in VuePress

This VuePress plugin provides a global component wrapping mermaid.js. The plugin is designed to work with VuePress v1.x.

Main documentation site is at vuepress-plugin-mermaidjs.efrane.com.

Installation

You can install it with

yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-mermaidjs

or

npm install --save-dev vuepress-plugin-mermaidjs

Then you just need to register the plugin in your .vuepress/config.js:

module.exports = {
    // ...
    plugins: [
        'vuepress-plugin-mermaidjs'
    ]
    // ...
}

Usage

The recommended usage is to place your mermaidjs diagrams inside a fenced code block with the language 'mermaid':

```mermaid
sequenceDiagram
Alice->John: Hello John, how are you?
loop every minute
    John-->Alice: Great!
end
```

