VuePress Plugin for mermaid.js

Use mermaid.js Diagrams in VuePress

This VuePress plugin provides a global component wrapping mermaid.js. The plugin is designed to work with VuePress v1.x.

Main documentation site is at vuepress-plugin-mermaidjs.efrane.com.

Installation

You can install it with

yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-mermaidjs

or

npm install --save-dev vuepress-plugin-mermaidjs

Then you just need to register the plugin in your .vuepress/config.js :

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'vuepress-plugin-mermaidjs' ] }

Usage

The recommended usage is to place your mermaidjs diagrams inside a fenced code block with the language 'mermaid':