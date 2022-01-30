Use mermaid.js Diagrams in VuePress
This VuePress plugin provides a global component wrapping mermaid.js. The plugin is designed to work with VuePress v1.x.
Main documentation site is at vuepress-plugin-mermaidjs.efrane.com.
You can install it with
yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-mermaidjs
or
npm install --save-dev vuepress-plugin-mermaidjs
Then you just need to register the plugin in your
.vuepress/config.js:
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
'vuepress-plugin-mermaidjs'
]
// ...
}
The recommended usage is to place your mermaidjs diagrams inside a fenced code block with the language 'mermaid':
```mermaid
sequenceDiagram
Alice->John: Hello John, how are you?
loop every minute
John-->Alice: Great!
end
```