Make your markdown code examples come alive using vue-live

Install

yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-live

Config

module .exports = { plugins : [[ "live" ]], };

Usage

In your markdown file just add a live flag to your fenced code blocks.

`` `vue live <button>example</button> ` ``

Options

layout

Path to a custom layout for the vue-live instances

default

vuepress-plugin-live/layout.vue

example

module .exports = { plugins : [ [ "live" , { layout : path.resolve(__dirname, "../VueLiveLayout.vue" ) }], ], };

noSsr

Avoid server side rendering the components in components if they are not ssr ready. Remember that vuepress build pre-compiles the html pages you need.

default

false

example

module .exports = { plugins : [[ "live" , { noSsr : true }]], };

liveFilter

Allows users of theis plugin to say what fenced blocks will be rendered with vue-live.

default

(lang) => / live$/ .test(lang) && / live / .test(lang);

example