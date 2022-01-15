openbase logo
Readme

vuepress-plugin-live

Make your markdown code examples come alive using vue-live

Build Status NPM Version NPM Downloads semantic-release

Install

yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-live
# or with npm:  npm install -D vuepress-plugin-live

Config

//.vuepress/config.js
module.exports = {
  //...
  plugins: [["live"]],
};

Usage

In your markdown file just add a live flag to your fenced code blocks.

```vue live
<button>example</button>
```

Options

layout

Path to a custom layout for the vue-live instances

default

vuepress-plugin-live/layout.vue

example

//.vuepress/config.js
module.exports = {
  //...
  plugins: [
    ["live", { layout: path.resolve(__dirname, "../VueLiveLayout.vue") }],
  ],
};

noSsr

Avoid server side rendering the components in components if they are not ssr ready. Remember that vuepress build pre-compiles the html pages you need.

default

false

example

//.vuepress/config.js
module.exports = {
  //...
  plugins: [["live", { noSsr: true }]],
};

liveFilter

Allows users of theis plugin to say what fenced blocks will be rendered with vue-live.

default

(lang) => / live$/.test(lang) && / live /.test(lang);

example

//.vuepress/config.js
module.exports = {
  //...
  plugins: [
    [
      "live",
      {
        liveFilter(lang) {
          return ["vue", "js", "jsx"].includes(lang);
        },
      },
    ],
  ],
};

