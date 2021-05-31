Add full-text search capabilities to your VuePress website using the Flexsearch library.
Many thanks to Ahmad Mostafa for the idea.
First, install plugin.
npm i vuepress-plugin-fulltext-search -D
# or
yarn add vuepress-plugin-fulltext-search -D
Then, enable the plugin in your
docs/.vuepress/config.js:
// docs/.vuepress/config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: ['fulltext-search'],
}
And that is it! Just compile your app and see for yourself.
Webpack alias
@SearchBox will be replaced with plugin's implementation, so it should work automatically with any
VuePress theme.
The
query URL search parameter can be provided to automatically populate and focus the search box. This is useful for
adding your VuePress website as a custom search engine in browsers. For example:
https://your-website.com?query=hello+world
You can exclude pages from search suggestions by adding
search: false to a page's frontmatter:
---
search: false
---
<!-- page content -->
You can define several hooks to customize behaviour of various search features. For example:
// /docs/.vuepress/searchHooks.js
export default {
async processSuggestions(suggestions, queryString, queryTerms) {
if (queryString) {
// add a suggestion to start a search in an external service
suggestions.push({
path: 'https://sourcegraph.com/search?patternType=literal&q=',
slug: queryString,
parentPageTitle: 'Sourcegraph',
title: 'Search code',
contentStr: 'Search for "' + queryString + '" on Sourcegraph',
external: true,
})
}
return suggestions
},
async onGoToSuggestion(index, suggestion, queryString, queryTerms) {
// e.g. create an analytics event
// return true if you want to prevent default navigation
return true
},
}
// /docs/.vuepress/config.js
// Important: Because of the way Vuepress build works, you cannot use regular import/require,
// code must be provided as plaintext. Hence syntax below is required with fs.readFileSync
const fs = require('fs')
const { path } = require('@vuepress/shared-utils')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
[
'fulltext-search',
{
// provide the contents of a JavaScript file
hooks: fs.readFileSync(path.resolve(__dirname, './searchHooks.js')),
},
],
],
}
Supported hooks are:
/**
* Augment, adjust, or manipulate the suggestions shown to users.
*/
async function processSuggestions(suggestions: Suggestion[], queryString: string, queryTerms: string[]): Suggestion[]
/**
* Callback function to call a suggestion.
*/
async function onGoToSuggestion(index: number, suggestion: Suggestion, queryString: string, queryTerms: string[]): Boolean?
You can set additional configuration options in the config file. For
tokenize,
split, and
encode, see the
flexsearch documentation for more details.
tokenize: The indexing mode (tokenizer). Choose one of the built-ins or pass a custom tokenizer function.
split: The rule to split words when using non-custom tokenizer (built-ins e.g. "forward"). Use a string/char or use
a regular expression (default:
/\W+/).
encode: The encoding type. Choose one of the built-ins or pass a custom encoding function.
The built-in
searchMaxSuggestions will be used if set in the theme config.
For example:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
[
'fulltext-search',
{
tokenize: 'full',
split: /\s+/,
encode: 'icase',
},
],
],
themeConfig: {
searchMaxSuggestions: 10,
},
}