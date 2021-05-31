openbase logo
by Leonid Buneev
2.2.1 (see all)

Adds full-text search capabilities to your vuepress site with a help of flexsearch library.

npm
GitHub
Documentation
1.2K

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vuepress-plugin-fulltext-search

Add full-text search capabilities to your VuePress website using the Flexsearch library.

Many thanks to Ahmad Mostafa for the idea.

Usage

First, install plugin.

npm i vuepress-plugin-fulltext-search -D
# or
yarn add vuepress-plugin-fulltext-search -D

Then, enable the plugin in your docs/.vuepress/config.js:

// docs/.vuepress/config.js
module.exports = {
  // ...
  plugins: ['fulltext-search'],
}

And that is it! Just compile your app and see for yourself.

Webpack alias @SearchBox will be replaced with plugin's implementation, so it should work automatically with any VuePress theme.

Search parameters

The query URL search parameter can be provided to automatically populate and focus the search box. This is useful for adding your VuePress website as a custom search engine in browsers. For example:

https://your-website.com?query=hello+world

You can exclude pages from search suggestions by adding search: false to a page's frontmatter:

---
search: false
---

<!-- page content -->

Hooks

You can define several hooks to customize behaviour of various search features. For example:

// /docs/.vuepress/searchHooks.js
export default {
  async processSuggestions(suggestions, queryString, queryTerms) {
    if (queryString) {
      // add a suggestion to start a search in an external service
      suggestions.push({
        path: 'https://sourcegraph.com/search?patternType=literal&q=',
        slug: queryString,
        parentPageTitle: 'Sourcegraph',
        title: 'Search code',
        contentStr: 'Search for "' + queryString + '" on Sourcegraph',
        external: true,
      })
    }
    return suggestions
  },

  async onGoToSuggestion(index, suggestion, queryString, queryTerms) {
    // e.g. create an analytics event

    // return true if you want to prevent default navigation
    return true
  },
}

// /docs/.vuepress/config.js
// Important: Because of the way Vuepress build works, you cannot use regular import/require,
// code must be provided as plaintext. Hence syntax below is required with fs.readFileSync
const fs = require('fs')
const { path } = require('@vuepress/shared-utils')

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    [
      'fulltext-search',
      {
        // provide the contents of a JavaScript file
        hooks: fs.readFileSync(path.resolve(__dirname, './searchHooks.js')),
      },
    ],
  ],
}

Supported hooks are:

/**
 * Augment, adjust, or manipulate the suggestions shown to users.
 */
async function processSuggestions(suggestions: Suggestion[], queryString: string, queryTerms: string[]): Suggestion[]

/**
 * Callback function to call a suggestion.
 */
async function onGoToSuggestion(index: number, suggestion: Suggestion, queryString: string, queryTerms: string[]): Boolean?

Additional configuration

You can set additional configuration options in the config file. For tokenize, split, and encode, see the flexsearch documentation for more details.

  • tokenize: The indexing mode (tokenizer). Choose one of the built-ins or pass a custom tokenizer function.
  • split: The rule to split words when using non-custom tokenizer (built-ins e.g. "forward"). Use a string/char or use a regular expression (default: /\W+/).
  • encode: The encoding type. Choose one of the built-ins or pass a custom encoding function.

The built-in searchMaxSuggestions will be used if set in the theme config.

For example:

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    [
      'fulltext-search',
      {
        tokenize: 'full',
        split: /\s+/,
        encode: 'icase',
      },
    ],
  ],
  themeConfig: {
    searchMaxSuggestions: 10,
  },
}

