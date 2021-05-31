Add full-text search capabilities to your VuePress website using the Flexsearch library.

Many thanks to Ahmad Mostafa for the idea.

Usage

First, install plugin.

npm i vuepress-plugin-fulltext-search -D yarn add vuepress-plugin-fulltext-search -D

Then, enable the plugin in your docs/.vuepress/config.js :

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'fulltext-search' ], }

And that is it! Just compile your app and see for yourself.

Webpack alias @SearchBox will be replaced with plugin's implementation, so it should work automatically with any VuePress theme.

Search parameters

The query URL search parameter can be provided to automatically populate and focus the search box. This is useful for adding your VuePress website as a custom search engine in browsers. For example:

https://your-website.com?query=hello+world

Excluding pages from search

You can exclude pages from search suggestions by adding search: false to a page's frontmatter:

--- search: false --- <!-- page content -->

Hooks

You can define several hooks to customize behaviour of various search features. For example:

export default { async processSuggestions(suggestions, queryString, queryTerms) { if (queryString) { suggestions.push({ path : 'https://sourcegraph.com/search?patternType=literal&q=' , slug : queryString, parentPageTitle : 'Sourcegraph' , title : 'Search code' , contentStr : 'Search for "' + queryString + '" on Sourcegraph' , external : true , }) } return suggestions }, async onGoToSuggestion(index, suggestion, queryString, queryTerms) { return true }, } const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const { path } = require ( '@vuepress/shared-utils' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ [ 'fulltext-search' , { hooks : fs.readFileSync(path.resolve(__dirname, './searchHooks.js' )), }, ], ], }

Supported hooks are:

async function processSuggestions ( suggestions: Suggestion[], queryString: string , queryTerms: string [] ): Suggestion [] /** * Callback function to call a suggestion . */ async function onGoToSuggestion ( index: number , suggestion: Suggestion, queryString: string , queryTerms: string [] ): Boolean ?

Additional configuration

You can set additional configuration options in the config file. For tokenize , split , and encode , see the flexsearch documentation for more details.

tokenize : The indexing mode (tokenizer). Choose one of the built-ins or pass a custom tokenizer function.

: The indexing mode (tokenizer). Choose one of the built-ins or pass a custom tokenizer function. split : The rule to split words when using non-custom tokenizer (built-ins e.g. "forward"). Use a string/char or use a regular expression (default: /\W+/ ).

: The rule to split words when using non-custom tokenizer (built-ins e.g. "forward"). Use a string/char or use a regular expression (default: ). encode : The encoding type. Choose one of the built-ins or pass a custom encoding function.

The built-in searchMaxSuggestions will be used if set in the theme config.

For example: