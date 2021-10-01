Next-Generation full text search library for Vuepress

A great replacement of the default Vuepress search plugin.

Installation

yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-flexsearch // or npm install vuepress-plugin-flexsearch -D

Usage

Use the default settings:

module .exports = { plugins : [ [ 'flexsearch' ], ] }

Or modify the settings to match your needs:

module .exports = { plugins : [ [ 'flexsearch' , { maxSuggestions : 10 , searchPaths : [ 'path1' , 'path2' ], searchHotkeys : [ 's' ], searchResultLength : 60 , splitHighlightedWords : ' ' , noExtraSpaceAfterHtmlTag : false , search_options : { encode : "icase" , tokenize : "forward" , resolution : 9 , doc : { id : "key" , field : [ "title" , "content" , "headers" ], } } }], ] }

Credit

Thanks to nextapps-de/flexsearch

Contributions

PRs are welcome ❤️