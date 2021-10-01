openbase logo
vpf

vuepress-plugin-flexsearch

by Ahmad Mostafa
0.3.0 (see all)

Next-Generation full text search library for Vuepress

Readme

vuepress-plugin-flexsearch

Next-Generation full text search library for Vuepress

A great replacement of the default Vuepress search plugin.

Installation

yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-flexsearch
// or npm install vuepress-plugin-flexsearch -D

Usage

Use the default settings:

// .vuepress/config.js

module.exports = {
    plugins: [
      ['flexsearch'],
      // other plugins
    ]
}

Or modify the settings to match your needs:

// .vuepress/config.js

module.exports = {
    plugins: [
      ['flexsearch', {
        /*
          Plugin custom options
        */
        maxSuggestions: 10,    // how many search suggestions to show on the menu, the default is 10.
        searchPaths: ['path1', 'path2'],    // an array of paths to search in, keep it null to search all docs.
        searchHotkeys: ['s'],    // Hot keys to activate the search input, the default is "s" but you can add more.
        searchResultLength: 60,    // the length of the suggestion result text by characters, the default is 60 characters.
        splitHighlightedWords: ' ',  // regex or string to split highlighted words by, keep it null to use flexsearch.split
        noExtraSpaceAfterHtmlTag: false,   // don't add extra spaces in highlighted results
        /*
          Default FlexSearch options
          To override the default options you can see available options at https://github.com/nextapps-de/flexsearch
        */
        search_options: {
          encode: "icase",
          tokenize: "forward",
          resolution: 9,
          doc: {
            id: "key",
            field: ["title", "content", "headers"],
          }
        }
      }],
      // other plugins
    ]
}

Credit

Thanks to nextapps-de/flexsearch

Contributions

PRs are welcome ❤️

