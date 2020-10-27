RSS, Atom, and JSON feeds generator plugin for VuePress 1.x
$ npm install -D vuepress-plugin-feed
# or
$ yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-feed
Add
vuepress-plugin-feed in your site or theme config file.
// .vuepress/config.js
// or
// .vuepress/theme/index.js
// set your global feed options - override in page frontmatter `feed`
const feed_options = {
canonical_base: 'https://webmasterish.com',
};
module.exports = {
plugins: [
[ 'feed', feed_options ]
]
}
frontmatter
Page
frontmatter.feed is optional. It can be used to override the defaults.
Check the
Page class for more details.
---
title: Page Title
feed:
enable: true
title: Title used in feed
description: Description used in feed
image: /public/image.png
author:
-
name: Author
email: author@doamin.tld
link: http://doamin.tld
contributor:
-
name: Contributor
email: contributor@doamin.tld
link: http://doamin.tld
---
A page is auto added as a feed item if one the following conditions is met:
frontmatter.feed.enable === true
frontmatter.type === 'post'
posts_directories are set to (the defaults are
blog and
_posts)
if you need to exclude a particular page that meets one of the conditions above,
you can use
frontmatter.feed.enable === false.
Details on how pages are filtered can be found in
PLUGIN.is_feed_page().
The
PLUGIN.is_feed_page() function is the default way of filtering the pages,
you can override it using
is_feed_page option (see Options section below).
See Plugin Option API official docs
You can override default options in 2 ways:
.vuepress/config.js or
.vuepress/theme/index.js
as described in Usage
frontmatter as shown in Page
frontmatter
const {
title,
description
} = context.getSiteData ? context.getSiteData() : context;
// -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Feed class options
// @see: https://github.com/jpmonette/feed#example
const feed_options = {
title,
description,
generator: PLUGIN.homepage,
// ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
// the following are auto populated in PLUGIN.get_options()
// if they are not set as options
/*
id,
link,
feedLinks,
*/
// ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
// ref:
/*
title: "Feed Title",
description: "This is my personal feed!",
id: "http://example.com/",
link: "http://example.com/",
image: "http://example.com/image.png",
favicon: "http://example.com/favicon.ico",
copyright: "All rights reserved 2013, John Doe",
updated: new Date(2013, 6, 14), // optional, default = today
generator: "awesome", // optional, default = 'Feed for Node.js'
feedLinks: {
json: "https://example.com/json",
atom: "https://example.com/atom"
},
author: {
name: "John Doe",
email: "johndoe@example.com",
link: "https://example.com/johndoe"
}
*/
};
// -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
const default_options = {
// required; it can also be used as enable/disable
canonical_base: '',
// ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Feed class options - @see: https://github.com/jpmonette/feed#example
// optional - auto-populated based on context.getSiteData()
feed_options,
// ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
// @notes:
// property name is also the name of the jpmonette/feed package function
feeds: {
rss2: {
enable : true,
file_name : 'rss.xml',
head_link : {
enable: true,
type : 'application/rss+xml',
title : '%%site_title%% RSS Feed',
}
},
// -------------------------------------------------------------------------
atom1: {
enable : true,
file_name : 'feed.atom',
head_link : {
enable: true,
type : 'application/atom+xml',
title : '%%site_title%% Atom Feed',
}
},
// -------------------------------------------------------------------------
json1: {
enable : true,
file_name : 'feed.json',
head_link : {
enable: true,
type : 'application/json',
title : '%%site_title%% JSON Feed',
}
},
},
// ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
// page/post description sources
// order of what gets the highest priority:
//
// 1. frontmatter
// 2. page excerpt
// 3. content markdown paragraph
// 4. content regular html <p>
description_sources: [
'frontmatter',
'excerpt',
// markdown paragraph regex
// @todo: needs work
//
/^((?:(?!^#)(?!^\-|\+)(?!^[0-9]+\.)(?!^!\[.*?\]\((.*?)\))(?!^\[\[.*?\]\])(?!^\{\{.*?\}\})[^\n]|\n(?! *\n))+)(?:\n *)+\n/gim,
//
// this excludes blockquotes using `(?!^>)`
///^((?:(?!^#)(?!^\-|\+)(?!^[0-9]+\.)(?!^!\[.*?\]\((.*?)\))(?!^>)(?!^\[\[.*?\]\])(?!^\{\{.*?\}\})[^\n]|\n(?! *\n))+)(?:\n *)+\n/gim,
// html paragraph regex
/<p(?:.*?)>(.*?)<\/p>/i,
],
// ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
// page/post image sources
// order of what gets the highest priority:
//
// 1. frontmatter
// 2. content markdown image such as `![alt text](http://url)`
// 3. content regular html img
image_sources: [
'frontmatter',
/!\[.*?\]\((.*?)\)/i, // markdown image regex
/<img.*?src=['"](.*?)['"]/i, // html image regex
],
// ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
// pages in current directories will be auto added as feed
// unless they are disabled using their frontmatter
// this option is used by the default is_feed_page function
posts_directories: ['/blog/', '/_posts/'],
// ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
// function to check if the page is to be used in a feed item
is_feed_page: PLUGIN.is_feed_page, // function
// ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
count: 20,
// optional sorting function for the entries.
// Gets the array entries as the input, expects the sorted array
// as its output.
// e.g.: sort: entries => _.reverse( _.sortBy( entries, 'date' ) ),
// Don't forget to do a `const _ = require('lodash');` to be able to use `_`!
sort: entries => entries,
// ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
// supported - use in config as needed
// category
// contributor
};
MIT © webmasterish