VuePress Plugin Feed

RSS, Atom, and JSON feeds generator plugin for VuePress 1.x

Install

$ npm install -D vuepress-plugin-feed $ yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-feed

Usage

Add vuepress-plugin-feed in your site or theme config file.

See official docs on using a plugin

const feed_options = { canonical_base : 'https://webmasterish.com' , }; module .exports = { plugins : [ [ 'feed' , feed_options ] ] }

Page frontmatter

Page frontmatter.feed is optional. It can be used to override the defaults.

Check the Page class for more details.

--- title: Page Title feed: enable: true title: Title used in feed description: Description used in feed image: /public/image.png author: - name: Author email: author@doamin.tld link: http://doamin.tld contributor: - name: Contributor email: contributor@doamin.tld link: http://doamin.tld ---

How pages are added as feed items

A page is auto added as a feed item if one the following conditions is met:

frontmatter.feed.enable === true

frontmatter.type === 'post'

it resides in whatever the posts_directories are set to (the defaults are blog and _posts )

if you need to exclude a particular page that meets one of the conditions above, you can use frontmatter.feed.enable === false .

Details on how pages are filtered can be found in PLUGIN.is_feed_page() .

The PLUGIN.is_feed_page() function is the default way of filtering the pages, you can override it using is_feed_page option (see Options section below).

Options

See Plugin Option API official docs

Default options

You can override default options in 2 ways:

Global plugin options set in .vuepress/config.js or .vuepress/theme/index.js as described in Usage Individual page/post frontmatter as shown in Page frontmatter

const { title, description } = context.getSiteData ? context.getSiteData() : context; const feed_options = { title, description, generator : PLUGIN.homepage, }; const default_options = { canonical_base : '' , feed_options, feeds : { rss2 : { enable : true , file_name : 'rss.xml' , head_link : { enable : true , type : 'application/rss+xml' , title : '%%site_title%% RSS Feed' , } }, atom1 : { enable : true , file_name : 'feed.atom' , head_link : { enable : true , type : 'application/atom+xml' , title : '%%site_title%% Atom Feed' , } }, json1 : { enable : true , file_name : 'feed.json' , head_link : { enable : true , type : 'application/json' , title : '%%site_title%% JSON Feed' , } }, }, description_sources : [ 'frontmatter' , 'excerpt' , /^((?:(?!^#)(?!^\-|\+)(?!^[ 0 -9 ]+\.)(?!^!\[.*?\]\((.*?)\))(?!^\[\[.*?\]\])(?!^\{\{.*?\}\})[^

]|

(?! *

))+)(?:

*)+

/gim, /<p(?:.*?)>(.*?)<\/p>/i, ], // --------------------------------------------------------------------------- // page/post image sources // order of what gets the highest priority: // // 1. frontmatter // 2. content markdown image such as `![alt text](http://url)` // 3. content regular html img image_sources: [ 'frontmatter', /!\[.*?\]\((.*?)\)/i, // markdown image regex /<img.*?src=['"](.*?)['"]/i, // html image regex ], // --------------------------------------------------------------------------- // pages in current directories will be auto added as feed // unless they are disabled using their frontmatter // this option is used by the default is_feed_page function posts_directories: ['/blog/', '/_posts/'], // --------------------------------------------------------------------------- // function to check if the page is to be used in a feed item is_feed_page: PLUGIN.is_feed_page, // function // --------------------------------------------------------------------------- count: 20, // optional sorting function for the entries. // Gets the array entries as the input, expects the sorted array // as its output. // e.g.: sort: entries => _.reverse( _.sortBy( entries, 'date' ) ), // Don't forget to do a `const _ = require('lodash');` to be able to use `_`! sort: entries => entries, // --------------------------------------------------------------------------- // supported - use in config as needed // category // contributor };

Reference

License

MIT © webmasterish