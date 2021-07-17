This plugin requires VuePress >= 1.0.0-alpha.44.
npm i vuepress-plugin-export
Using this plugin:
// .vuepress/config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: ['vuepress-plugin-export']
}
Then run:
vuepress export [path/to/your/docs]
You can configure this plugin to export multiple files. Add config options:
module.exports: ['vuepress-plugin-export', {
theme: '@vuepress/default',
puppeteer: { args: ['--no-sandbox'] },
bundles: [{
filter: (location) => !location.includes('export'),
dest: () => 'docs/public/export.pdf',
}, {
filter: /\/en\///,
dest: (siteConfig) => `docs/public/${siteConfig.title}.en.pdf`,
}]
}]
Then run:
vuepress export [path/to/your/docs]
with PageConfig:
url: string
location: string
title: string
path: string
git clone https://github.com/ulivz/vuepress-plugin-export
cd vuepress-plugin-export
yarn
yarn export
Note that this package is powered by puppeteer, if you are in a mysterious wall, consider setting environment variables before installation.
PUPPETEER_DOWNLOAD_HOST=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors
Note that this pavkage is powered by easy-pdf-merge, Java 6 or higher must be present.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
vuepress-plugin-export © ULVIZ, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by ULVIZ with help from contributors (list).
github.com/ulivz · GitHub @ULVIZ · Twitter @_ulivz