This plugin requires VuePress >= 1.0.0-alpha.44.

Features

Merge all of your pages automatically.

TODO

Support default and confurable front cover.

Inject Table of Contents.

Inject Page Numbers.

Generate different PDF files per locale.

Transform all of links.

Install

npm i vuepress-plugin-export

Usage

Using this plugin:

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'vuepress-plugin-export' ] }

Then run:

vuepress export [path/to/your/docs]

Generating multiple output files

You can configure this plugin to export multiple files. Add config options:

module .exports: [ 'vuepress-plugin-export' , { theme : '@vuepress/default' , puppeteer : { args : [ '--no-sandbox' ] }, bundles : [{ filter : ( location ) => !location.includes( 'export' ), dest : () => 'docs/public/export.pdf' , }, { filter : /\/en\// /, dest: (siteConfig) => `docs/ public/${siteConfig.title}.en.pdf `, }] }]

Then run:

vuepress export [path/to/your/docs]

Config options

theme: String

puppeteer: Object

bundles: Array | Function(Array[PageConfig]) => Array[bundle]

bundles[].filter: RegExp | Function(location: string, page: PageConfig) => boolean

bundles[].dest: (config: VuepressPluginConfig(https://vuepress.vuejs.org/config/#basic-config)) => string

bundles[].sorter: Function(PageConfig, PageConfig) => -1, 0, 1

with PageConfig:

url : string location : string title : string path : string

Development

git clone https://github.com/ulivz/vuepress-plugin-export cd vuepress-plugin-export yarn yarn export

Note that this package is powered by puppeteer, if you are in a mysterious wall, consider setting environment variables before installation.

PUPPETEER_DOWNLOAD_HOST=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors

Note that this pavkage is powered by easy-pdf-merge, Java 6 or higher must be present.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

vuepress-plugin-export © ULVIZ, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by ULVIZ with help from contributors (list).