openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vpe

vuepress-plugin-export

by ULIVZ
0.2.0 (see all)

Export your VuePress site to a PDF file

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

208

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vuepress-plugin-export

NPM version NPM downloads

This plugin requires VuePress >= 1.0.0-alpha.44.

Features

  • Merge all of your pages automatically.

TODO

  • Support default and confurable front cover.
  • Inject Table of Contents.
  • Inject Page Numbers.
  • Generate different PDF files per locale.
  • Transform all of links.

Install

npm i vuepress-plugin-export

Usage

Using this plugin:

// .vuepress/config.js
module.exports = {
  plugins: ['vuepress-plugin-export']
}

Then run:

vuepress export [path/to/your/docs]

Generating multiple output files

You can configure this plugin to export multiple files. Add config options:

module.exports: ['vuepress-plugin-export', {
  theme: '@vuepress/default',
  puppeteer: { args: ['--no-sandbox'] },
  bundles: [{
    filter: (location) => !location.includes('export'),
    dest: () => 'docs/public/export.pdf',
  }, {
    filter: /\/en\///,
    dest: (siteConfig) => `docs/public/${siteConfig.title}.en.pdf`,
  }]
}]

Then run:

vuepress export [path/to/your/docs]

Config options

  • theme: String
  • puppeteer: Object
  • bundles: Array | Function(Array[PageConfig]) => Array[bundle]
  • bundles[].filter: RegExp | Function(location: string, page: PageConfig) => boolean
  • bundles[].dest: (config: VuepressPluginConfig(https://vuepress.vuejs.org/config/#basic-config)) => string
  • bundles[].sorter: Function(PageConfig, PageConfig) => -1, 0, 1

with PageConfig:

url: string
location: string
title: string
path: string

Development

git clone https://github.com/ulivz/vuepress-plugin-export
cd vuepress-plugin-export
yarn
yarn export

Note that this package is powered by puppeteer, if you are in a mysterious wall, consider setting environment variables before installation.

PUPPETEER_DOWNLOAD_HOST=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors

Note that this pavkage is powered by easy-pdf-merge, Java 6 or higher must be present.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

vuepress-plugin-export © ULVIZ, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by ULVIZ with help from contributors (list).

github.com/ulivz · GitHub @ULVIZ · Twitter @_ulivz

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial