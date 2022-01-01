Vuepress plugin - markdown custom container to display content in tabs from Element UI
This plugin requires VuePress >= 1.0.0, for now you can try it via yarn add vuepress@next -D
yarn add vuepress-plugin-element-tabs -D
// .vuepress/config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
'vuepress-plugin-element-tabs'
]
}
:::: tabs
::: tab title
__markdown content__
:::
::: tab javascript
``` javascript
() => {
console.log('Javascript code example')
}
```
:::
::::
Accepted Value Like That
:::: tabs type:board-card
::: tab title lazy
__markdown content__
:::
::::
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|Accepted Values
|Default
|type
|type of Tab
|String
|card/border-card
|border-card
|tab-position
|position of tabs
|String
|top/right/bottom/left
|top
|stretch
|whether width of tab automatically fits its container
|Boolean
|-
|false
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|Accepted Values
|Default
|label
|title of the tab
|String
|-
|-
|lazy
|whether Tab is lazily rendered
|Boolean
|-
|false
