openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vpe

vuepress-plugin-element-tabs

by superbiger
0.2.8 (see all)

Vuepress plugin - Tabs Container for Vuepress

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

954

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vuepress-plugin-element-tabs

Version License

Vuepress plugin - markdown custom container to display content in tabs from Element UI

Docs

https://superbiger.github.io/vuepress-plugin-tabs

Install

This plugin requires VuePress >= 1.0.0, for now you can try it via yarn add vuepress@next -D 

yarn add vuepress-plugin-element-tabs -D

// .vuepress/config.js
module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    'vuepress-plugin-element-tabs'
  ]
}

Usage

:::: tabs

::: tab title
__markdown content__
:::


::: tab javascript
``` javascript
() => {
  console.log('Javascript code example')
}
```
:::

::::

Documents

Accepted Value Like That

:::: tabs type:board-card
::: tab title lazy
__markdown content__
:::
::::

Tabs Attributes

AttributeDescriptionTypeAccepted ValuesDefault
typetype of TabStringcard/border-cardborder-card
tab-positionposition of tabsStringtop/right/bottom/lefttop
stretchwhether width of tab automatically fits its containerBoolean-false

Tab Attributes

AttributeDescriptionTypeAccepted ValuesDefault
labeltitle of the tabString--
lazywhether Tab is lazily renderedBoolean-false

Q&A

  • How to get mouse position with canvas ?

var canvas = document.getElementById('screen');
var mouse = getMouse(canvas);

function addEvent(obj, type, handle) {
  try {
    obj.addEventListener(type, handle, false);
  } catch (e) {
    try {
      obj.attachEvent("on" + type, handle);
    } catch (e) {
      obj["on" + type] = handle;
    }
  }
}

function getMouse(element) {
  var mouse = { x: 0, y: 0 };

  addEvent(element, "mousemove", function(e) {
    var x, y;
    var e = e || window.event;
    const box = element.getBoundingClientRect();
    x = e.clientX - box.x;
    y = e.clientY - box.y;
    mouse.x = x;
    mouse.y = y;
  });

  return mouse;
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial