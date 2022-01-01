Vuepress plugin - markdown custom container to display content in tabs from Element UI

Install

This plugin requires VuePress >= 1.0.0, for now you can try it via yarn add vuepress@next -D

yarn add vuepress-plugin-element-tabs -D

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'vuepress-plugin-element-tabs' ] }

Usage

:::: tabs ::: tab title __markdown content__ ::: ::: tab javascript ``` javascript () => { console.log('Javascript code example') } ``` ::: ::::

Documents

Accepted Value Like That :::: tabs type:board-card ::: tab title lazy __markdown content__ ::: ::::

Tabs Attributes

Attribute Description Type Accepted Values Default type type of Tab String card/border-card border-card tab-position position of tabs String top/right/bottom/left top stretch whether width of tab automatically fits its container Boolean - false

Tab Attributes

Attribute Description Type Accepted Values Default label title of the tab String - - lazy whether Tab is lazily rendered Boolean - false

