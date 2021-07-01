English | 简体中文

demo-code plugin for vuepress.

With this plugin, you can both display demo and code via following syntax.

::: demo < div @ click = "onClick" > Click me! </ div > < script > export default { methods: { onClick: () => { window.alert(1) }, }, } </ script > :::

Features

Only one source code

Foldable code

Support online editing ✔ Codepen ✔ JSFiddle ✔ CodeSandbox

Designed for long code Sticky fold button Auto scroll to top when you fold code



Install

First of all, install vuepress v1.x

Then install the plugin

$ npm i -D vuepress-plugin-demo-code $ yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-demo-code

Usage

Write vuepress config

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'demo-code' ], }

Options

This plugin supports the following configurations.

module .exports = { plugins : [ [ 'demo-code' , { jsLibs : [ 'https://unpkg.com/tua-storage/dist/TuaStorage.umd.js' , ], cssLibs : [ 'https://unpkg.com/animate.css@3.7.0/animate.min.css' , ], showText : 'show code' , hideText : 'hide' , styleStr : 'text-decoration: underline;' , minHeight : 200 , onlineBtns : { codepen : true , jsfiddle : true , codesandbox : true , }, jsfiddle : { framework : 'library/pure' , }, codesandbox : { deps : { 'lodash' : 'latest' }, json : '' , query : '' , embed : '' , }, demoCodeMark : 'demo-code' , copyOptions : { ... }, }] ], }

jsLibs

Type: Array

Default: []

Js libraries for the demo.

cssLibs

Type: Array

Default: []

Css libraries for the demo.

showText

Type: String

Default: show code

The display text of unfold code button.

hideText

Type: String

Default: hide code

The display text of fold code button.

minHeight

Type: Number

Default: 200 (px)

The height of the code when it is folded.

onlineBtns

Type: Object

Default: { codepen: true, jsfiddle: true, codesandbox: true }

Display online edit buttons.

jsfiddle

Type: Object

Default: { framework: 'library/pure' }

It passes jsfiddle options.

codesandbox

Type: Object

Default: { deps: {}, json: '', query: 'module=App.vue'', embed: '' }

It passes CodeSandbox options.

deps is dependencies

demoCodeMark

Type: String

Default: demo

The mark of the plugin, follows the tag after ::: .

copyOptions

Type: Object/Boolean

Default: { align: 'top', selector: '.demo-and-code-wrapper div[class*="language-"] pre' }

It passes vuepress-plugin-code-copy's options, or false to disable it.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) StEve Young

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!