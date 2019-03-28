openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vpd

vuepress-plugin-demo-block

by melon
0.7.2 (see all)

write vue, react, vanilla js demo in vuepress

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vuepress-plugin-demo-block

download version language License

Introduction

The Demo Block is used to help you add vue, react or native js examples when writing a document. When writing component documentation, you usually need to add some related examples to the document. These examples can usually be implemented using JSFiddle or Codepen's Iframe, but the maintenance cost will be relatively high. You can quickly add examples by using Demo Block, and it is very convenient to modify.

To show how to write the example, the three points used to mark the end of the code section are separated by spaces, and the spaces need to be removed when used.

demo

Feature

  • Elegant display code and examples
  • Support vue, react and native js
  • Support codepen and jsfiddle online demo

Install

install vuepress

Reference official document Vuepress

install plugin

npm i vuepress-plugin-demo-block --save-dev

set vuepress config

config.js

module.exports = {
  head: [
    ['script', { src: 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react/umd/react.production.min.js' }],
    ['script', { src: 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react-dom/umd/react-dom.production.min.js' }],
    ['script', { src: 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue/dist/vue.min.js' }],
    ['script', { src: 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@babel/standalone/babel.min.js' }],
  ],
  plugins: [
    'demo-block'
  ]
}

Start

Write the following code in the Markdown file:

Vue Demo

::: demo
```html
<template>
  <div class="box-vue">Vue {{ message }}</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
  data: () => ({ message: 'Hello World' })
}
</script>
<style>
.box-vue { color: red; }
</style>
` ` `  <= delete spaces here
:::

React Demo

::: demo [react]
```js
export default class App extends React.Component {
  constructor (props) {
    super(props)
    this.state = { message: 'Hello World' }
  }
  render () {
    return (
      <div className="box-react">
        React {this.state.message}
      </div>
    )
  }
}
App.__style__ = `
  .box-react { color: red; }   
`
` ` `  <= delete spaces here
:::

VanillaJs Demo

::: demo [vanilla]
```html
<html>
  <div id="vanilla-box"></div>
</html>
<script>
  var box = document.getElementById('vanilla-box')
  box.innerHTML = 'Hello World!'
</script>
<style>
#vanilla-box {
  color: red;
}
</style>
` ` `
:::

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial