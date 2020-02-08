Support popluar comment plugins in Vuepress, sucn as Gitalk, Valine, Disqus.

Features

Support Gitalk, Valine

Dynamic Import

Response router change and refresh automatic

User can use passage's $frontmatter

Usage

Install

With npm :

npm install --save vuepress-plugin-comment

With yarn :

yarn add vuepress-plugin-comment -D

With cnpm :

cnpm i --save vuepress-plugin-comment

⚠️Route object properties

Don't use window object directly to get route information.

Plugin has registered correct route information in frontmatter.to object and frontmatter.from object. Their properties are the same as vue-router's route object.

Use in Gitalk

The options is exactly the same as Gitalk configuration.

module .exports = { plugins : [ [ 'vuepress-plugin-comment' , { choosen : 'gitalk' , options : { clientID : 'GitHub Application Client ID' , clientSecret : 'GitHub Application Client Secret' , repo : 'GitHub repo' , owner : 'GitHub repo owner' , admin : [ 'GitHub repo owner and collaborators, only these guys can initialize github issues' ], distractionFreeMode : false } } ] ] }

If you want to access variables, such as $frontmatter and window , please use EJS syntax.

module .exports = { plugins : [ [ 'vuepress-plugin-comment' , { choosen : 'gitalk' , options : { id : '<%- frontmatter.commentid || frontmatter.permalink %>' , title : '「Comment」<%- frontmatter.title %>' , body : '<%- frontmatter.title %>：<%-window.location.origin %><%- frontmatter.to.path || window.location.pathname %>' , clientID : 'GitHub Application Client ID' , clientSecret : 'GitHub Application Client Secret' , repo : 'GitHub repo' , owner : 'GitHub repo owner' , admin : [ 'GitHub repo owner and collaborators, only these guys can initialize github issues' ], distractionFreeMode : false , } } ] ] }

Note: Never use callback function in plugin configuration, that will be filtered by vuepress. So I have to support EJS syntax.

Use in Valine

The options is exactly the same as Valine configuration.

module .exports = { plugins : [ [ 'vuepress-plugin-comment' , { choosen : 'valine' , options : { el : '#valine-vuepress-comment' , appId : 'Your own appId' , appKey : 'Your own appKey' } } ] ] }

If you want to access variables, such as $frontmatter and window , please use EJS syntax.

module .exports = { plugins : [ [ 'vuepress-plugin-comment' , { choosen : 'valine' , options : { el : '#valine-vuepress-comment' , appId : 'Your own appId' , appKey : 'Your own appKey' , path : '<%- frontmatter.commentid || frontmatter.permalink %>' } } ] ] }

If you want to hide comment plugin in specified page, set $frontmatter.comment or $frontmatter.comments to false .

For example:

comment: false

Comment won't appear in the page of this passage.

Options Detail

choosen string Required .

options object Required . The options of choosen comment plugin.

container string Optional, default as 'main.page' . The dom selector that contains choosen comment plugin.

Todo