Support popluar comment plugins in Vuepress, sucn as Gitalk, Valine, Disqus.
$frontmatter
With
npm:
npm install --save vuepress-plugin-comment
With
yarn:
yarn add vuepress-plugin-comment -D
With
cnpm:
cnpm i --save vuepress-plugin-comment
Don't use
window object directly to get route information.
Plugin has registered correct route information in
frontmatter.to object and
frontmatter.from object. Their properties are the same as vue-router's route object.
The
options is exactly the same as
Gitalk configuration.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
[
'vuepress-plugin-comment',
{
choosen: 'gitalk',
options: {
clientID: 'GitHub Application Client ID',
clientSecret: 'GitHub Application Client Secret',
repo: 'GitHub repo',
owner: 'GitHub repo owner',
admin: ['GitHub repo owner and collaborators, only these guys can initialize github issues'],
distractionFreeMode: false
}
}
]
]
}
If you want to access variables, such as
$frontmatter and
window, please use EJS syntax.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
[
'vuepress-plugin-comment',
{
choosen: 'gitalk',
options: {
id: '<%- frontmatter.commentid || frontmatter.permalink %>',
title: '「Comment」<%- frontmatter.title %>',
body: '<%- frontmatter.title %>：<%-window.location.origin %><%- frontmatter.to.path || window.location.pathname %>',
clientID: 'GitHub Application Client ID',
clientSecret: 'GitHub Application Client Secret',
repo: 'GitHub repo',
owner: 'GitHub repo owner',
admin: ['GitHub repo owner and collaborators, only these guys can initialize github issues'],
distractionFreeMode: false,
}
}
]
]
}
Note: Never use callback function in plugin configuration, that will be filtered by vuepress. So I have to support EJS syntax.
The
options is exactly the same as
Valine configuration.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
[
'vuepress-plugin-comment',
{
choosen: 'valine',
options: {
el: '#valine-vuepress-comment',
appId: 'Your own appId',
appKey: 'Your own appKey'
}
}
]
]
}
If you want to access variables, such as
$frontmatter and
window, please use EJS syntax.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
[
'vuepress-plugin-comment',
{
choosen: 'valine',
options: {
el: '#valine-vuepress-comment',
appId: 'Your own appId',
appKey: 'Your own appKey',
path: '<%- frontmatter.commentid || frontmatter.permalink %>'
}
}
]
]
}
If you want to hide comment plugin in specified page, set
$frontmatter.comment or
$frontmatter.comments to
false.
For example:
---
comment: false
# comments: false
---
Comment won't appear in the page of this passage.
choosen
string
Required.
options
object
Required. The options of choosen comment plugin.
container
string
Optional, default as
'main.page'. The dom selector that contains choosen comment plugin.