Vuepress Code Copy Plugin

A plugin for Vuepress that appends a copy button to every instance of a given selector (defaults to div[class*="language-"] pre )

Installation

$ npm install vuepress-plugin-code- copy # OR $ yarn add vuepress-plugin-code- copy

Usage

The plugin can be added to .vuepress/config.js in your Vuepress project under plugins :

module .exports = { plugins : [[ 'vuepress-plugin-code-copy' , true ]] }

Options

The plugin takes a number of options, which can be passed in with the plugin config in an options object:

module .exports = { plugins : [ [ "vuepress-plugin-code-copy" , { selector : String , align : String , color : String , backgroundTransition : Boolean , backgroundColor : String , successText : String } ] ] }

selector

Type: String

Default: div[class*="language-"] pre

This is the CSS selector to which the copy button component will be attached.

align

Type: String

Default: bottom

Supported options: top and bottom

This option describes the vertical position of the copy button component as well as the successText

color

Type: String

Default: #27b1ff

This sets the color of the copy button and can take any hex code.

backgroundTransition

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Enables the background transition animation of the attached code block when a user presses the copy button.

backgroundColor

Type: String

Default: #0075b8

This sets the color of the background transition animation and can take any hex code.

successText

Type: String

Default: Copied!

This sets the text that displays when a user presses the copy button.

staticIcon

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Copy icon is only visible when hovering over code block or is always visible.