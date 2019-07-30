openbase logo
vpc

vuepress-plugin-check-md

by ULIVZ
0.0.2 (see all)

Check dead links of markdown.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

vuepress-plugin-check-md

NPM version NPM downloads

vuepress check-md - Check dead links of markdown.

This plugin is powered by check-md made with ❤️ by @whxaxes.

Features

This plugin help check following types of dead links

  • Empty link.
  • Non-existed target markdown file.
  • Non-slugified hash.
  • Non-existed hash.
  • Prefer .md to .html (warn)

Install

yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-check-md
# OR npm install -D vuepress-plugin-check-md

Usage

module.exports = {
  plugins: ['check-md']
}

vuepress check-md [docsDir]

Passing Options

module.exports = {
  plugins: ['check-md', {
    pattern: '**/*.md'
  }]
}

Options

pattern

  • Type: GlobPattern
  • Default: **/*.md

Glob pattern of resolved markdowns.

ignore

  • Type: GlobPattern
  • Default: **/node_modules

Glob pattern to specify paths from being checked.

exitLevel

  • Type: 'none' | 'info' | 'warn' | 'error'
  • Default: 'error'

Author

vuepress-plugin-check-md © ULIVZ, Released under the MIT License.

github.com/ulivz · GitHub @ULIVZ · Twitter @_ulivz

