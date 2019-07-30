vuepress check-md - Check dead links of markdown.

This plugin is powered by check-md made with ❤️ by @whxaxes.

Features

This plugin help check following types of dead links

Empty link.

Non-existed target markdown file.

Non-slugified hash.

Non-existed hash.

Prefer .md to .html ( warn )

Install

yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-check-md

Usage

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'check-md' ] }

vuepress check-md [docsDir]

Passing Options

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'check-md' , { pattern : '**/*.md' }] }

Options

pattern

Type: GlobPattern

Default: **/*.md

Glob pattern of resolved markdowns.

ignore

Type: GlobPattern

Default: **/node_modules

Glob pattern to specify paths from being checked.

exitLevel

Type: 'none' | 'info' | 'warn' | 'error'

Default: 'error'

Author

vuepress-plugin-check-md © ULIVZ, Released under the MIT License.

