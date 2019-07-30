vuepress check-md- Check dead links of markdown.
This plugin is powered by check-md made with ❤️ by @whxaxes.
This plugin help check following types of dead links
.md to
.html (
warn)
yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-check-md
# OR npm install -D vuepress-plugin-check-md
module.exports = {
plugins: ['check-md']
}
vuepress check-md [docsDir]
module.exports = {
plugins: ['check-md', {
pattern: '**/*.md'
}]
}
GlobPattern
**/*.md
Glob pattern of resolved markdowns.
GlobPattern
**/node_modules
Glob pattern to specify paths from being checked.
'none' | 'info' | 'warn' | 'error'
'error'
