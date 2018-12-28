Auto meta tags plugin for VuePress 1.x
This is a Plug-and-Forget VuePress plugin that will auto generate the meta tags for VuePress pages or posts.
$ npm install -D vuepress-plugin-autometa
# or
$ yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-autometa
Add
vuepress-plugin-autometa in your site or theme config file.
// .vuepress/config.js
// or
// .vuepress/theme/index.js
// set your global autometa options - override in page frontmatter
const autometa_options = {
site: {
name : 'Webmasterish',
twitter: 'webmasterish',
},
canonical_base: 'https://webmasterish.com',
};
module.exports = {
plugins: [
[ 'autometa', autometa_options ]
]
}
See Plugin Option API official docs
You can override default options in 2 ways:
.vuepress/config.js or
.vuepress/theme/index.js
as described in Usage
frontmatter as shown in Examples
const default_options = {
enable : true, // enables/disables everything - control per page using frontmatter
image : true, // regular meta image used by search engines
twitter: true, // twitter card
og : true, // open graph: facebook, pinterest, google+
schema : true, // schema.org for google
// -------------------------------------------------------------------------
// canonical_base is the canonical url base - best to set once in config.js
// if set it will be used to prepend page path and add it to the following:
// - twitter:url
// - og:url
// - canonical link (not yet supported)
canonical_base: '',
// @todo
//canonical_link: true,
//
// having only started with vuepress a few days ago,
// so far, i couldn't figure out a proper way to extend config head
// and add <link rel="canonical" href="URL.resolve( canonical_base, $page.path )">
// feel free to tip-in
// ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
author: {
name : '',
twitter: '',
},
// ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
site: {
name : '',
twitter: '',
},
// ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
// order of what gets the highest priority:
//
// 1. frontmatter
// 2. page excerpt
// 3. content markdown paragraph
// 4. content regular html <p>
description_sources: [
'frontmatter',
'excerpt',
// markdown paragraph regex
//
/^((?:(?!^#)(?!^\-|\+)(?!^[0-9]+\.)(?!^!\[.*?\]\((.*?)\))(?!^\[\[.*?\]\])(?!^\{\{.*?\}\})[^\n]|\n(?! *\n))+)(?:\n *)+\n/img,
//
// this excludes blockquotes using `(?!^>)`
///^((?:(?!^#)(?!^\-|\+)(?!^[0-9]+\.)(?!^!\[.*?\]\((.*?)\))(?!^>)(?!^\[\[.*?\]\])(?!^\{\{.*?\}\})[^\n]|\n(?! *\n))+)(?:\n *)+\n/img,
// html paragraph regex
/<p(?:.*?)>(.*?)<\/p>/i,
],
// ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
// order of what gets the highest priority:
//
// 1. frontmatter
// 2. content markdown image such as `![alt text](http://url)`
// 3. content regular html img
image_sources: [
'frontmatter',
/!\[.*?\]\((.*?)\)/i, // markdown image regex
/<img.*?src=['"](.*?)['"]/i, // html image regex
],
};
Assuming we have this sample
index.md file
---
title: Plans for the Next Iteration of VuePress
date: 2018-12-28T15:18:13+0200
autometa:
author:
name: Evan You
twitter: youyuxi
tags:
- VuePress
- auto meta tags
- are cool
---
# {{ $page.title }}
## Simplicity First
Minimal setup with markdown-centered project structure
helps you focus on writing.
![random image](http://lorempixel.com/640/480)
## Vue-Powered
Enjoy the dev experience of Vue + webpack, use Vue components in markdown,
and develop custom themes with Vue.
## Performant
VuePress generates pre-rendered static HTML for each page,
and runs as an SPA once a page is loaded.
The auto generated metas will be as follows:
<meta name="description" content="Minimal setup with markdown-centered project structure helps you focus on writing.">
<meta name="image" content="http://lorempixel.com/640/480">
<meta name="twitter:title" content="Plans for the Next Iteration of VuePress">
<meta name="twitter:description" content="Minimal setup with markdown-centered project structure helps you focus on writing.">
<meta name="twitter:card" content="summary_large_image">
<meta name="twitter:image" content="http://lorempixel.com/640/480">
<meta name="twitter:url" content="https://webmasterish.com/plans-for-the-next-iteration-of-vuepress/">
<meta name="twitter:creator" content="@youyuxi">
<meta name="twitter:site" content="@webmasterish">
<meta property="og:type" content="article">
<meta property="og:title" content="Plans for the Next Iteration of VuePress">
<meta property="og:description" content="Minimal setup with markdown-centered project structure helps you focus on writing.">
<meta property="og:image" content="http://lorempixel.com/640/480">
<meta property="og:url" content="https://webmasterish.com/plans-for-the-next-iteration-of-vuepress/">
<meta property="og:site_name" content="Webmasterish">
<meta property="article:author" content="Evan You">
<meta property="article:published_time" content="2018-12-28T15:18:13+0200">
<meta property="article:tag" content="VuePress">
<meta property="article:tag" content="auto meta tags">
<meta property="article:tag" content="are cool">
<meta itemprop="name" content="Plans for the Next Iteration of VuePress">
<meta itemprop="description" content="Minimal setup with markdown-centered project structure helps you focus on writing.">
<meta itemprop="image" content="http://lorempixel.com/640/480">
MIT © webmasterish