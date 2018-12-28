Auto meta tags plugin for VuePress 1.x

What

This is a Plug-and-Forget VuePress plugin that will auto generate the meta tags for VuePress pages or posts.

Install

$ npm install -D vuepress-plugin-autometa $ yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-autometa

Usage

Add vuepress-plugin-autometa in your site or theme config file.

See official docs on using a plugin

const autometa_options = { site : { name : 'Webmasterish' , twitter : 'webmasterish' , }, canonical_base : 'https://webmasterish.com' , }; module .exports = { plugins : [ [ 'autometa' , autometa_options ] ] }

Options

See Plugin Option API official docs

Default options

You can override default options in 2 ways:

Global plugin options set in .vuepress/config.js or .vuepress/theme/index.js as described in Usage Individual page/post frontmatter as shown in Examples

const default_options = { enable : true , image : true , twitter : true , og : true , schema : true , canonical_base : '' , author : { name : '' , twitter : '' , }, site : { name : '' , twitter : '' , }, description_sources : [ 'frontmatter' , 'excerpt' , /^((?:(?!^#)(?!^\-|\+)(?!^[ 0 -9 ]+\.)(?!^!\[.*?\]\((.*?)\))(?!^\[\[.*?\]\])(?!^\{\{.*?\}\})[^

]|

(?! *

))+)(?:

*)+

/img, /<p(?:.*?)>(.*?)<\/p>/i, ], // --------------------------------------------------------------------------- // order of what gets the highest priority: // // 1. frontmatter // 2. content markdown image such as `![alt text](http://url)` // 3. content regular html img image_sources: [ 'frontmatter', /!\[.*?\]\((.*?)\)/i, // markdown image regex /<img.*?src=['"](.*?)['"]/i, // html image regex ], };

Examples

Assuming we have this sample index.md file

--- title: Plans for the Next Iteration of VuePress date: 2018-12-28T15:18:13+0200 autometa: author: name: Evan You twitter: youyuxi tags: - VuePress - auto meta tags - are cool --- # {{ $page.title }} ## Simplicity First Minimal setup with markdown-centered project structure helps you focus on writing. ![ random image ]( http://lorempixel.com/640/480 ) ## Vue-Powered Enjoy the dev experience of Vue + webpack, use Vue components in markdown, and develop custom themes with Vue. ## Performant VuePress generates pre-rendered static HTML for each page, and runs as an SPA once a page is loaded.

The auto generated metas will be as follows:

< meta name = "description" content = "Minimal setup with markdown-centered project structure helps you focus on writing." > < meta name = "image" content = "http://lorempixel.com/640/480" > < meta name = "twitter:title" content = "Plans for the Next Iteration of VuePress" > < meta name = "twitter:description" content = "Minimal setup with markdown-centered project structure helps you focus on writing." > < meta name = "twitter:card" content = "summary_large_image" > < meta name = "twitter:image" content = "http://lorempixel.com/640/480" > < meta name = "twitter:url" content = "https://webmasterish.com/plans-for-the-next-iteration-of-vuepress/" > < meta name = "twitter:creator" content = "@youyuxi" > < meta name = "twitter:site" content = "@webmasterish" > < meta property = "og:type" content = "article" > < meta property = "og:title" content = "Plans for the Next Iteration of VuePress" > < meta property = "og:description" content = "Minimal setup with markdown-centered project structure helps you focus on writing." > < meta property = "og:image" content = "http://lorempixel.com/640/480" > < meta property = "og:url" content = "https://webmasterish.com/plans-for-the-next-iteration-of-vuepress/" > < meta property = "og:site_name" content = "Webmasterish" > < meta property = "article:author" content = "Evan You" > < meta property = "article:published_time" content = "2018-12-28T15:18:13+0200" > < meta property = "article:tag" content = "VuePress" > < meta property = "article:tag" content = "auto meta tags" > < meta property = "article:tag" content = "are cool" > < meta itemprop = "name" content = "Plans for the Next Iteration of VuePress" > < meta itemprop = "description" content = "Minimal setup with markdown-centered project structure helps you focus on writing." > < meta itemprop = "image" content = "http://lorempixel.com/640/480" >

Reference

License

MIT © webmasterish