vpa

vuepress-plugin-autometa

by Webmasterish
0.1.13 (see all)

Auto meta tags plugin for VuePress 1.x

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

417

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

VuePress Plugin Auto Meta

Auto meta tags plugin for VuePress 1.x

Build Status npm version Greenkeeper badge MIT License

What

This is a Plug-and-Forget VuePress plugin that will auto generate the meta tags for VuePress pages or posts.

Install

$ npm install -D vuepress-plugin-autometa

# or

$ yarn add -D vuepress-plugin-autometa

Usage

Add vuepress-plugin-autometa in your site or theme config file.

See official docs on using a plugin

// .vuepress/config.js
// or
// .vuepress/theme/index.js

// set your global autometa options - override in page frontmatter
const autometa_options = {
  site: {
    name   : 'Webmasterish',
    twitter: 'webmasterish',
  },
  canonical_base: 'https://webmasterish.com',
};

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    [ 'autometa', autometa_options ]
  ]
}

Options

See Plugin Option API official docs

Default options

You can override default options in 2 ways:

  1. Global plugin options set in .vuepress/config.js or .vuepress/theme/index.js as described in Usage
  2. Individual page/post frontmatter as shown in Examples
const default_options = {

  enable : true, // enables/disables everything - control per page using frontmatter
  image  : true, // regular meta image used by search engines
  twitter: true, // twitter card
  og     : true, // open graph: facebook, pinterest, google+
  schema : true, // schema.org for google

  // -------------------------------------------------------------------------

  // canonical_base is the canonical url base - best to set once in config.js
  // if set it will be used to prepend page path and add it to the following:
  // - twitter:url
  // - og:url
  // - canonical link (not yet supported)

  canonical_base: '',

  // @todo
  //canonical_link: true,
  //
  // having only started with vuepress a few days ago,
  // so far, i couldn't figure out a proper way to extend config head
  // and add <link rel="canonical" href="URL.resolve( canonical_base, $page.path )">
  // feel free to tip-in

  // ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

  author: {
    name   : '',
    twitter: '',
  },

  // ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

  site: {
    name   : '',
    twitter: '',
  },

  // ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

  // order of what gets the highest priority:
  //
  // 1. frontmatter
  // 2. page excerpt
  // 3. content markdown paragraph
  // 4. content regular html <p>

  description_sources: [

    'frontmatter',
    'excerpt',

    // markdown paragraph regex
    //
    /^((?:(?!^#)(?!^\-|\+)(?!^[0-9]+\.)(?!^!\[.*?\]\((.*?)\))(?!^\[\[.*?\]\])(?!^\{\{.*?\}\})[^\n]|\n(?! *\n))+)(?:\n *)+\n/img,
    //
    // this excludes blockquotes using `(?!^>)`
    ///^((?:(?!^#)(?!^\-|\+)(?!^[0-9]+\.)(?!^!\[.*?\]\((.*?)\))(?!^>)(?!^\[\[.*?\]\])(?!^\{\{.*?\}\})[^\n]|\n(?! *\n))+)(?:\n *)+\n/img,

    // html paragraph regex
    /<p(?:.*?)>(.*?)<\/p>/i,

  ],

  // ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

  // order of what gets the highest priority:
  //
  // 1. frontmatter
  // 2. content markdown image such as `![alt text](http://url)`
  // 3. content regular html img

  image_sources: [

    'frontmatter',

    /!\[.*?\]\((.*?)\)/i,        // markdown image regex
    /<img.*?src=['"](.*?)['"]/i, // html image regex

  ],

};

Examples

Assuming we have this sample index.md file

---

title: Plans for the Next Iteration of VuePress

date: 2018-12-28T15:18:13+0200

autometa:
  author:
    name: Evan You
    twitter: youyuxi

tags:
  - VuePress
  - auto meta tags
  - are cool

---

# {{ $page.title }}


## Simplicity First

Minimal setup with markdown-centered project structure
helps you focus on writing.

![random image](http://lorempixel.com/640/480)


## Vue-Powered

Enjoy the dev experience of Vue + webpack, use Vue components in markdown,
and develop custom themes with Vue.


## Performant

VuePress generates pre-rendered static HTML for each page,
and runs as an SPA once a page is loaded.

The auto generated metas will be as follows:

<meta name="description" content="Minimal setup with markdown-centered project structure helps you focus on writing.">
<meta name="image" content="http://lorempixel.com/640/480">

<meta name="twitter:title" content="Plans for the Next Iteration of VuePress">
<meta name="twitter:description" content="Minimal setup with markdown-centered project structure helps you focus on writing.">
<meta name="twitter:card" content="summary_large_image">
<meta name="twitter:image" content="http://lorempixel.com/640/480">
<meta name="twitter:url" content="https://webmasterish.com/plans-for-the-next-iteration-of-vuepress/">
<meta name="twitter:creator" content="@youyuxi">
<meta name="twitter:site" content="@webmasterish">

<meta property="og:type" content="article">
<meta property="og:title" content="Plans for the Next Iteration of VuePress">
<meta property="og:description" content="Minimal setup with markdown-centered project structure helps you focus on writing.">
<meta property="og:image" content="http://lorempixel.com/640/480">
<meta property="og:url" content="https://webmasterish.com/plans-for-the-next-iteration-of-vuepress/">
<meta property="og:site_name" content="Webmasterish">
<meta property="article:author" content="Evan You">
<meta property="article:published_time" content="2018-12-28T15:18:13+0200">
<meta property="article:tag" content="VuePress">
<meta property="article:tag" content="auto meta tags">
<meta property="article:tag" content="are cool">

<meta itemprop="name" content="Plans for the Next Iteration of VuePress">
<meta itemprop="description" content="Minimal setup with markdown-centered project structure helps you focus on writing.">
<meta itemprop="image" content="http://lorempixel.com/640/480">

Reference

License

MIT © webmasterish

