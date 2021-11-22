openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vpa

vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar

by shanyuhai123
2.3.2 (see all)

vuepress 自动生成侧边栏的插件。

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

250

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vuepress Plugin Auto Sidebar

Vuepress Plugin Auto Sidebar npm npm

介绍（Introduction）

这是为 vuepress 自动生成侧边栏的插件。
This is a plugin that automatically generates a sidebar for vuepress.

安装（Install）

1. VuePress v1

npm i vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar -D

2. VuePress v2

# vuepress v2 alpha(vuepress v2 仍处于测试阶段)
npm i vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar@alpha -D

使用（Usage）

📖 更详细的文档见 vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar
📖 For more detailed documentation, you can visit vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar.

VuePress v1：

// 在 .vuepress/config.js 中配置插件
// edit .vuepress/config.js file
module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    ["vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar", {}]
  ]
}

VuePress v2：

VuePress v2 不再支持插件修改 sidebar，所以你需要自行引入生成的 sidebar.js 文件。
VuePress v2 no longer supports plugins to modify sidebar, so you need to import the generated sidebar.js file yourself.

const sidebarConf = require('./sidebar')

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    ["vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar", {}]
  ],
  themeConfig: {
    sidebar: sidebarConf
  }
}

其他（Others）

1. Simple Navbar

我们扩展了 vuepress cli 来帮助你快速生成简单的导航栏，如何使用它
We have extended vuepress cli to help you quickly generate a simple navigation bar, how to use it.

# vuepress v2 不支持
# vuepress v2 not support
vuepress nav docs

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial