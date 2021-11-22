这是为 vuepress 自动生成侧边栏的插件。
This is a plugin that automatically generates a sidebar for vuepress.
npm i vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar -D
# vuepress v2 alpha(vuepress v2 仍处于测试阶段)
npm i vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar@alpha -D
📖 更详细的文档见 vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar。
📖 For more detailed documentation, you can visit vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar.
VuePress v1：
// 在 .vuepress/config.js 中配置插件
// edit .vuepress/config.js file
module.exports = {
plugins: [
["vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar", {}]
]
}
VuePress v2：
VuePress v2 不再支持插件修改 sidebar，所以你需要自行引入生成的
sidebar.js 文件。
VuePress v2 no longer supports plugins to modify sidebar, so you need to import the generated
sidebar.js file yourself.
const sidebarConf = require('./sidebar')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
["vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar", {}]
],
themeConfig: {
sidebar: sidebarConf
}
}
我们扩展了
vuepress cli 来帮助你快速生成简单的导航栏，如何使用它。
We have extended
vuepress cli to help you quickly generate a simple navigation bar, how to use it.
# vuepress v2 不支持
# vuepress v2 not support
vuepress nav docs