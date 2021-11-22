Vuepress Plugin Auto Sidebar

这是为 vuepress 自动生成侧边栏的插件。

This is a plugin that automatically generates a sidebar for vuepress.

1. VuePress v1

npm i vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar -D

2. VuePress v2

npm i vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar@alpha -D

📖 更详细的文档见 vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar。

📖 For more detailed documentation, you can visit vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar.

VuePress v1：

module .exports = { plugins : [ [ "vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar" , {}] ] }

VuePress v2：

VuePress v2 不再支持插件修改 sidebar，所以你需要自行引入生成的 sidebar.js 文件。

VuePress v2 no longer supports plugins to modify sidebar, so you need to import the generated sidebar.js file yourself.

const sidebarConf = require ( './sidebar' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ [ "vuepress-plugin-auto-sidebar" , {}] ], themeConfig : { sidebar : sidebarConf } }

我们扩展了 vuepress cli 来帮助你快速生成简单的导航栏，如何使用它。

We have extended vuepress cli to help you quickly generate a simple navigation bar, how to use it.