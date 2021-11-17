This npm package is a command line script, which scans your JavaScript, Vue or Typescript source code and generates markdown files for vuepress with the help of jsdoc-to-markdown and vue-docgen-cli.
yarn global add vuepress-jsdoc
npm i vuepress-jsdoc -g
Example:
# search code in src and move it to code (./documentation/code) in your vuepress folder (./documentation)
vuepress-jsdoc --source ./src --dist ./documentation --folder code --title API --exclude="**/*/*.test.js"
You can also use
npx vuepress-jsdoc, if you want.
You can use
vuepress-jsdoc also as plugin.
This plugin watches you generated files.
// ./documentation/.vuepress/config.js
plugins: [
[
require('vuepress-jsdoc').default,
{
folder: 'code',
source: './dist',
dist: './documentation',
title: 'API',
partials: ['./example/partials/*.hbs'],
readme: './README.md',
exclude: '**/*.d.ts,**/interfaces.*,**/constants.*,**/cmds.*'
}
]
];
If you do not want to run
vuepress-jsdoc again and again and again.
You can simply pass
--watch or
-w.
Use these options after
vuepress-jsdoc.
|Name
|Alias
|Default
|Description
|--source
|-s
|./src
|Source folder with .js or .ts files
|--dist
|-d
|./documentation
|Destination folder
|--folder
|-f
|./code
|Folder inside destination folder. Gets overwritten everytime
|--title
|-t
|API
|Title of your documentation
|--help
|-h
|Show help
|--version
|-v
|Show current version
|--readme
|-r
|Path to custom readme file
|--exclude
|-e
|Pattern to exclude files/folders (Comma seperated) - *.test.js,exclude.js more information
|--include
|-e
|Pattern to include files/folders (Comma seperated) - *.test.js,exclude.js more information
|--rmPattern
|-rm
|Pattern when removing files. You can ex- and include files. (glob pattern)
|--partials
|-p
|jsdoc2markdown partial templates (overwrites default ones)
|--jsDocConfigPath
|-c
|Path to JsDoc Config (experimental)
|--watch
|-w
|Watch changes and update markdown files
Inside your generated folder, you can find a
config.js.
This file includes a complete filetree and an vuepress sidebar tree.
Vuepress is a static site generator by Evan You. You can add all generated documentation files to your existing vuepress project or create a new one.
# First install vuepress
yarn global add vuepress
# Run the CLI
vuepress-jsdoc
# Run vuepress dev server
vuepress dev ./documentation
# Run vuepress build, if you want to ship it
vuepress build ./documentation
Access it via: http://localhost:8080/code/
Now you need the sidebar.
Create a
.vuepress folder inside the
documentation folder and add the following
config.js.
config.js:
// auto generated sidebar
const { sidebarTree } = require('../code/config');
module.exports = {
dest: 'dist',
locales: {
'/': {
title: 'vuepress-jsdoc',
description: 'Generate jsdoc markdown files for vuepress'
}
},
themeConfig: {
editLinks: true,
sidebarDepth: 4,
docsDir: 'code',
locales: {
'/': {
nav: [
{
text: 'Home',
link: '/'
}
],
// Add the generated sidebar
sidebar: Object.assign({}, sidebarTree('Mainpage title'))
}
}
}
};
You can easily add a custom path to your readme by using the
--readme ./path/to/file.md parameter. If you move a
README.md inside your source folder, it should resolve it automatically.
You can set the title by passing it to the
sidebarTree('Mainpage title') function inside your
./.vuepress/config.js.
You can add custom meta data to your pages by using the
@vuepress block:
/*
* @vuepress
* ---
* title: Your custom title
* headline: You custom headline
* ---
*/
Use
headline to add a custom
h1 title.
To use typescript, you have to install these dev-dependencies:
npm install -D typescript jsdoc-babel @babel/cli @babel/core @babel/preset-env @babel/preset-typescript jsdoc-to-markdown
Next, you have to add a
jsdoc.json to your project with some settings and add it with the
-c parameter.
You can find a full working example with all settings inside the
./example folder.
The example shows also how to use babel-
plugins.
The
./example folder includes a full working vuepress-jsdoc example.
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Run the CLI
vuepress-jsdoc
# Generate docs
npm run docs
# Run dev server
npm run dev
# Generate dist folder
npm run build
PRs are always welcome (: