This npm package is a command line script, which scans your JavaScript, Vue or Typescript source code and generates markdown files for vuepress with the help of jsdoc-to-markdown and vue-docgen-cli.

How to

yarn global add vuepress-jsdoc npm i vuepress-jsdoc -g

Example:

vuepress-jsdoc -- source ./src --dist ./documentation --folder code --title API --exclude= "**/*/*.test.js"

You can also use npx vuepress-jsdoc , if you want.

Plugin (Dev-Mode) alpha

You can use vuepress-jsdoc also as plugin. This plugin watches you generated files.

plugins : [ [ require ( 'vuepress-jsdoc' ).default, { folder : 'code' , source : './dist' , dist : './documentation' , title : 'API' , partials : [ './example/partials/*.hbs' ], readme : './README.md' , exclude : '**/*.d.ts,**/interfaces.*,**/constants.*,**/cmds.*' } ] ];

Watch-Mode alpha

If you do not want to run vuepress-jsdoc again and again and again. You can simply pass --watch or -w .

Use these options after vuepress-jsdoc .

Name Alias Default Description --source -s ./src Source folder with .js or .ts files --dist -d ./documentation Destination folder --folder -f ./code Folder inside destination folder. Gets overwritten everytime --title -t API Title of your documentation --help -h Show help --version -v Show current version --readme -r Path to custom readme file --exclude -e Pattern to exclude files/folders (Comma seperated) - *.test.js,exclude.js more information --include -e Pattern to include files/folders (Comma seperated) - *.test.js,exclude.js more information --rmPattern -rm Pattern when removing files. You can ex- and include files. (glob pattern) --partials -p jsdoc2markdown partial templates (overwrites default ones) --jsDocConfigPath -c Path to JsDoc Config (experimental) --watch -w Watch changes and update markdown files

Inside your generated folder, you can find a config.js . This file includes a complete filetree and an vuepress sidebar tree.

How to configure vuepress

Vuepress is a static site generator by Evan You. You can add all generated documentation files to your existing vuepress project or create a new one.

yarn global add vuepress vuepress-jsdoc vuepress dev ./documentation vuepress build ./documentation

Access it via: http://localhost:8080/code/

Now you need the sidebar. Create a .vuepress folder inside the documentation folder and add the following config.js .

config.js:

const { sidebarTree } = require ( '../code/config' ); module .exports = { dest : 'dist' , locales : { '/' : { title : 'vuepress-jsdoc' , description : 'Generate jsdoc markdown files for vuepress' } }, themeConfig : { editLinks : true , sidebarDepth : 4 , docsDir : 'code' , locales : { '/' : { nav : [ { text : 'Home' , link : '/' } ], sidebar : Object .assign({}, sidebarTree( 'Mainpage title' )) } } } };

Custom readme

You can easily add a custom path to your readme by using the --readme ./path/to/file.md parameter. If you move a README.md inside your source folder, it should resolve it automatically. You can set the title by passing it to the sidebarTree('Mainpage title') function inside your ./.vuepress/config.js .

You can add custom meta data to your pages by using the @vuepress block:

Use headline to add a custom h1 title.

More information

Typescript

To use typescript, you have to install these dev-dependencies:

npm install -D typescript jsdoc-babel @babel/cli @babel/core @babel/preset-env @babel/preset-typescript jsdoc-to-markdown

Next, you have to add a jsdoc.json to your project with some settings and add it with the -c parameter. You can find a full working example with all settings inside the ./example folder. The example shows also how to use babel- plugins .

Example

The ./example folder includes a full working vuepress-jsdoc example.

npm install vuepress-jsdoc npm run docs npm run dev npm run build

Contribute

PRs are always welcome (: